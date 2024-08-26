Where to place your coffee machine in the kitchen for maximum functionality

Finding the right spot for your coffee machine can be more of a challenge than you think. So what better way to ace your appliance's position than with some expert guidance?

When it comes to organising your kitchen countertops, you'll want to ensure your best coffee machine has pride of place and can be easily accessed on those sleepy mornings. But with the continuous stream of kitchen appliance trends, your counter might be looking a little overcrowded these days.

This begs the question, where is the best spot for your coffee machine to ensure optimal use and style?

Where should you place your coffee machine?

Whether you're on board with the Cafecore trend or not, there's no escaping the temptation of owning your own specialist coffee machine. And whilst having a does-it-all model is fantastic for providing that caffeine hit, there is the issue of where a coffee machine should go in your kitchen.

"When choosing where to place your coffee machine, it's important to consider accessibility and how close you are to the outlet," says Joshua Warren, appliance expert at AO.com. "Ventilation is crucial, especially if the machine has a built-in grinder. Additionally, ensure there's enough counter space around it for your coffee-making routine if you want to display any syrups or mugs."

If however, you're happy to have it on display there are some conditions to consider along with Joshua's advice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kitchen trends aside, you might want to keep a few things in mind whilst finding the perfect place for your appliance that will work for your space.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When deciding on where to place your coffee machine, I recommend paying attention to the flow of your kitchen," explains Rudolph Diesel, interior designer at Rudolph Diesel London. "It's generally a good idea to place the coffee machine near your primary workspace or breakfast bar, as a way of streamlining your morning rituals."

He says that you'll want to ensure there's sufficient space both above and around your machine for easy access and upkeep. Especially if you're cleaning your coffee machine as regularly as you should be

"It's also worth taking into account the device's proximity to other kitchen appliances, like the fridge or basin, so you're able to establish the most efficient beverage station possible," he adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Generally, I like to put coffee machines low down," says Laura Honey, our e-commerce editor who is not only a trained barista but also responsible for testing coffee machines. "They're big and heavy, so you'll want them on a sturdy work surface. Ideally, they'll be near a water source (and a fridge, if you drink milk), as well as a plug socket."

Rudolph stresses the importance of blending your coffee machine into your kitchen's specific design. He says, "By selecting a spot that subtly complements the overall style and colour palette of your kitchen scheme, you can seamlessly fit the device in with your surroundings."

If you're into your lighting trends, then taking into consideration how your lights will impact the look of the machine is a great way of elevating it and adding a sense of allure to your kitchen as a whole.

All this aside, you might be trying to keep your countertops organised with a smaller kitchen and if so there are ways you can hide your coffee machine for more space.

Laura Honey E-commerce Editor Laura has recently joined the woman&home team fresh from being the eCommerce editor at one of Future's other magazines, Homes & Gardens where she specialised in covering all their coffee and product content, looking for pieces that are tailored for timelessness.

Where should you put a coffee station?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you want to upgrade your coffee set-up and create a designated coffee station, then you might have to sacrifice a little more space.

"If you’d like your coffee station to make a statement, set it up on your countertop or a rolling cart for flexibility. Transforming a small nook of your kitchen into a cosy coffee area is also a popular choice," explains Joshua. "If you prefer to keep your coffee machine out of sight, you could create an appliance garage or pull-out shelf."

Why not personalise your coffee station and make it your own with fun, caffeine-related accessories? That way your space will not only look great but it'll have all the tools you need to make one impressive cup of jo!

De'longhi Kg200 Coffee Bean Grinder - Black View at Argos RRP: £43 | Do you enjoy that fresh smell of ground coffee in the morning? This bean grinder is a must-have for all caffeine addicts and it's the perfect size for keeping your coffee station compact. With stainless steel blades, this is a grinder that you'll have for years to come. Grind Light Blend Pack, 60 Count View at Amazon RRP: £25.50 | Need a refill for your Nespresso-compatible machine? These Grind coffee pods are the perfect blend for a morning caffeine fix or mid-afternoon pick-me-up. The pods are fully compostable so can be thrown on your compost heap once they're used. Ezebesta Set of 2 Glass Syrup Dispensers 500ml View at Amazon RRP: £16.99 | If you prefer your coffees flavoured then invest in some chic syrup holders that can immediately elevate your coffee station set up. These from Amazon have classy gold pumps and come with organised sticker options.

FAQs

Where should you not place a coffee machine

In a similar way to where you should place an air fryer, some areas of your kitchen are a big no-no when it comes to coffee machine placement.

"Don't place the coffee machine near the sink or wet areas because placing it too close can increase the risk of water splashes or spills, which can cause electrical components to short-circuit, leading to malfunctions or even electrical hazards," explains Violeta Stoyanova, an interior designer and home improvement expert at Fantastic Services.

Other places you shouldn't place the appliance is on the edge of countertops as this can lead to dangerous spills and machine damage, and also enclosed spaces.

Keeping your coffee machine in a closed space at all times when in use won't allow the proper ventilation needed to dissipate the heat generated during brewing. Storing your coffee machine in a cupboard when not in use is fine but you should be careful with steam buildup.

It's also important to not place your machine in direct sunlight, no matter what material it's made up of too much sun can damage its exterior.

Violeta points this out saying, "Prolonged exposure to sunlight can also cause the plastic components of the coffee machine to fade or become brittle over time. Additionally, if the machine has a water reservoir, sunlight can encourage algae or bacterial growth in the water."

To make sure your coffee machine doesn't end up being one of the things to remove from your kitchen to double its size, choose an appropriate placement as soon as you get it. Knowing how to organise a kitchen will mean you get the most out of your appliances and they won't become a nuisance to you!