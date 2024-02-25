How to clean a glass oven door with baking soda: 5 steps to gently remove grease

Fear not if your glass oven door is currently hidden beneath layers of grease and food remnants, because there are simple ways to get it gleaming again with minimal effort.

Even if you pride yourself on having a beautifully clean kitchen the result of caked-on grime can leave your oven glass looking neglected, and nothing's worse than trying to peer in at your delicious cuisine through an unappetising haze of baked-on unidentifiable food stains. It's time to extend the task of cleaning your oven to include the glass door, inside and out.

Because of the risk of food contamination we always try to follow cleaning hacks that use natural ingredients, which is why you'll find us cleaning the oven with baking soda. Here's how to specifically tackle cleaning a glass oven door...

How to clean a glass oven door with baking soda: 5 simple steps

At this point, it can feel all too easy to reach for dedicated oven cleaning products but often they can contain harsh chemicals which you might prefer to avoid using around food preparation.

“When you have a particularly dirty door, it can be tempting to use harsh chemicals or hard/metal cloths," says Miele’s product training manager, Sophie Lane. "Be careful, scratches on the door glass can cause the glass to break over time. Do not use abrasive cleaners, hard sponges, brushes or sharp metal tools to clean the door glass.”

Taking all that into consideration, many favour cleaning with baking soda instead.

Here's what you will need to clean a glass oven door with baking soda:

"Before cleaning the glass on your oven door, make sure the oven is turned off and completely cool," says Sarah Dempsey, a cleaning expert from MyJobQuote. "Check over the manufacturer’s instructions for any specific cleaning instructions relating to your particular oven.

Avoid using any harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners on the glass." This prevents making a common cleaning mistake which is where the materials used result in surfaces being damaged.

Sarah Dempsey Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert With over twenty-five years in the cleaning industry, Sarah is truly an expert in what she does. Specialising in domestic cleaning and laundry, Sarah also works closely with MyJobQuote to provide expertise in cleaning to homeowners, tradespeople and media outlets.

If you want to get your oven door glass as clean as you can without removing it, you can easily. Use this baking soda method below to wipe away the dirt and grime with ease, giving you a clearer view of your baked goods and a warm sense of satisfaction.

1. Prepare a baking soda cleaning paste

To make the perfect cleaning paste simply pour a generous amount of baking soda into a bowl. Slowly add water until you get a thick paste that can be spread along the oven door. (If you add too much water, just add more baking soda)

"Make a natural cleaning remedy by mixing equal parts water and baking soda to create a paste, " Sarah advises. "You can also add a few drops of dish soap for additional grease-cutting power."

We highly recommend cleaning oven racks and cleaning oven trays at the same time, while you have your baking soda solution pre-made.

Our homemade paste was made with baking soda and equal parts water; We used a silicone spoon to spread the paste onto the glass oven door: After 20 mins we applied vinegar – which you can see bubbling as it gets to work (Image credit: Future)

2. Apply the paste and let it sit

Open the oven door (as long as it is completely cool) and start applying the paste with a cloth, a rubber spatula, or even your hands.

Be generous in your application and leave a thick layer all along with the glass, especially anywhere that gunk is caked on.

"Spread the paste on the glass generously and allow it to sit for around 20-30 minutes," says Sarah. "This will then loosen the grime."

3. Add a spritz of vinegar

This is the fun part! After patiently waiting for 20 minutes it's time to add a spritz of white vinegar to the mix, because how could we not involve an element of cleaning with vinegar – it's our go-to. The vinegar causes a reaction that helps to accelerate the process.

"Once the 20-30 minutes is over, spray the paste with white vinegar," suggests advises Baqir Khan, a cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners. "It'll fizz and foam, and then let it sit for another 5 minutes."

Baqir Khan Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners Baqir has a wealth of cleaning expertise thanks to being the founder and owner of Proactive Cleaners, a commercial cleaning company.

4. Gently scrub

Once the natural ingredients have been left to work for at least 20 minutes it's time to gently scrub the surface.

"Gently scrub the paste with a non-abrasive sponge or a damp microfibre cloth,' advises Sarah. "Do not use scourers or metal scrapers as they may scratch the glass." As previously discussed any abrasive implements could potentially damage the glass, similar to when cleaning a glass stovetop.

It should come off with ease, but in some places, you might need to apply gentle pressure to scrub it off. But be aware of the pressure you apply to the door because it's still intact, therefore you risk doing damage if you're too heavy-handed.

(Image credit: Getty Images | Andrey Zhuravlev)

5. Wipe with a damp cloth

To finish take a soft clean microfibre cloth and dampen it to gently wipe the paste firmly to remove all traces of the cleaning paste.

"Gently wipe away the paste and grime with a damp microfibre cloth," advises Baqir. Rinse the cloth in clean warm water and continue to wipe until all traces of any grime or baking soda are completely gone.

Finally, use another clean, dry microfiber cloth to dry the glass and prevent water marks and streaks. What you are then left with is a sparkly, clean gleaming glass oven door.

