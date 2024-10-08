I've loved this luxury skincare classic for 20 years – it's on sale for £12 today so I'm stocking up before it sells out

First created in 1930, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has become a skincare classic in the beauty world - and I’ve just found it on sale at Amazon for £12 instead of the usual £29.

If you're a devotee of great skincare products and never leave home without slathering yourself in the best face moisturiser, you know that Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin shows no signs of falling out of fashion. While other skincare trends and beauty fads come and go, this product has truly stood the test of time.

Recommended by everyone from celebrity makeup artists to beauty influencers, this is easily one of the most versatile items in my make-up bag. I've used it for everything from shaping unruly brows and tackling dry skin to soothing chapped lips and taming flyaway hair. But the best use I've found for Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin may surprise you: it's a miracle worker when it comes to fixing my kids' numerous skincare complaints. In fact the cream got its name after one customer used it on her child’s grazed knee and reported - eight hours later - that it was magically better. Here's why Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin is one skincare staple that I keep in my handbag all year round...

Ask almost anyone whose skin you admire for their top five skincare product recommendations, and I can nearly guarantee they'll mention Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream. It's just one of those items that nobody hasn't tried and loved. Whether you got your first tube as a gift, succumbed to a sample at the beauty counter, or had it thrust upon you by a friend when you needed a lip balm, it's a skincare staple that pretty much everyone knows and loves.

I first heard about it almost 20 years ago when a friend, a Beauty Editor at a broadsheet newspaper, gifted me a tube that she'd snaffled from the beauty desk's sacred freebies cupboard. "Just try it, you won't regret it," she urged when I queried whether I needed something called 'skin protectant' in my 20s. She wasn't wrong, of course, and I've never looked back. I've kept a tube in my handbag ever since.

I'm far from alone in my devotion to what fans call simply Eight Hour Cream. Kerrie Hughes, Editor of Woman&Home, shares my obsession with it, especially when it comes to fixing almost any kiddie skincare crisis. However, she recommends choosing 'lightly scented' rather than the original, which does have a pretty distinctive smell that I love, but not everybody does. Kerrie says: "I put some on my three-year-old daughter's face yesterday as she has a really sore patch under her nose. Today she threw it at me and told me it smelled 'disgusting'. I had little in the way of an argument."

Beauty Editor, Caroline Parr, says it's a must-have for flights, and a reliable quick fix for dry skin, chapped lips, burns, and blisters. She says: "An average tube lasts for ages too so you won't need another one until the next Amazon Prime Day!"

