How to nail the oversized look, with expert stylist tips and examples from the best-dressed celebrities

Size matters... especially when it comes to the trends sweeping the finest street styles and red-carpet looks.

The era of skin-tight jeans and bodycon dresses has been over for some time, with fashion icons across all ages and body types adding more oversized, slouchy looks to their capsule wardrobes.

However, it can be a daunting look for some to try. Get it wrong and you look like you're drowning in ill-fitting hand-me-downs.

We spoke with Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, who shared the top tips to consider when debating oversizing your wardrobe.

Some of her top tips include balancing your proportions. "The key to pulling off oversized clothing is balance. If you’re wearing an oversized jumper or blazer, pair it with fitted bottoms like skinny jeans, leggings, or tailored trousers to create contrast and avoid feeling swamped in fabric."

Other easy additions include adding a belt "to highlight the waist", playing with layers and choosing the right statement accessories that "draw attention to focal points and break up the volume of the clothes".

Discover more of her expert tips and see them in action as we look at the best-dressed stars who have proven that, when it comes to this trend, bigger is better.

How to nail the oversized look, as seen on the most stylish celebrities

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Winslet kept things simple but oh-so-stylish for the 2024 premiere of her TV show, The Regime.

With a monochromatic, classic black-and-white colour scheme, Kate paired a chic, oversized white blazer on top of a low-cut top and loose-legged black trousers.

The wide shoulders and boxy fit framed Kate perfectly and, per stylist Megan Watkins, the Oscar winner demonstrated the impact of playing with fabrics.

She told us, "Structured fabrics can provide shape, while softer ones [like the satin, sheeny fabric of Kate's blazer] add a cosy, luxe vibe which we are loving this winter."

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oversized trend doesn't need to be statement, dramatic pieces - you can work the style into your everyday wardrobe, as demonstrated by style icon Jennifer Lopez.

JLo was snapped out and about wearing a pair of wide-legged, oversized blue jeans, paired with some chunky Timberland boots. However, she kept the look from being overwhelmingly tough and masculine by wearing a cropped jumper on top, showing just a flash of flesh.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to keep up with the trends but you're not too confident with the oversized silhouette, Jennifer Aniston's chic jumpsuit is a masterclass in dipping your toe in.

Rather than swapping a skinny jean for a barrel-leg pant right away, opting for a flowing, wider leg like Jennifer's black jumpsuit is the perfect in-between. Jennifer's jumpsuit is also looser on the top, which she styled perfectly by wearing it off one shoulder.

This looks intentional and flirty without being too revealing.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of stylist Megan's top tips for perfecting the oversized look is to know your body type. As she explains, "Oversized items will look different on all body shapes, so it's important to consider what will look good on you and not just on a hanger or model. Tall women can embrace longer, oversized coats or trousers, while petite women might opt for cropped, oversized jackets or tops to avoid being swamped."

Victoria Beckham proves this perfectly. The relatively short Spice Girl (clocking in at 5'3") looks statuesque and powerful thanks to her playing with proportion with this heavy, cinching oversized blazer which she wore with a pair of patterned tights that blended seamlessly with her choice of footwear.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite often, people might think oversized just means heavy black jackets and trousers. But, as Megan pointed out, "Oversized doesn’t have to mean boring. Jewel tones, pastel hues, or rich textures like velvet and boucle can add personality to your look while keeping it super on-trend."

Cindy Crawford wasn't afraid of blending oversized silhouettes with loud-and-proud colours with this perfect, sunny yellow jumpsuit.

The flowing pants and the wide sleeves give this the drama worthy of the supermodel wearing it, but the belted waist stopped this from swamping her frame.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to make a bold statement? Then, naturally, Lady Gaga is who to turn to for inspiration.

Gaga's menswear-inspired oversized look is an example of how the style can be overdramatised and amped up for a true style statement.

The singer-actress's Marc Jacobs jacket and trousers aren't just baggy, they're ballooning, but she keeps it feminine and elegant by buttoning the jacket around her waist and revealing the subtlest hint of her decolletage.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's best looks over the years include some of the most iconic red carpet moments and designer gowns, so it might have been something of a surprise to see the Oscar winner wear an ensemble that, in the wrong hands, could almost feel grandmotherly.

