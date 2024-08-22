Stylish ways to hide a coffee machine in your kitchen to keep your countertops clear

Kitchen countertops can quickly become crowded and overwhelming, especially when you've got a rather bulky coffee machine taking up space. So what can you do to remedy this?

Although one of the best coffee machines is without a doubt one of life's great luxuries, it can be difficult to know how to store it. Organising your kitchen countertops is difficult enough, with air fryers and kettles taking over, so what can you do with your hefty coffee machine?

We spoke to coffee and design experts to get the low down on the very best ways to keep your coffee machine out of sight but not out of mind.

How to hide a coffee machine in your kitchen

Whether you're trying to keep your counters clear in a small kitchen or simply think your coffee machine is an eyesore, there are a few ways you can stylishly hide it.

These are the most effective ways...

1. Appliance Garage

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

You might not just be looking for a hiding place for your coffee machine, you might also have the task of hiding your best air fryer out of sight too.

An appliance garage is a brilliant way to conveniently keep your appliances out of sight but never out of reach. As a type of customisable kitchen unit, it's designed to house all of the countertop appliances that you will use on a daily basis.

You can opt for a cabinet-style appliance garage that can stand elsewhere in your kitchen or you can fit in a retractable screen underneath your cupboards. This way you can simply push your appliances towards the backsplash and pull the screen down, immediately tidying the space.

If you really want to nail the cafecore trend then adding some caffiene-related accessories near your appliances will tie the space together when the doors or screen is open.

2. Glass-fronted cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

Crowding your countertops is one of the most common kitchen organisation mistakes to avoid, so finding a way to keep your coffee machine hidden is a great idea.

"The appeal for more streamlined storage has continued to gain momentum over the last year. Glass-fronted cabinetry is gaining in popularity, with homeowners increasingly choosing to store glassware and other items in this way," says Nicolle Whyte, Design Director at Olive & Barr.

Using a glass-fronted cabinet makes your space look bigger and adds a new texture to the space that will break up bulky cabinets. It also allows you to feature some more aesthetically pleasing pieces without taking up precious room on your counters.

3. Blend it into your countertops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're really struggling with small kitchen storage ideas then you might not have space to create an appliance garage or sacrifice any more cupboard space.

"While putting it in a cupboard is an obvious solution, there are many ways you can seamlessly integrate your coffee machine into your kitchen to make it a natural part of the space," explains Howey Gill, the Head of Coffee at Grind.

"Cups are always a good way of using the storage on top and blending the machine in with the kitchen. You can place things around your coffee machine to blur the boundaries of the machine," he adds.

No matter what kitchen trend you've opted for, bringing in some cohesive accessories will immediately make your coffee machine look right at home.

4. Store it in a cupboard

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

If you don't get daily use out of your coffee machine and it's not too heavy you can very easily assign it a cupboard and keep it in there when not in use.

Whilst this is the easiest and most cost-effective way of hiding your appliance, it may limit your use of the machine as you'll feel less tempted to get it out and use it. To avoid this, keep the machine at the front of a chosen cupboard that's easy to reach and isn't filled with other dishware or appliances.

It's best to stay on top of your kitchen cupboard organisation to ensure you can spare the space for such a bulky kitchen appliance.

After finding the perfect place for your appliance to live, it's important to know how to clean a coffee machine and ensure it's maintained regularly.