We've finally found the perfect autumn hair colour - and it's so low maintenance

On the hunt for the must-have, celebrity-approved hair colour for the season ahead? Look no further than 'teddy blonde', a chic and cosy blend of warm brunette and golden blonde hues...

The 2024 hair trends have treated us to an abundance of new cuts and colours, from the layered bob to the vibrant terracopper hair trend - and honestly, we're not complaining. But, as the weather shifts ever so slightly cooler and with autumn right around the corner, it's only natural that myriad new hair trends come to fruition. Cue, the soft and warming teddy blonde hue.

Marking the perfect meeting point between blonde and brunette, this stylish and easy-to-wear hair colour briefly made an appearance last winter and is back to dominate the scene this autumn.

Why Teddy Blonde is the go-to hair colour this autumn

Dubbed teddy blonde, this aptly-named shade is reminiscent of the classic teddy bear colour - think creamy caramel and sandy beige seamlessly blended into a warm chocolate brown base. Whether you're a brunette looking to brighten your locks or a blonde wanting a darker hue this season, this easily achievable shade is the answer - especially for those looking to add dimension to their hair.

Describing the hue, Tom Smith, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo Hair, says: "Teddy blonde is a soft and low contrast mix of earthy and rich darker blonde tones. Tones of biscuit, caramel, sand and honey all work together to give a muted warmth and richness to this shade that can look very luxurious."

When it comes to looking after this hair colour, Celebrity hairdresser and OGX’s Brand Ambassador, Michael Douglas stresses: "Keeping the hair in great condition will mean maintaining the shine, which is crucial for healthy-looking hair." To keep the hue in tip-top condition, Douglas adds: "I’d recommend the OGX Prep & Protect Pre-Shampoo treatment and also the OGX Deep Recovery Overnight Treatment, this will help maintain the shine as this type of colour can sometimes absorb the light rather than reflect it."

Who should get Teddy Blonde hair?

As for which hair type is best suited to this creamy hue, Smith recommends: "Due to the subtle low contrast multi tones, this style will work best on smooth hair that is blow dried with a slight wave or bounce. Those with very curly or coily hair may find that lack of strong contrast means their natural texture is not enhanced as much as they may like with this shade."

How to style Teddy Blonde hair

6 Teddy Blonde hair looks to replicate this autumn

If you're in need of some visual inspiration on how to wear the teddy blonde trend, we've rounded up six celebrity hair looks to wear this autumn...

1. Jennifer Lopez's layered teddy blonde hair

This teddy blonde trend works perfectly for those with layered hair (just like JLo's) as it accentuates highlighted locks, whilst also adding elements of dimension and texture.

2. Jennifer Aniston's sleek teddy blonde bob

Whether you're rocking a short laser cut bob or a slightly longer collarbone bob, this teddy blonde hue goes hand-in-hand with a timeless bob cut, as proven by Jennifer Aniston.

3. Serena Williams bouncy curled teddy blonde hair

Serena Williams opted for a slightly brighter approach to the trend, pairing a darker smudged brunette root with gradual creamy blonde highlights - a go-to option for those wanting to incorporate more blonde tones rather than brunette.

4. Amal Clooney's teddy blonde blowdry

There's a reason that everyone's talking about Amal Clooney's red carpet hair, and it's thanks to the glamorous volumised blowdry styling of her softly balayaged brunette locks.

5. Heidi Klum's soft wavy teddy blonde hair

Heidi Klum accompanied her teddy blonde locks with face-framing curtain bangs, offering a chic and effortless approach to both trends.

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's half-up half-down teddy blonde hair

Showcase a blend of blonde and brunette shades with this youthful half-up half-down look, as modelled by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Not only is it appropriate for both day-to-day wear or dressy events, but is also practical for styling your strands on those in-between wash days.