Once the inside is shining take the microfibre cloth and simply wipe the outside clean. You can use a little glass cleaner if you so feel, but hot water should be sufficient because the outside doesn't usually require a hearty clean.

FAQ

How to clean a glass oven door by removing it

Some feel that if you truly want a sparkling oven door with glass as shiny as the day you got it, removing the glass from the door is the best step. It's not as hard as it sounds, but it's not essential to get the door cleaned (as we've proved above) – so it is a matter of personal choice.

“Many ovens allow the oven door to be removed for easier cleaning. Check your operating manual to see if this is the case for your oven,” advises Sophie. “. One of the best at-home degreasers is washing up liquid. Use this with a sponge or cloth to break down the dirt on the door."

Unscrew the glass. In most models, the screw will be along the top of the oven door.

In most models, the screw will be along the top of the oven door. Remove the glass. "Separate the panes of glass so that you can clean each one," Sophie advises.

"Separate the panes of glass so that you can clean each one," Sophie advises. Carefully set the glass on a flat towel. "Once you have removed the door, place it on a soft surface like a tea towel to prevent any scratching," adds Sophie.

"Once you have removed the door, place it on a soft surface like a tea towel to prevent any scratching," adds Sophie. Give it a quick wipe with a damp cloth to remove any residue that isn't yet baked on.

to remove any residue that isn't yet baked on. Sprinkle baking soda over the glass , putting a little extra wherever there are caked-on spots.

, putting a little extra wherever there are caked-on spots. Pour vinegar over the baking soda . Enjoy the satisfying bubbles!

. Enjoy the satisfying bubbles! Once the bubbles subside, scrub vigorously with a cloth to loosen the grime.

with a cloth to loosen the grime. Wipe the glass fully dry before reassembling the door.

How do I get brown stains off my oven glass door

To tackle stubborn brown stains of inner door glass of your oven accumulates numerous drips and spills that can become baked-on over time. To remove tough brown baked-on stains follow these steps, as advised by Jane Wilson, a cleaning expert at Fantastic Cleaners:

Ensure that the oven is cool: Before cleaning, ensure the door is no longer hot to the touch to prevent burns.

Before cleaning, ensure the door is no longer hot to the touch to prevent burns. Make a homemade cleaning solution: Combine baking soda and water in equal parts to form a thick paste. Apply this paste onto the brown on your oven glass door using a non-abrasive sponge or cloth. Let it stand for at least 20 minutes.

Combine baking soda and water in equal parts to form a thick paste. Apply this paste onto the brown on your oven glass door using a non-abrasive sponge or cloth. Let it stand for at least 20 minutes. Spritz with vinegar: After the allotted time it's advisable to spritz the baking soda paste with white vinegar to cause a chemical reaction that will get to work in lifting even the most burnt-on brown stains.

After the allotted time it's advisable to spritz the baking soda paste with white vinegar to cause a chemical reaction that will get to work in lifting even the most burnt-on brown stains. Wipe down the door glass: Use a wet rag to wipe away the paste and residue. Opt for a non-scratch scour pad to effectively clean. It's crucial to ensure that whatever scour pad or sponge you use is non-abrasive to prevent permanent damage to the glass.

Use a wet rag to wipe away the paste and residue. Opt for a non-scratch scour pad to effectively clean. It's crucial to ensure that whatever scour pad or sponge you use is non-abrasive to prevent permanent damage to the glass. Shine the clean oven door glass: To address a foggy or streaky glass door, apply a drop of grease-cutting dish soap on a damp cloth. Wipe down the door and rinse with a clean, damp cloth, ensuring thorough drying.

How often should you clean a glass oven door?

“Cleaning the oven door is a task you want to try and do little and often if you can,” says Miele’s product training manager, Sophie Lane. “The longer you leave it, the more soiling will become baked on and tricky to remove.”

“Keeping your oven free from dirt and grime build-up is essential to ensure peak performance in any busy kitchen environment," agrees Sarah Whitfield, product manager at leading cooking appliance brand Belling.

"Whether it’s a built-in oven or a versatile range cooker, our expert advice is to incorporate a little-and-often approach to cleaning after cooking, once the surface has completely cooled, ensuring you catch any minor spills that could later turn into stubborn grease spots if left untreated."

"Deep clean the interior surface of the door glass every three to six months, adjusting based on your cooking habits," advises Jane Wilson, a cleaning expert at Fantastic Cleaners.

"Coordinate oven door cleaning with how often you clean the oven. Regular cleaning minimises tough grime and reduces the need for harsh chemicals."

Sure, it would be easiest to clean any mess right away, but now dinner's ready, and the oven's too hot. But the time it's cooled and the dinner dishes are cleaned up, scrubbing the oven is the last thing on your mind.

It's amazing what a difference a clean oven can make to the overall feel of your kitchen, especially a clean and clear glass oven door. As the centerpiece of the kitchen, a little shine certainly goes a long way.