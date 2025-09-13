We've found the exact product duo behind Cat Deeley's amazingly long, lifted eyelashes
What's more, you can bag her favourite mascara for less than £10...
Here on the woman&home beauty team, we pride ourselves on our ability to uncover the go-to beauty buys of the most well-known celebrities in the game. Speaking of which, we've just found the two exact formulas Cat Deeley swears by for her enviably long, volumised lashes.
Whether she's making an appearance on television or a red carpet, Cat Deeley's delicately curled and lengthened lashes always boast amazing definition and the ultimate lifted effect. So, it's no wonder that we've been wondering exactly what Cat Deeley reckons is the best mascara to achieve the luscious lashes in question.
Thankfully, we've been given a rare glimpse into Cat Deeley's beauty routine, allowing us to scout out the exact dynamic duo that the presenter relies on for her standout lash look. Spoiler: it includes the best mascara for straight lashes and our Beauty Editor's favourite eyelash curler...
The two exact products behind Cat Deeley's long, lifted lashes
It's easy to assume celebrities' makeup bags are home to an abundance of luxury brands that will set you back a hefty sum. So, you might be surprised to find out that Cat Deeley swears by an affordable mascara that you can snap up from your nearest drugstore for less than £10. To complete the look, Deeley pairs said mascara with a quality eyelash curler to achieve her lifted effect.
Cat's exact mascara
RRP: £9.99
Unlock thicker, longer, and fuller-looking lashes thanks to L'Oréal's Voluminous Mascara. The delicate brush fibres ensure each lash is thoroughly coated with the lightweight formula, without causing any clumping or flaking. In addition to its volumising and lengthening benefits, this formula is also infused with ceramide R and panthenol to strengthen, condition, and protect.
Cat's eyelash curler
RRP: £22
To achieve the ultimate lift and curl, just like Cat's, a quality eyelash curler is a must. Her exact choice? Kevyn Aucoin's stainless steel The Eyelash Curler, which boasts a curved rubber pad to delicately bend your eyelashes into place, before brushing through your chosen mascara. The result? Standout lashes each and every time.
In an interview with Grazia, Cat Deeley was quizzed on her favourite beauty products, from her signature scent (E11even Fragrance Oil, in case you wondered) to her non-negotiable skincare routine. However, it was the budget buy behind her long, lifted lashes that caught our attention. The presenter noted, "I don't think you need to spend big," before revealing her treasured mascara to be L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Mascara.
As for Deeley's exact routine, she lifts the lid on her secret to achieving the lifted, curled effect of her eyelashes, she says: 'I’ll just do a little bit of a brow with Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel, then use my Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara – I love it."
The presenter's eyelash curler of choice also happens to be a daily favourite of our Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, who says: "I love to use an eyelash curler everyday, just for a bit of lift and a finished look, and after years of trying so many other popular options, Kevyn Aucoin's is the only one I actually love."
What makes it stand out from the crowd, Aleesha notes, is that it's: "Wide enough to fit all of my lashes and tall enough that it doesn’t leave a kink. It’s also comfortable to use, doesn’t pinch, and keeps my lashes curled and lifted all day."
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
