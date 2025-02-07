We're swooning over these chic February nails - even as Valentine's Day avoiders
While the month might call for romantic declarations and cliches, we're taking a more elegant approach with our manicures
Promising elegance and instant luxury, along with an optional nod to romance, these February nails are the only commitment you need make this month.
We may have made it through January - with clean and simple beige nails coming to our rescue - but the second month of the year poses its own set of challenges. It might, for instance, still feel too early to fully embrace the 2025 nail trends, not to mention the fact that the weather is slowly but surely starting to turn - perhaps calling for a pastel hue as opposed to neutral nails. Now, there's also the matter of a certain date that falls when the calendar reads February. To avoid any groans or shudders at the word, we'll simply say that it takes place on the 14th and is synonymous with reds, pinks and heart-shaped motifs. Yet another thing you might want to consider when booking in for your next manicure.
Speaking of which, while we're not necessarily fans of full-on, romance-themed designs (to put it lightly), we love any excuse for a fresh mani. So, we've rounded up ten chic shades and designs, which might just subvert opinions where a February nail look is concerned...
10 luxe-looking February nail looks to request
As with our January nails, February doesn't instantly inspire colour or design ideas like summer or winter might. Especially if you're not a lover of obvious Valentine's Day nail designs.
Luckily for you though, manicures are one of our many specialist subjects and we do have some ideas for your next nail appointment.
Our February nail favourites
RRP: £16
Promising to both strengthen your nails (with its nourishing blend of sweet almond oil, raspberry extract and AHAs) and impart a sheer, rosy tint, this healthy nail polish is the perfect option for an at-home February manicure.
RRP: £15.60
No matter the month, a classic cherry red will always look chic and expensive and OPI's Big Apple Red, with its rich pigment and glossy shine, is a must-have.
Treat your nails to some TLC this month, be it with one of the best nail strengtheners, a chic pop of red nail polish or a dousing of cuticle oil.
1. Sheer pink nails
A wash of sheer nail polish is a certified classic for February (or any month, for that matter) and offers a very elegant touch to your look - especially if you pair it with a squoval or short square nail shape. It's clean and versatile, while the hint of pink feels very in keeping with the month and our approach to spring.
2. Milky white nails
Like sheer pink nails, a soft milky white is also a very chic option, particularly if you opt for an almond nail shape. The combination feels very luxe and timeless.
3. Jelly pink nails
A jelly-like pink is another manicure that feels very on-theme for February. In fact, it was even chosen as one of our beauty team's February nail colours. If you prefer to do your nails at home, this look can be easily achieved with Manucurist's Active Glow in either Raspberry or Blueberry.
4. Signature red nails
Red is a classic pick year-round but is especially perfect for February when you perhaps want to acknowledge the romantic occasion, without actually partaking in a full-on Valentine's Day manicure. It's also ideal if you're not quite ready to shed your wintery nail favourites for pastels or have a chic event or date night planned.
5. Mocha nails
Speaking of which, this mocha shade feels like the perfect transitional option. It sits somewhere between a wintery hue and a soft neutral, meaning it works for February's changeable weather. Plus, it's set to be very popular throughout 2025, so win-win.
6. French tips with a sheer pink base
A traditional French tip nail look is always a failsafe but for February, we recommend pairing the crisp white tip with a juicy pink base. It feels in keeping with all the pink and red colour palettes that will inevitably take over in the coming days, whilst remaining subtle, and infinitely wearable.
7. Teeny-tiny hearts
For those who do want to mark Valentine's Day with their manicure but quietly, a couple of teeny-tiny red hearts scattered over a sheer pink or beige base is a great option.
8. Muted Lavender nails
With spring approaching but a chilly bite still in the air, a cool-toned pastel like lavender (another hue that's set to trend this year) is a lovely and very chic pick.
9. Beige nails
If all else fails, we recommend continuing down the fresh and minimalistic route, with beige or nude nails. They go with everything and never fail to look luxe.
10. Pastel yellow nails
Now hear us out with this one. Early spring is synonymous with daffodils and buttery sunshine, so if you're looking to embrace a new season with your February manicure, consider a muted, pastel yellow.
