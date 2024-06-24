The lightweight, radiance-boosting moisturiser that's actually comfortable to wear in summer heat

When thick primers and creams are no longer welcome in your hot weather beauty regime, this is the lightweight and multi-tasking base product to reach for - per a beauty writer...

As someone with dry skin, having one of the best face moisturisers in my regime is a must but come summertime, even I - a glowy-skin enthusiast - loathe the feel of heavy creams on my face. With every passing moment, you can practically sense their formulas clogging your pores when the hot weather strikes, while at the same time, leaving a thick, claggy film that (whilst protective and even nourishing in winter) feels sweaty and uncomfortable - especially when layered under your best foundations. But when forgoing moisturiser isn't an option, what's the alternative? I have four words for you: ILIA's The Base Face.

With the liquid consistency of literal milk - or for a nicer analogy, serum - and all the hydration powers of a classic moisturiser, here's why ILIA's skin-barrier-loving formula is a must-try this summer season...

Why ILIA's Base Face Milk is the only moisturiser I reach for in summer

Housed in a luxe, cloudy glass bottle and laced with the hydration-locking powers of hyaluronic acid, this milky essence is not to be confused with one of the best hyaluronic acid serums. For all intents and purposes, it's a moisturiser but not as we know them to be...

A dry skin saviour ILIA The Base Face Milk Essence-Moisturizer View at SpaceNK RRP: £58 | This milky moisturiser features hyaluronic acid and squalane to deliver hydrating and skin-barrier protection, whilst remaining lightweight and comfortable. It's so lightweight in fact, that it feels as though you're dousing your skin in water and while a tad pricey, a little goes a long way with this essence-moisturiser hybrid.

On discovering this product, I was sceptical, after all, how could such a lightweight liquid manage to nourish my skin as well as my thicker creams, whilst also not causing my makeup to pill or separate? As it turns out, very easily.

This milky formula layers beautifully under primers and foundations, offering a very fresh and natural gleam to the skin that, in my experience, doesn't cross into the realm of greasy. Applying it feels like drenching your skin in hydration but despite its viscosity, it melts right in -without leaving an overly tacky residue.

Speaking of the formula, as mentioned, it features hyaluronic acid and works to hydrate, soothe redness, strengthen the skin's barrier, and prime it for your next skincare steps. It's described as being the perfect pre-serum and foundation base, making it quite the versatile staple in routine.

And while it is a tad pricey, I've found a little goes a long way and with it fulfilling both my hyaluronic acid, moisturiser and primer needs, it's allowed me to really streamline my routine.

How to apply the ILIA Base Face Milk

Like you would with any of your moisturisers, simply apply it to cleansed skin, either before or after your favourite serums. I tend to use it as a last step before my primer and foundation. Application-wise, I pour a few drops into my palm, rub my hands together and then, gently pat the product into my skin - focusing on my cheeks and around my nose.

Does it work well under makeup?

As a glowy-makeup lover, I've found that it gives me a lovely, healthy radiance and have experienced no foundation piling or obvious lifting of any of my other cream products whilst wearing it.