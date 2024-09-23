We've found out which shampoo gives Cat Deeley her shiny, frizz-free hair

Cat Deeley has always had truly enviable locks, so it may surprise you to learn that the secret to her shiny, nourished hair will cost you less than £18 on Amazon...

If you're anything like us, the current climate is making good hair days few and far between. Humidity can wreak havoc on all hair types, but especially colour-treated and bleached ends that often require some extra TLC to look their best.

To keep her thick, highlighted hair frizz-free, Cat swears by the Kérastase Nutritive shampoo for its hydrating and smoothing powers. It may be more expensive than many of the best drugstore shampoos, but if Cat's hair is anything to go by, it's more than worth the investment. And with 30% off right now, there's no better time to stock up and ensure your hair looks its best no matter the weather.

Shop Cat Deeley's favourite shampoo

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo £17.50 at Amazon (was £25.05) Designed for very dry hair, this shampoo cleans and refreshes dry hair types while adding moisture and softness. Made with plant-based proteins and niacinamide, it is packed with nutrients that help to strengthen the hair. If you have dehydrated, frizzy strands that struggle to cope with humidity or the cold weather, this will be your new holy grail.

Shop the Kérastase Nutritive range

Kérastase Nutritive Nourishing Hair Serum Visit Site $65 at Sephora For (literal) overnight results, apply this non-greasy treatment before going to bed and wake up with softer, less frizzy locks with minimal effort. Kérastase Nutritive Rich Deep Nutrition Hair Mask Visit Site For an intense hit of hydration, this Nutritive mask deeply penetrates hair to add instant suppleness, shine and softness. Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique Anti-Frizz Blow-Dry Milk £27.85 at Amazon (was £33.85) Protect hair from heat and reduce frizz when blow drying with this hydrating serum designed for medium to thick hair types.

Shampoo is one of those products that many people overlook in their beauty routine, assuming that the cheaper options work just as well as premium buys. Whilst this may be the case for easier-to-manage hair types, a good quality shampoo can make all the difference for dry, frizzy hair that won't behave. Cat herself has noted that her hair is something she invests in, saying, "I need products that are super-duper because my hair is really thick and big and crazy! I’m a Kérastase girl and I love its Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo."

Kérastase makes everything from the best shampoos for fine hair to the best heat protection sprays, and the price point does marry up with the quality. Although styling tools can work small miracles when called upon, your hair will look its best when it is properly nourished and prepped, starting with the right shampoo for your hair type.

We don't expect this generous 30% discount to stick around long, so if you're looking for an antidote to frizz and dehydration, your hair will thank you for investing in the best.

What is the difference between Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin and Riche?

Kérastase has two different types of Nutritive products - Bain Satin and Bain Satin Riche. Whilst the regular Bain Satin products can be used on normal to dry hair, Riche is designed for very dry hair that needs as much moisture as it can get. You may want to switch between the two as the weather changes or use Riche year-round if your hair is damaged or hard to control.