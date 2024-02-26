This classic shirt trend is all over the high street - and it was one of Princess Diana’s favourite looks
Nail the rugby shirt trend with these chic and timeless buys at every budget
Undoubtedly one of the biggest style icons of all time, Princess Diana knew a thing or two about effortless sophistication. It's, therefore, no surprise that one of her favourite looks has come back into fashion for 2024.
If you've been paying attention to the spring/summer fashion trends 2024, you will know that polo shirts are having somewhat of a renaissance. In particular, rugby shirts are cropping up at almost every high street retailer, signifying a huge trend to come.
Princess Diana sported a gorgeous knitted rugby shirt back in 1997, and over 25 years later, it is back on trend. If you're after a spring capsule wardrobe staple that has a relaxed, playful edge, a rugby shirt beautifully fits the bill. And with this royal seal of approval, we need no more convincing that it is a trend to get on board with.
Princess Diana Rugby Shirt Trend
The time for the best oversized jumpers is slowly leaving us, but it isn't quite warm enough to commit to just t-shirts and camis. Enter the rugby shirt, a thick yet breathable top that nails how to dress simple but stylish.
The rise of quiet luxury as well as athleisure looks has proven that our desire for sleek comfort is stronger than ever, and this is just what a rugby top provides. Playful and preppy yet refined and classic, it is a worthy rival to your best cashmere jumpers for year-round wear.
In the transitional months, take a leaf out of Princess Diana's book and opt for a light knitted version of the long-sleeved polo for some extra cosiness. Once the sun comes out, throw your rugby shirt of choice over everything from linen trousers to floaty maxi skirts for effortless edge.
Our favourite chic rugby shirts to shop now
RRP: £54.95 | This is the closest piece we've found to Princess Diana's and the candy stripes give a very similar look. Channel the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2024 with the powdery hues.
RRP: £189 | Ralph Lauren has to be one of the first brands that comes to mind when you think of rugby and polo shirts. We love the slightly shorter cut of this top that makes it ideal for teaming with high waisted bottoms.
RRP: £55 | Who can resist a subtle nod to Barbiecore? These soft pink stripes are made more wearable by the white wash and accented blue collar that will layer well under one of the best quilted jackets.
RRP: £45 | A cross between a classic Breton top and a sporty rugby shirt, this affordable Cos option is one for those curating a minimalist capsule wardrobe. Style with some white bottoms for a spring-ready yet timeless look.
RRP: £99 | Like the look of Princess Diana's knit? This Whistles take is not too overtly rugby shirt-y but captures her look perfectly in even more wearable tones. Ditch your best camel coat in favour of this piece this season.
How to wear a rugby shirt
Despite their statement look, rugby shirts are extremely easy to style for everyday. Due to the slightly slouchy shape, we recommend pairing yours with more form-fitting bottoms like a pair of the best straight leg jeans or a silky slip skirt.
When working from home or running errands, an oversized rugby shirt, a pair of the warmest leggings, and some of the best black boots make for an instantly fashion-forward ensemble that doesn't compromise on comfort.
If you want to dress up your rugby shirt for the office or slightly more formal occasions, stick to a classic Breton stripe style or a neutral hue without a pattern to keep things elevated.
Are rugby shirts back in style?
Rugby shirts are very much back in style for 2024. They cropped up across countless runways last season from the likes of Anna Sui and Dries Van Noten, and the number of polo tops appearing across straight-to-market brands proves how quickly this trend is gaining traction. And as well as Princess Diana, the rugby shirt is a favourite of trendy celebrities such as Rihanna and the street style crowd, making it clear that they are firmly back in style.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Sweaty Betty Insiders Week has landed - here's how to get 25% off and free delivery today
Sweaty Betty Insiders Week launches today - here's how to sign up, the savings on offer, and the W&H editors' best picks to shop for gym and loungewear
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Make it a Mother's Day to remember with Yankee Candle
For Moments That Matter, Make It Yankee Candle®
By Amelia Yeomans Published