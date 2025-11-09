The product duo Cheryl relies on for a glowing complexion in just five minutes before the school run

Featuring a brand-new anti-ageing face serum and a glow-boosting tinted moisturiser...

Image of Cheryl smiling with wavy brunette hair, on a white textured background with brown and cream motifs
(Image credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole / Staff)
You might assume celebrities rely on makeup artists and hair stylists each and every morning, however many household names are just like you and me - strapped for time getting themselves ready.

While many of us wish we could complete a multiple-step skincare and makeup routine each and every morning, it's often unrealistic that we have enough time to do so before dashing out of the door before work, meaning you might neglect the likes of the best vitamin C serums or best toners. This is something Cheryl understands all too well as a working mother herself.

NIVEA CELLULAR Epigenetics Age Rewind Face Serum with Epicelline
Deal
Save 50% (£17.50)
NIVEA CELLULAR Epigenetics Age Rewind Face Serum with Epicelline: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon

You can currently save an impressive 50% on Cheryl's go-to NIVEA Epigenetics Serum.

View Deal

The two beauty buys Cheryl reaches for each and every morning

Want to take a peek into Cheryl's beauty bag? Well, you've come to the right place, as we spoke to the star as we sat down in London's iconic Harley Street, to chat through the launch of Nivea's Epigenetics Serum.

The star's beauty arsenal makes home to two prized formulas that she relies on each and every day before heading out on the school run, including one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products and a science-backed serum.

After chatting all things epigenetics and wellness the face of Nivea's Epigenetics Serum campaign, Cheryl, I was intrigued to get a glimpse into the singer's morning routine. So, I quizzed her with one particular question: "If you had five minutes to get ready in the morning, what beauty products are you reaching for?"

"I do have five minutes in the morning," admits Cheryl. As for the products you can expect to find in her beauty kit, the Girls Aloud star revealed: "I just put on the serum [Nivea's Cellular Epigenetics Serum]."

Following the application of the serum, Cheryl explains the next and final step in her routine: "Sometimes I forget to moisturise if I'm doing the school run, [but] there's this tinted moisturiser I love, it's from Charlotte Tilbury. It makes you look like you've looked at the sun at some point in your life."

Image of Cheryl smiling with curly brunette strands and wearing a gold sequin dress

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

Thankfully, Cheryl gave us a few clues as to which Charlotte Tilbury product she was hinting at, she notes: "It's called unisex, it's glow something." Which led us to discovering the formula to be Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturiser, a white lotion that adapts to your skin tone as you apply, revealing a healthy sun-kissed glow.

