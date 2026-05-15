Our beauty team's May nails are here, and they tick every spring trend

May is here, and so are our beauty team's manicure picks for the month, spanning wedding-ready neutrals to modern, fruity pastels.

With the 2026 nail trends welcoming an array of both subtle and bright looks this spring, from faded floral nails to buttery yellows and unexpected burgundy manicures, there's been no shortage of inspiration - nor any limits to what you can choose. Indeed, no two of our beauty colleagues are sporting the same shade or design this month. Meaning, there's something for every taste among their medley of May nails alone. Some have opted for classic pastels, while others are already looking ahead to summer. There's even a wedding-specific mani to be found, which might just help inform your own occasion nails this season.

So, if your May appointment is booked but you're stuck for what to request (or you're keen to replenish your kit with some new spring-inspired polishes), these are the colours we're currently typing with...

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The 4 nail colours and designs our beauty team are wearing this May

May is one of our favourite months for manicures, as all that hesitation about whether it's spring enough for pastels or warm enough for summery shades just seems to melt away. Suddenly, the world is our manicure oyster, so to speak, and there are so many looks available to us - all of which feel perfectly apt for the month.

You can opt for elegant neutrals, timeless pastels or even bright sorbet nail shades, all justified by the fact spring is in full swing (as is wedding season), but summer is also just around the corner. Our very own beauty team proves this, as no two manicures are the same.

Our May nail & hand care favourites

Before we see the team's May nails in all their glory, we've rounded up a few polish and hand care essentials to get you going.

Barry M Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Milky and faded floral manicures are proving very popular this season, and this under-£5 polish from Barry M is perfect for achieving the trendy look at home. The colour is soft and buildable, ideal for more of a sheer, pastel look. essie essie Apricot Nail and Cuticle Oil Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Cuticle oil is an essential set for keeping your talons and the surrounding skin looking hydrated and healthy, and this one from essie is a great option. It blends nourishing ingredients like apricot kernel oil and jojoba oil to condition your nails. L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea (Karité) Hand Scrub View at SpaceNK RRP: £12 A scrub, like this one, will help to buff away rough and dry skin, to reveal fresh and silky-smooth hands to match your glossy, just-painted nails. The formula is rich in omega-6 and karitene, and features shea butter to restore moisture and reinforce the skin's barrier, as well as shea nut husks, which gently buff away dead cells and impurities.

Fiona's 'Grape Smoothie' mani

(Image credit: Future)

"After a bare-nailed month (post BIAB rehab), I entered May beyond ready to put some life back into my paws," quips Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, "And lo and behold, into my inbox popped Townhouse Salons, decreeing that for summer 26 our nails should be "Inspired by sun-drenched escapes and the feeling of being somewhere beautiful." Say less. I sped down to the Notting Hill branch after work to pick something with a bit of holiday pizazz from their seasonal edit of creamy pastels.

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"In truth, I tried about five - Coconut Milk (too neutral), Pistachio Milk (too minty), Strawberry Milk (too close to my pale-with-a-dash-of-rouge skintone) before I struck unexpected gold with Grape Smoothie, a creamy lilac that says ‘fisherman’s village in Italy’ yet flatters my cool-toned, decidedly un-Mediterranean hands and suits a short, rounded nail shape to a T."

Sennen's Fiery coral French tips

(Image credit: Future)

"Spring has well and truly sprung in terms of my manicure appointments. After a few months of neutrals and wintry reds, I decided it was finally time to declare the brighter season with these reddish-coral French tip nails," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.

"The inspiration behind them? With our very own Beauty Writer’s wedding at the end of the month, I chose to opt for a colourful hue that seamlessly coordinates with my wedding guest dress of choice. I steered clear of the classic tangerine oranges, instead choosing this fiery red-toned coral on my go-to almond nails. Although not a nail look that I would usually go for, this mani has been perfect for the warmer May days we’ve been experiencing so far, and it’s definitely one I would choose again in the summer months."

Aleesha's coconut milk nails

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"It's no big surprise that I love a neutral nail shade," comments Digital Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "but this month I wanted to veer away from pink hues and didn't feel like anything too cool, so when I spotted this warm-toned milky white, I knew it was the one.

"As I'm still yet to find a dress for a certain stylish nail trend expert's wedding this month (ahem, Naomi Jamieson), I wanted something that would go with pretty much any outfit, and this coconut milk look is just the match for my warm neutrals style."

Naomi's petal-pink Bio Sculpture nails

(Image credit: Future)

"After sporting quite statement blue and brown polka dot nails back in March, I've kept things quite soft and simple since," Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, shares. "I'm actually getting married this month, so I've treated my last few appointments almost like a trial run for my wedding nail colour, and after loving this sheer pink hue throughout April, I've settled for it again this month (and for my big day). It's Bio Sculpture's 'Dream' shade, which is actually part of the brand's latest builder gel collection.

"I just love how clean and elegant the colour is, especially when paired with this oval nail shape. I knew I wanted my wedding nails to be understated and timeless, and I think this milky, petal-pink accomplishes that. Dream is indeed a dream."