A baggy knit cardigan and a matching, knit maxi skirt might not scream Hollywood glamour, but the elongating impact of the flowing, co-ordinated items made the statuesque star look tall and slender.

Nicole kept it from being too plain with a pair of patent leather heels and a youthful, relaxed messy updo.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized can be flirty and playful - and Kate Hudson proves it.

Reimagining menswear looks for women, Kate Hudson's oversized Max Mara suit paired with a flirty bandeau bra is the perfect example of pairing oversized pieces with something more revealing.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Megan's advice for balancing the proportions on a shorter frame - like Nicole Richie - includes focusing on just one oversized piece. "If you want to go oversized on your bottom half e.g. oversized trousers, go for a tailored shirt or a cropped knit to define your shape."

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez switched up her usual trademark style for something fresh and relaxed while promoting her movie, Unstoppable, in 2024.

The louche, laidback look consisted of an oversized canvas jacket in cream, a shirt with a plunging neckline layered underneath and a pair of micro-shorts.

The oversized jacket tied the look together and stopped it from feeling too revealing or underdressed.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While hosting the American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross walked the red carpet in an expertly styled look that combined a layered oversized look.

Wearing Pyer Moss, Tracee's cropped, pale pink jacket - which included oversized shoulders and rolled-up sleeves - sat on her waist, before the outfit continued with a coordinated pair of oversized trousers. The jacket's cropped length helped elongate Tracee's legs, making the star look graceful and tall.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For shorter women, the oversized trend can be harder to pull off, but Kim Kardashian's black-and-gold Balmain suit showcased how easy it can be to avoid mistakes.

Like Kim, shorter women should wear trousers high on the waist tucked into a plain top. It creates a lengthening effect and the added bonus of layering an oversized jacket on top adds drama and volume without it being too engulfing.

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards looking glamorous in a Barbiecore-coded blush pink Alexander McQueen by Seán McGirr suit.

The ensemble featured a jacket with wide, structured shoulders, a pink shirt with a pussy bow and wide-leg pants.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As stylist Megan explained, "Layering adds depth and interest to oversized looks. Try an oversized coat over a slimline turtleneck and wide-leg trousers for a modern, elegant vibe. For petite frames, stick to lightweight layers to avoid looking overwhelmed."

Victoria Beckham's layered look captures this perfectly, with the heavy, oversized blazer giving a great contrast to the delicate, silky shirt.

Ashley Benson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wowed in an oversized, monochromatic look.

Ashley's clever combination of wide-legged trousers worn under a longline matching tunic gave a flattering, unfussy silhouette that would look equally as good at the office or at a glamorous event.

Juliette Lewis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis' copper-toned, silky suit was a standout look at the 2018 Women in Hollywood event.

The jewel-tone pieces blended seamlessly into one another, as the Cape Fear star sported a double-breasted oversized blazer and matching wide-legged pants.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Katie Holmes outfit shows how to create a fresh-looking outfit from capsule collection classics.

With a pair of oversized, denim jeans and a cropped white button-up worn over a white tee, Katie's outfit is so simple but so effective.

The way she's wearing her shirt - riding the waist - stops the oversized look from swallowing her frame.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer and business mogul Rihanna is known for her fashion-forward style. While not all of it is easy for everyone else to pull off, her dressed-down, casual street style offers some tips on mastering an oversized aesthetic.

Rihanna paired a wide-legged pair of culottes with a simple tee. Not only do the oversized pants give a great pop of colour, but the baggy, shin-length trousers are a great way of showing off a statement shoe.

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen's Cannes Lions outfit played expertly with oversized silhouettes and layering.

With the flared, bright orange trousers the focal statement of her look, Chrissy paired them with a louche white blazer, worn unbuttoned revealing the hint of a bandeau top.

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One fear for many women hoping to try an oversized silhouette is the fear that it can make you lose any sense of shape, making you look heavier.

A top tip to avoid this, as demonstrated with Shania Twain's luxe jumpsuit, is cinching yourself in at the waist. This can give a more flattering shape, while still leaving some fabric loose around areas which you might be insecure about, like the stomach.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's teal outfit is a masterclass in monochrome dressing - and playing with shape.

