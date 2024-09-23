We've found out which shampoo gives Cat Deeley her shiny, frizz-free hair
This humidity-busting haircare is the secret sauce behind morning television's glossiest mane...
Cat Deeley has always had truly enviable locks, so it may surprise you to learn that the secret to her shiny, nourished hair will cost you less than £18 on Amazon...
If you're anything like us, the current climate is making good hair days few and far between. Humidity can wreak havoc on all hair types, but especially colour-treated and bleached ends that often require some extra TLC to look their best.
To keep her thick, highlighted hair frizz-free, Cat swears by the Kérastase Nutritive shampoo for its hydrating and smoothing powers. It may be more expensive than many of the best drugstore shampoos, but if Cat's hair is anything to go by, it's more than worth the investment. And with 30% off right now, there's no better time to stock up and ensure your hair looks its best no matter the weather.
Shop Cat Deeley's favourite shampoo
Designed for very dry hair, this shampoo cleans and refreshes dry hair types while adding moisture and softness. Made with plant-based proteins and niacinamide, it is packed with nutrients that help to strengthen the hair. If you have dehydrated, frizzy strands that struggle to cope with humidity or the cold weather, this will be your new holy grail.
Shop the Kérastase Nutritive range
For (literal) overnight results, apply this non-greasy treatment before going to bed and wake up with softer, less frizzy locks with minimal effort.
For an intense hit of hydration, this Nutritive mask deeply penetrates hair to add instant suppleness, shine and softness.
Shampoo is one of those products that many people overlook in their beauty routine, assuming that the cheaper options work just as well as premium buys. Whilst this may be the case for easier-to-manage hair types, a good quality shampoo can make all the difference for dry, frizzy hair that won't behave. Cat herself has noted that her hair is something she invests in, saying, "I need products that are super-duper because my hair is really thick and big and crazy! I’m a Kérastase girl and I love its Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo."
Kérastase makes everything from the best shampoos for fine hair to the best heat protection sprays, and the price point does marry up with the quality. Although styling tools can work small miracles when called upon, your hair will look its best when it is properly nourished and prepped, starting with the right shampoo for your hair type.
We don't expect this generous 30% discount to stick around long, so if you're looking for an antidote to frizz and dehydration, your hair will thank you for investing in the best.
What is the difference between Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin and Riche?
Kérastase has two different types of Nutritive products - Bain Satin and Bain Satin Riche. Whilst the regular Bain Satin products can be used on normal to dry hair, Riche is designed for very dry hair that needs as much moisture as it can get. You may want to switch between the two as the weather changes or use Riche year-round if your hair is damaged or hard to control.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Louise Redknapp’s sultry patterned tights are the elevated staple you need to keep warm and on style this autumn
Paired with slingback heels or knee-high boots, patterned tights are chilly weather staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The one, unexpected hair trend everyone will be embracing this season, according to experts
Pros are predicting a shift away from heavy styling toward healthy hair - and we're very much on board
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This is the one hair trend everyone should embrace this season, say experts
Pros are predicting a shift away from heavy styling toward healthy hair - and we're very much on board
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These 6 sweet, sultry cherry perfumes are just as tasty as Tom Ford Lost Cherry
These rich and distinctive cherry perfumes seek are grown-up, addictive and perfect for autumn
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
A wedding MUA gave me the radiant glow of my dreams - with just this one product
As a dewy skin lover, I steered clear of powder products until I was introduced to Hourglass Ambient Light Palette...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Unsure about tea perfume? These green and aromatic scents will change your mind
From smokey black tea to earthy matcha-centric blends, tea perfumes are this season's most refreshing scent trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's fresh cut oozes effortless chic - and combines two of autumn's trendiest hairstyles
From the shoulder-grazing length to the rich, toffee highlights, Victoria Beckham's bob is all the inspiration you'll require this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This cult Elemis moisturiser is loved by A-list fans - and now has 25% off
Working to restore a plump and firm complexion, Elemis' legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is the perfect rich moisturiser for the colder months...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 warm and cosy perfumes we'll be wearing with our knitted sweaters this season
We're trading in our signature scents for these luxurious and warming blends - for an extra layer of comfort...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The weightless foundation our beauty writer swears by for a radiant, skin-like finish
Offering the perfect hybrid between skincare and makeup, this lightweight foundation is a must-try...
By Sennen Prickett Published