We've finally found the perfect autumn hair colour - and it's so low maintenance
Evoking all things warm and cosy, teddy blonde is the latest trending hair hue that's set to be everywhere this season...
On the hunt for the must-have, celebrity-approved hair colour for the season ahead? Look no further than 'teddy blonde', a chic and cosy blend of warm brunette and golden blonde hues...
The 2024 hair trends have treated us to an abundance of new cuts and colours, from the layered bob to the vibrant terracopper hair trend - and honestly, we're not complaining. But, as the weather shifts ever so slightly cooler and with autumn right around the corner, it's only natural that myriad new hair trends come to fruition. Cue, the soft and warming teddy blonde hue.
Marking the perfect meeting point between blonde and brunette, this stylish and easy-to-wear hair colour briefly made an appearance last winter and is back to dominate the scene this autumn.
OGX Colour Retention Shampoo: was £8.49, now £4.49 (save £4) | Amazon
Extend your hair's colour by up to 4 weeks with OGX's Colour Retention Shampoo. Boasting clever Colour Bond Plex technology, this shampoo works to cleanse, brighten and increase softness and shine. Plus, it now has 47% off.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser: was £59.99, now £42.99 (save £17) | Amazon
Get a salon-worthy blowdry with Revlon's viral One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser now and save £17. This oval brush is equipped with ionic technology and ceramic coating to allow for a faster and less damaging drying process. Its bristles also work to boost volume at your roots with bouncy ends and a smooth and shiny finish.
Why Teddy Blonde is the go-to hair colour this autumn
Dubbed teddy blonde, this aptly-named shade is reminiscent of the classic teddy bear colour - think creamy caramel and sandy beige seamlessly blended into a warm chocolate brown base. Whether you're a brunette looking to brighten your locks or a blonde wanting a darker hue this season, this easily achievable shade is the answer - especially for those looking to add dimension to their hair.
Describing the hue, Tom Smith, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at Evo Hair, says: "Teddy blonde is a soft and low contrast mix of earthy and rich darker blonde tones. Tones of biscuit, caramel, sand and honey all work together to give a muted warmth and richness to this shade that can look very luxurious."
When it comes to looking after this hair colour, Celebrity hairdresser and OGX’s Brand Ambassador, Michael Douglas stresses: "Keeping the hair in great condition will mean maintaining the shine, which is crucial for healthy-looking hair." To keep the hue in tip-top condition, Douglas adds: "I’d recommend the OGX Prep & Protect Pre-Shampoo treatment and also the OGX Deep Recovery Overnight Treatment, this will help maintain the shine as this type of colour can sometimes absorb the light rather than reflect it."
Who should get Teddy Blonde hair?
As for which hair type is best suited to this creamy hue, Smith recommends: "Due to the subtle low contrast multi tones, this style will work best on smooth hair that is blow dried with a slight wave or bounce. Those with very curly or coily hair may find that lack of strong contrast means their natural texture is not enhanced as much as they may like with this shade."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to style Teddy Blonde hair
RRP: £8.49
OGX has made protecting your colour-treated locks even easier with their Colour Retention Shampoo. Not only working to gently cleanse your scalp, this shampoo is also formulated with a Colour Bond Plex technology to help extend your colour by up to four weeks, whilst also shielding your strands from harmful UV rays. The result? Soft, shiny and vibrant hair - sign us up.
RRP: £59.99
Treat your strands to a salon-worthy blowdry with this volumising hot brush from Revlon. Working to boost volume at the roots, smooth hair and softly curl the ends, this lightweight tool arrives with three heat settings and two speed options to give your maximum control throughout your styling experience. Whilst its ionic technology speeds up the drying time, the tool's ceramic coating evens the heat distribution to enable less damage to your tresses.
RRP: £25
This leave-in treatment gets to work reviving dry, dull and colour-treated hair with its cocktail blend of coconut oil, fatty acids and emollients. Moisturising the outer layer of hair, which can be stripped during the colouring process, this formula offers deep hydration for silky soft and stronger locks.
6 Teddy Blonde hair looks to replicate this autumn
If you're in need of some visual inspiration on how to wear the teddy blonde trend, we've rounded up six celebrity hair looks to wear this autumn...
1. Jennifer Lopez's layered teddy blonde hair
This teddy blonde trend works perfectly for those with layered hair (just like JLo's) as it accentuates highlighted locks, whilst also adding elements of dimension and texture.
2. Jennifer Aniston's sleek teddy blonde bob
Whether you're rocking a short laser cut bob or a slightly longer collarbone bob, this teddy blonde hue goes hand-in-hand with a timeless bob cut, as proven by Jennifer Aniston.
3. Serena Williams bouncy curled teddy blonde hair
Serena Williams opted for a slightly brighter approach to the trend, pairing a darker smudged brunette root with gradual creamy blonde highlights - a go-to option for those wanting to incorporate more blonde tones rather than brunette.
4. Amal Clooney's teddy blonde blowdry
There's a reason that everyone's talking about Amal Clooney's red carpet hair, and it's thanks to the glamorous volumised blowdry styling of her softly balayaged brunette locks.
5. Heidi Klum's soft wavy teddy blonde hair
Heidi Klum accompanied her teddy blonde locks with face-framing curtain bangs, offering a chic and effortless approach to both trends.
6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's half-up half-down teddy blonde hair
Showcase a blend of blonde and brunette shades with this youthful half-up half-down look, as modelled by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Not only is it appropriate for both day-to-day wear or dressy events, but is also practical for styling your strands on those in-between wash days.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Jennifer Hudson embraces autumn’s biggest trend with her leopard print dress - it's the perfect cold weather staple
The actress has been enjoying the classic autumnal style this week
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Trinny Woodall reveals the one item you need to transform your entire wardrobe – and it's not an item of clothing
The styling expert reveals her top tip for making a wardrobe work harder, without having to buy more clothes
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
These timeless essie nail colours offer a chic and luxe-looking mani - for under £10
Want a luxury manicure for less? These 9 essie nail polishes rival iconic designer shades and even have celeb-backing...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
6 chic nail colours to try this September for the perfect transitional mani
As we enter autumn's chilly clutches, these September nail ideas offer a stylish solution to the seasonal shift...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The best beauty advent calendars 2024 that are actually worth spending your money on
We've compiled a list of the best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2024, from the likes of Harrods, Liberty, Jo Malone and more...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The "epic" SPF Hannah Waddingham swears by - and it's just £20
Finding a daily sunscreen just got a lot easier, thanks to Hannah Waddingham singing the praises of this cult-favourite SPF...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We've just discovered the ultimate DIY gloss for frazzled hair
Want to say goodbye to dull, lifeless locks and unlock silky smooth strands? Step right this way...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
12 truly useful travel beauty sets to keep you glowing, glam and frizz-free
Our beauty team's pick of mini-but-mighty beauty travel sets to keep you frizz-free, glowing and glam
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Inside the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024: Over £1200 worth of products for just £260
Countdown to Christmas with 28 luxury beauty products, including 18 full-size, from the likes of La Mer, Augustinus Bader and Sunday Riley...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Everyone's talking about Amal Clooney's perfect, frizz-free red carpet blow-dry
Full of body and bounce, Amal Clooney's sophisticated style is all the hair inspiration we need for autumn
By Sennen Prickett Published