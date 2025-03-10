Want a shinier 'do with depth? Hair glossing at home is how to get it, say pros

If you’re hair’s lacking in the shine department, you may be wondering how to use hair glossing at home to create that fresh-out-of-the-salon look.

Let’s start with the basics - what is hair glossing? Not to be confused with at-home hair dye, glosses help seal the cuticle for a smooth surface that reflects the light to create a silky sheen. Where once you’d have to book in at the salon for a glossing treatment, there’s been a massive influx of at-home glosses so it’s never been easier to achieve that swishy, liquidy-smooth look.

If you’re a little bit apprehensive, we've grilled a glossing expert for their top tips on how to use hair glossing at home.

How to use a hair gloss at home, by expert hairdressers

Different glosses work in different ways, so when you're figuring out how to use hair gloss at home, always follow the instructions provided on the bottle.

Generally speaking, at-home glosses play a similar role to conditioner, so you can easily sub one into your usual shower routine. Some are used in place of conditioner, while others are used as the final step after you've applied your conditioner. If you have fine hair that gets weighed down by product, skip your best conditioner for fine hair and go straight to your glaze.

Many hair glossing treatments will last for a few washes, so you won’t need to repeat the process every shower.

Wash: Shampoo your hair as normal, then rinse. Depending on your home hair gloss, follow with conditioner or skip ahead. Squeeze out any excess moisture with a towel and comb through to remove any knots. Gloss: Apply a generous helping of gloss, distributing evenly section by section. If you're using a tinted gloss, wear gloves to avoid stained palms. Wait: Leave on for the recommended time, which can range from 10 seconds up to 20 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Style: Follow with your usual styling products and style as required.

How to use a tinted hair gloss

“Home gloss comes in colours, which is brilliant for people that feel like they have too much warmth in their hair, or blonde that’s going a bit brassy,” explains Zoe Irwin, Creative Director, John Frieda Salons. “I'm a massive fan of using home gloss to neutralize that colour and freshen it.”

Whenever you're looking to try hair glossing at home, it's vital to stick to the recommended application time, but this becomes even more critical when using a tinted gloss, as this can affect the final tone. “If you are using a colour gloss, look in the mirror and keep an eye on it,” urges Zoe.

Tinted hair glosses shouldn't be compared with permanent colour. They're ammonia-free, so they can't lighten, and they're not designed to cover greys - they're more to enhance and fine-tune your shade. “You need to be careful of colour correction rules coming into play," explains Zoe. "For example, if you have got blonde ends, you wouldn't do something like put a cherry colour on top because it's probably going to go pinky. For safety, stay close to where you're at shade-wise.”

If you have highlights or balayage, apply the formula to darker, less porous sections first so that the result is as even as possible. You might see the terms gloss and glaze used interchangeably, but generally speaking, a tinted glaze is more subtle than a gloss, with less colour deposit and washes out quicker.

Zoe’s pro tip? “I quite like to mix glosses so often I'll dilute it - half colour gloss and half of the clear gloss - which works well.”

For colour depth Glaze Super Conditioning Colour Gloss Check Amazon RRP: £16 Recommended by Zoe Irwin, this formula combines conditioning ingredients with a high-shine finish and semi-permanent pigment that enhances your shade and gives a kick of colour. Apply after shampooing, leave for 10 minutes, and then rinse for fresh-out-of-the-salon vibrancy.

How to use a clear hair gloss

Clear glosses are all about nourishing the cuticle, quelling frizzy hair and imparting shine without altering the tone of the hair. Think of them like a top coat or tinted moisturiser for hair, making everything look smooth, healthy and glowy.

Transparent formulas work for every hair type and colour, making your locks more manageable. They are a great option for those with undyed 'virgin hair' who want to dial up luminosity.

Apply a generous amount to towel-dried hair after shampooing (or after conditioner, depending on the bottle instructions). Unlike lamellar liquids, these clear hair glosses are applied from root to tip, and left on for longer, up to 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

For mirror-like shine Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss £30 at Living Proof $36 at Amazon $36 at Revolve RRP: £30 This clear gloss doubles the amount of shine on the hair. The smooth, silky, swishy finish makes it a great option for frizz-prone hair. Our advice? Apply a generous amount from root to tip. This formula is applied after the conditioner and sits on the hair for five minutes. The results last for three washes.

How to use a liquid hair gloss

Rinse-out glossing waters are a great option for those with naturally fine hair who find even the best hair masks and conditioning treatments on the heavy side.

These lamination glosses use acidic formulas to gently exfoliate the surface of the hair, sealing the cuticle, which not only enhances shine and smoothness but also improves vibrancy and colour longevity. They work quickly, too - most only need to be left on for a matter of seconds.

Use immediately after shampooing in place of conditioner. The required dose will depend on the length and thickness of your hair, but many glazing waters provide a guide on the bottle to give you the perfect amount. Squirt on to the lengths of your hair only, not the roots, then rinse thoroughly.