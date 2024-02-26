This classic shirt trend is all over the high street - and it was one of Princess Diana’s favourite looks

Undoubtedly one of the biggest style icons of all time, Princess Diana knew a thing or two about effortless sophistication. It's, therefore, no surprise that one of her favourite looks has come back into fashion for 2024.

If you've been paying attention to the spring/summer fashion trends 2024, you will know that polo shirts are having somewhat of a renaissance. In particular, rugby shirts are cropping up at almost every high street retailer, signifying a huge trend to come.

Princess Diana sported a gorgeous knitted rugby shirt back in 1997, and over 25 years later, it is back on trend. If you're after a spring capsule wardrobe staple that has a relaxed, playful edge, a rugby shirt beautifully fits the bill. And with this royal seal of approval, we need no more convincing that it is a trend to get on board with.

Princess Diana Rugby Shirt Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The time for the best oversized jumpers is slowly leaving us, but it isn't quite warm enough to commit to just t-shirts and camis. Enter the rugby shirt, a thick yet breathable top that nails how to dress simple but stylish.

The rise of quiet luxury as well as athleisure looks has proven that our desire for sleek comfort is stronger than ever, and this is just what a rugby top provides. Playful and preppy yet refined and classic, it is a worthy rival to your best cashmere jumpers for year-round wear.

In the transitional months, take a leaf out of Princess Diana's book and opt for a light knitted version of the long-sleeved polo for some extra cosiness. Once the sun comes out, throw your rugby shirt of choice over everything from linen trousers to floaty maxi skirts for effortless edge.

Our favourite chic rugby shirts to shop now

How to wear a rugby shirt

Despite their statement look, rugby shirts are extremely easy to style for everyday. Due to the slightly slouchy shape, we recommend pairing yours with more form-fitting bottoms like a pair of the best straight leg jeans or a silky slip skirt.

When working from home or running errands, an oversized rugby shirt, a pair of the warmest leggings, and some of the best black boots make for an instantly fashion-forward ensemble that doesn't compromise on comfort.

If you want to dress up your rugby shirt for the office or slightly more formal occasions, stick to a classic Breton stripe style or a neutral hue without a pattern to keep things elevated.

Are rugby shirts back in style?

Rugby shirts are very much back in style for 2024. They cropped up across countless runways last season from the likes of Anna Sui and Dries Van Noten, and the number of polo tops appearing across straight-to-market brands proves how quickly this trend is gaining traction. And as well as Princess Diana, the rugby shirt is a favourite of trendy celebrities such as Rihanna and the street style crowd, making it clear that they are firmly back in style.