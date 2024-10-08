I've loved this luxury skincare classic for 20 years – it's on sale for £12 today so I'm stocking up before it sells out
Skincare doesn't get more versatile or iconic than Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - and today there's 60% off for Prime Day
First created in 1930, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has become a skincare classic in the beauty world - and I’ve just found it on sale at Amazon for £12 instead of the usual £29.
If you're a devotee of great skincare products and never leave home without slathering yourself in the best face moisturiser, you know that Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin shows no signs of falling out of fashion. While other skincare trends and beauty fads come and go, this product has truly stood the test of time.
Recommended by everyone from celebrity makeup artists to beauty influencers, this is easily one of the most versatile items in my make-up bag. I've used it for everything from shaping unruly brows and tackling dry skin to soothing chapped lips and taming flyaway hair. But the best use I've found for Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin may surprise you: it's a miracle worker when it comes to fixing my kids' numerous skincare complaints. In fact the cream got its name after one customer used it on her child’s grazed knee and reported - eight hours later - that it was magically better. Here's why Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin is one skincare staple that I keep in my handbag all year round...
Add this classic secret weapon to your skincare routine and you'll wonder how you ever made do without it. The famous formula delivers intense hydration and protection - everything from a dry skin quick-fix to an all-day glow. And there's 60% off for Amazon Prime Day!
Ask almost anyone whose skin you admire for their top five skincare product recommendations, and I can nearly guarantee they'll mention Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream. It's just one of those items that nobody hasn't tried and loved. Whether you got your first tube as a gift, succumbed to a sample at the beauty counter, or had it thrust upon you by a friend when you needed a lip balm, it's a skincare staple that pretty much everyone knows and loves.
I first heard about it almost 20 years ago when a friend, a Beauty Editor at a broadsheet newspaper, gifted me a tube that she'd snaffled from the beauty desk's sacred freebies cupboard. "Just try it, you won't regret it," she urged when I queried whether I needed something called 'skin protectant' in my 20s. She wasn't wrong, of course, and I've never looked back. I've kept a tube in my handbag ever since.
I'm far from alone in my devotion to what fans call simply Eight Hour Cream. Kerrie Hughes, Editor of Woman&Home, shares my obsession with it, especially when it comes to fixing almost any kiddie skincare crisis. However, she recommends choosing 'lightly scented' rather than the original, which does have a pretty distinctive smell that I love, but not everybody does. Kerrie says: "I put some on my three-year-old daughter's face yesterday as she has a really sore patch under her nose. Today she threw it at me and told me it smelled 'disgusting'. I had little in the way of an argument."
Beauty Editor, Caroline Parr, says it's a must-have for flights, and a reliable quick fix for dry skin, chapped lips, burns, and blisters. She says: "An average tube lasts for ages too so you won't need another one until the next Amazon Prime Day!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Other Elizabeth Arden skincare must-haves
If you're already a fan of Eight Hour Cream, try these alternatives which are all on sale for Prime Day at Amazon:
RRP: £89
With a lightweight, silky formula, this triple-action serum is deeply moisturising and packed with a powerful blend of ingredients to keep skin looking its best - and you can save 47% with this Prime Day deal.
RRP: £35
For softer, smoother skin, try this rich moisturiser that locks in hydration. 94% of women who have used it reported a noticeable reduction in fine dryness lines and a boost in the overall appearance of their skin.
Heidi is a seasoned parenting journalist with over 18 years of experience. She has contributed to numerous UK national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also appeared in a variety of print and digital magazines, such as Psychologies, Red. Glamour and Mother & Baby, where she was Shopping Editor for six years. In this role, she specialised in consumer features, including buying guides and product reviews.
-
-
Sienna Miller aces transitional dressing in Gucci leather jacket, skinny jeans and Superga trainers - plus her shoes are now discounted by 50% on Amazon
A deal way to good to miss!
By Molly Smith Published
-
The Bake Off Stand Mixer is reduced by £300 in the Prime Day sales - get bread-y to shop
The stand mixers integral to every episode of The Great British Bake Off are now reduced by £300 on Amazon. See KitchenAid and Kenwood deals here.
By Laura Honey Published
-
I love Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but this £8 buy is my affordable backup
While I adore premium foundations, this budget-friendly formula rarely leaves my beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Your skin will thank you for snapping up Murad’s viral anti-aging cream this Amazon Prime Day - reduced from £78 down to £38
We were shocked to see Murad's Resurgence Retinol collection in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham's secret to a dewy and hydrated complexion is now over 20% off for Prime Day
It's been a staple in her skincare arsenal for over 12 years
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The cult classic nail polish loved by Kate Middleton is unbelievably affordable in the Prime Day sales
Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of this shade too - and it's now less than £6
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's hair stylist swears by this Olaplex treatment to add 'shine, hydration and smoothness' - snap it up for 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Getting healthy, shining hair is more affordable than ever thanks to the Olaplex deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've bought this mascara three times in the last year - and it's now £6 at Amazon
Our beauty editor has this lengthening Maybelline mascara on repeat buy - here's why you should stock up too...
By Fiona McKim Published
-
This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off
Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Anne Hathaway's handbag essential lip balm is on sale - and it'll revive chapped winter lips
Enriched with rose extracts, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, Anne Hathaway’s go-to lip balm is a game changer for treating chapped lips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published