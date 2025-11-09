The product duo Cheryl relies on for a glowing complexion in just five minutes before the school run

You might assume celebrities rely on makeup artists and hair stylists each and every morning, however many household names are just like you and me - strapped for time getting themselves ready.

While many of us wish we could complete a multiple-step skincare and makeup routine each and every morning, it's often unrealistic that we have enough time to do so before dashing out of the door before work, meaning you might neglect the likes of the best vitamin C serums or best toners. This is something Cheryl understands all too well as a working mother herself.

With only five minutes to get ready in the AM, the ex-Girls Aloud singer has lifted the lid on the only two beauty buys that she reaches for a refreshed and glowing complexion - including the best tinted moisturiser and an anti-ageing serum...

The two beauty buys Cheryl reaches for each and every morning

Want to take a peek into Cheryl's beauty bag? Well, you've come to the right place, as we spoke to the star as we sat down in London's iconic Harley Street, to chat through the launch of Nivea's Epigenetics Serum.

The star's beauty arsenal makes home to two prized formulas that she relies on each and every day before heading out on the school run, including one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products and a science-backed serum.

Cheryl's serum NIVEA Cellular Epigenetics Age Rewind Face Serum View at Amazon RRP: £34.99 Backed by breakthrough science in the field of epigenetics, this innovative serum works to rewind the age of your skin in as little as two weeks, when used both morning and night. Working to encourage youthful-looking skin, this formula targets and improves 10 signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, plumpness, firmness and radiance - plus much more. Cheryl's tinted moisturiser Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturiser View at Sephora RRP: £39 Unlock a healthy holiday-like glow in an instant thanks to Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturiser. This hydrating lotion formula adapts to your skin tone as you apply it, reviving tired-looking complexions for a sun-kissed, radiant appearance. Simply wear on its own for natural coverage or underneath foundation for a dewy, glass-skin finish.

After chatting all things epigenetics and wellness the face of Nivea's Epigenetics Serum campaign, Cheryl, I was intrigued to get a glimpse into the singer's morning routine. So, I quizzed her with one particular question: "If you had five minutes to get ready in the morning, what beauty products are you reaching for?"

"I do have five minutes in the morning," admits Cheryl. As for the products you can expect to find in her beauty kit, the Girls Aloud star revealed: "I just put on the serum [Nivea's Cellular Epigenetics Serum]."

Following the application of the serum, Cheryl explains the next and final step in her routine: "Sometimes I forget to moisturise if I'm doing the school run, [but] there's this tinted moisturiser I love, it's from Charlotte Tilbury. It makes you look like you've looked at the sun at some point in your life."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

Thankfully, Cheryl gave us a few clues as to which Charlotte Tilbury product she was hinting at, she notes: "It's called unisex, it's glow something." Which led us to discovering the formula to be Charlotte Tilbury's Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturiser, a white lotion that adapts to your skin tone as you apply, revealing a healthy sun-kissed glow.