The luxurious, silky-looking trousers have a wide-legged hem that gives enough glamour to elevate a look. Her choice of pairing this with a flattering jumper makes this look versatile enough to be worn day or night.

Stylist Megan told us JLo's trick here is something that is easy to replicate, as "monochrome outfits can make oversized pieces look streamlined and classic".

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized looks tend to have a hard edge to them - denim jeans and menswear-inspired jackets. This is why we love Claudia Winkleman's ultra-glam, disco-inspired twist on an oversized suit.

Claudia's red sequin suit took us back to the days of Studio 54 - but she had enough clever twists to make it feel modern.

With rolled-up sleeves and no shirt underneath, there were just enough peeks of flesh to break up the red sequin material to stop it from overwhelming her.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts' Sergio Hudson Spring 2023 blazer dress is a perfect twist on oversized dressing.

The Australian actress wore the 80s-inspired look while attending a premiere with her The Morning Show partner, Billy Crudup.

The oversized shoulder pads and boxy frame might seem very 1980s, but the neon green trim and choice of tights instead of trousers gave it a fresh flair.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion walked the red carpet for the premiere of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion in 2024 exuding quiet luxury in a flowing, oversized white Dior silk bow-tie blouse and matching floor-length skirt.

The oversized pieces helped give the iconic singer plenty of graceful movement, a benefit of choosing oversized fabrics in a light, luxurious fabric.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Kate Hudson's oversized look proved you can give sporty, menswear looks an ultra glamorous, flirty twist.

Attending a party celebrating the launch of Adidas and Stella McCartney’s joint line, the actress wore a slouchy, oversized baby blue blazer dress suit with a matching skirt.

To contrast the heavy outerwear, Kate paired the chunky pieces with a revealing crystal bralette.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending a White House State Dinner in 2023, Angelina Jolie stunned in a surprisingly simple, understated look.

Angelina wore a delicate, flowing white gown, which included subtle cinching around the waist. For this look, Angelina used an oversized piece almost like an accessory to mix it up.

Throwing a complementing, oversized white blazer over her shoulders, Angelina's outfit felt like a playful mix of Old Hollywood glamour and classic menswear white tie.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the popularity of the oversized trend, choosing what to wear when nipping out and about no longer needs much thought.

Look at Katie Holmes' perfect streetwear-inspired look. While it is basically just two items, because she's chosen to pair a deliberately oversized 'boyfriend' shirt with a simple pair of joggers, the look feels elevated. Katie's baggy shirt looks cool and punk, not like she's been caught on laundry day.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham's understated daytime look is the stuff of quiet luxury dreams.

Her oversized blazer, complete with wide shoulder pads, helps to give a flattering, slimming effect as it narrows down towards the waist, which she maximised with a matching beige bodysuit tucked into a pair of simple blue jeans.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman brought feminine glamour with her look at the 2024 Dior Haute Couture spring-summer show.

The May December actress proved the power of one focal oversized piece, pairing a chic oversized black blazer with a matching vest and a beaded fringe miniskirt.

Undeniably glamorous while still feeling simple and refined.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized outfits don't have to be over-the-top, as the Princess of Wales proved with her appearance in a bold red suit by her go-to favourite, Alexander McQueen.

Rather than stepping too far from her sartorial comfort zone, Kate kept it classic on top with a tailored, double-breasted jacket, however, she added a modern, fashion-forward feeling with the movement and flair of her oversized trousers.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna's take on the oversized trend feels classic her - it's edgy, memorable and had people desperate to try and recreate it.

With a pair of oversized, ripped jeans, Madonna risked being lost in the heavy fabric, but she expertly sidestepped this by pairing them with a figure-hugging singlet on top. A streetwear-inspired jacket worn almost like a cape was a forward-thinking addition that elevated this look instantly.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that trends really do come back around again: if you want a fashion-forward, chic way of nailing an oversized look, look back to 1990.

Julia Roberts predicted the baggy, slouchy look by a few decades, opting to wear an off-the-rack men’s suit to the 1990 Golden Globe Awards.

At the time, it was considered shocking for the star to not even tailor the suit, but now, the heavy draping and the high-waisted trousers would shut down any red carpet.