Experts warn of the 7 places you should never place a coffee machine in your kitchen

Where would we all be without our trusty coffee machines these days? Whether your preference is for an iced oat creation with flavoured syrup or a steaming dirty matcha, this appliance is no longer the reserve of trendy cafes – it is now a kitchen must-have.

That said, finding space and knowing where to place a coffee machine can prove tricky, particularly if you want any work surface left over for actual food prep. Plus, similar to the number of places you should never put an air fryer, there are safety measures to consider.

Taking all that into account, we've reached out to a team of experts to discover the places you should never put one of the best coffee machines in a kitchen, for both safety and convenience.

7 of the worst places to put a coffee machine in a kitchen

We asked the experts for the spots around the kitchen to avoid placing your coffee machine to avoid danger, damage and disputes.

1. In a cupboard with restricted access

Unless you have opted for a built-in coffee machine, a small cabinet is not a great place for this appliance, both in terms of practicality and when it comes to damaging both the machine as well as the unit it sits within, even if you are looking at how to hide a coffee machine to reduce clutter.

"For bean-to-cup coffee machines, it’s important to ensure that there’s easy access for refilling if they're top-loaded; a pull-out shelf can work well for this," picks up Tom Howley, Creative Design Director at Tom Howley.

"Alternatively, these machines can sit freestanding within a pantry or cupboard, but they do need plenty of space around them for the same access issues, as many are quite heavy and not easy to move," continues Tom. "Built-in coffee machines are often easier to clean than freestanding ones, as they’re designed with access for maintenance in mind."

Tom Howley Social Links Navigation Creative director at Tom Howley Tom has spent over 20 years designing bespoke kitchen and utility rooms designed to work in harmony with a client's lifestyle, making him an expert on knowing just how to create a functional but beautiful space that meets your needs.

2. Away from its accessories

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

When finding the best spot for your coffee machine, you need to think about your kitchen layout as a whole. Consider the working triangle, a loose guide that says your most frequently used appliances should sit in a rough triangle shape to make moving between them simple.

In short, you don't want to be traipsing back and forth across your kitchen to get from the coffee machine to where you store your coffee beans.

It also helps to consider where it will sit in relation to your water supply, as well as your rubbish bin – and even your utensil drawer.

"Having your coffee machine too far from the water source is highly impractical," says Matthias Silverton, interior design consultant at TheSnugCo.com. "Hauling the water reservoir and rinsing the equipment across the kitchen every morning is a recipe for spills and wasted time, so avoid this where you can."

Matthias Silverton Social Links Navigation Interior design consultant at TheSnugCo.com With over 14 years of experience, Matthias creates warm, inviting homes through thoughtful interior design and expertly crafted soft furnishings. He holds a BA (Hons) in Interior Design from Chelsea College of Arts and developed his expertise at John Lewis & Partners' interior design before establishing his own practice dedicated to residential interior design.

3. Within in a unit containing food

(Image credit: Future)

While keeping a coffee machine within a cabinet is not always a disastrous idea, there are instances where it should be avoided — particularly in the case of larder units or pantries containing food but with no ventilation.

"While you can, technically, keep a coffee machine in a cupboard, it’s not something we’d recommend," says Steven Carter-Bailey, kitchen expert at ProCook. "The heat and steam it produces can cause moisture build-up, which isn’t ideal. Moisture in a cupboard that also stores food can also make it spoil faster. For safety and longevity, it’s best to keep your machine out in the open with proper ventilation."

Having said that, if the unit has been designed specifically to house a coffee machine, keeping it contained can be a good thing and there are ways of organising a pantry that can make the set-up work.

"It can be ideal to position a coffee machine within a bi-fold breakfast pantry or a tall housing unit," says Tom Howley. "Our breakfast pantries are popular for this, housing the coffee machine away from the main cooking area. Including a small fridge, sink, or boiling water tap can make it a complete ‘wet station’ for preparing drinks and rinsing cups."

Steven Carter-Bailey Social Links Navigation Kitchen expert at ProCook The brilliant Steven Carter Bailey is a resident chef and in-house food expert for the UK’s biggest and best (and B Corp!) cookware retailer, ProCook. Steven leads ProCook’s recipe research and development and creates some amazing dishes, which you can find on ProCook’s Instagram.

4. Beneath wall units

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

Many coffee machines produce steam; therefore, it is a bad idea to place them anywhere where this steam could cause damage. It tends to be those with milk frothing wands that produce the most.

"For long-term design integrity, be really careful of steam," advises Matthias Silverton. "Any coffee machine that generates steam should be placed away from any overhead cabinetry. Consistent moisture and heat can ruin the finish and structure of your kitchen units, especially the delicate underside of cabinets. Over time, this exposure will inevitably cause the materials to bow and degrade."

It is worth noting that steam can, over time, cause other elements that might be above or nearby to degrade – pictures hanging on the wall, shelving, wallpaper and so on.

5. Directly on a timber worktop

(Image credit: Smeg)

A wooden work surface can be a beautiful addition to a kitchen, adding warmth and a natural touch to the space. However, they are not as practical as some other types of worktop and tend to stain, scratch and dent easily if not properly looked after.

Leaks from water tanks, steam, coffee spills and the heat generated from some machines can all damage timber work surfaces, meaning it is far better to place them on a more robust surface, such as a quartz composite or on non-porous stone surfaces.

Alternatively, station your coffee machine on a protective mat or trivet, but ensure it is non-slip to avoid accidents – and learn how to clean a coffee machine properly too in order to minimise mess.

6. Where no one can admire it

(Image credit: Future | David Giles)

If you have splashed out on your dream coffee machine, it seems a real shame to tuck it away in a hidden corner or shovel it into a cupboard when not in use — it deserves somewhere where both you and your guests can coo over it.

"Give your coffee machine pride of place on your worktop as part of a dedicated coffee or hot drinks station," suggests Stephen Carter-Bailey. "If space is tight, a small side table can make a stylish and practical coffee corner without the risk of heat or moisture damage."

You can even get dedicated freestanding coffee stations, some with electrical outlets built-in, on which to display both your coffee machine as well as all the associated coffee station accessories and paraphernalia – jugs, jars, syrups and so on.

7. Near the hob or sink

From a safety perspective, it is a really bad idea to place your coffee machine near sources of heat or moisture.

"You should place it somewhere within easy reach but never near the hob, oven, or sink," warns Anna Batten, SDA product manager at Smeg.

We all know that electricity and water don't mix, so while you want easy access between the tap and your coffee machine, you need to keep them far enough apart not to cause any risk.

Of course, in the case of built-in coffee machines, things are different as these are often placed in runs next to ovens. Tom Howley has a handy tip that can make things run a little smoother if you are opting for this kind of setup.

"A nice design touch, often overlooked, is having a warming drawer placed directly beneath a built-in coffee machine," says Tom. "This works well to keep cups perfectly heated and ready to use."

Hunting for space for your new coffee machine? Take note of our advice on how to organise a small kitchen, which will help you find the perfect spot.