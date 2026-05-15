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Our beauty team's May nails are here, and they tick every spring trend

From fiery corals to cool grape and coconut shades, our colleagues have really nailed the May manicure assignment.

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A collage of our beauty team&#039;s may nails, including a cool-toned lavender nail look, a creamy coconut almond nail look and a coral French tip manicure/ all featured in a grey and white template with nail polish spills.
(Image credit: Future)
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May is here, and so are our beauty team's manicure picks for the month, spanning wedding-ready neutrals to modern, fruity pastels.

With the 2026 nail trends welcoming an array of both subtle and bright looks this spring, from faded floral nails to buttery yellows and unexpected burgundy manicures, there's been no shortage of inspiration - nor any limits to what you can choose. Indeed, no two of our beauty colleagues are sporting the same shade or design this month. Meaning, there's something for every taste among their medley of May nails alone. Some have opted for classic pastels, while others are already looking ahead to summer. There's even a wedding-specific mani to be found, which might just help inform your own occasion nails this season.

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The 4 nail colours and designs our beauty team are wearing this May

May is one of our favourite months for manicures, as all that hesitation about whether it's spring enough for pastels or warm enough for summery shades just seems to melt away. Suddenly, the world is our manicure oyster, so to speak, and there are so many looks available to us - all of which feel perfectly apt for the month.

You can opt for elegant neutrals, timeless pastels or even bright sorbet nail shades, all justified by the fact spring is in full swing (as is wedding season), but summer is also just around the corner. Our very own beauty team proves this, as no two manicures are the same.

Our May nail & hand care favourites

Before we see the team's May nails in all their glory, we've rounded up a few polish and hand care essentials to get you going.

Fiona's 'Grape Smoothie' mani

A picture of Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim&#039;s lavender nails, taken in front of a green, leafy background

(Image credit: Future)

"After a bare-nailed month (post BIAB rehab), I entered May beyond ready to put some life back into my paws," quips Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, "And lo and behold, into my inbox popped Townhouse Salons, decreeing that for summer 26 our nails should be "Inspired by sun-drenched escapes and the feeling of being somewhere beautiful." Say less. I sped down to the Notting Hill branch after work to pick something with a bit of holiday pizazz from their seasonal edit of creamy pastels.

"In truth, I tried about five - Coconut Milk (too neutral), Pistachio Milk (too minty), Strawberry Milk (too close to my pale-with-a-dash-of-rouge skintone) before I struck unexpected gold with Grape Smoothie, a creamy lilac that says ‘fisherman’s village in Italy’ yet flatters my cool-toned, decidedly un-Mediterranean hands and suits a short, rounded nail shape to a T."

Sennen's Fiery coral French tips

A close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett&#039;s coral French tip nails, in front of a leaf and flower background

(Image credit: Future)

"Spring has well and truly sprung in terms of my manicure appointments. After a few months of neutrals and wintry reds, I decided it was finally time to declare the brighter season with these reddish-coral French tip nails," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.

"The inspiration behind them? With our very own Beauty Writer’s wedding at the end of the month, I chose to opt for a colourful hue that seamlessly coordinates with my wedding guest dress of choice. I steered clear of the classic tangerine oranges, instead choosing this fiery red-toned coral on my go-to almond nails. Although not a nail look that I would usually go for, this mani has been perfect for the warmer May days we’ve been experiencing so far, and it’s definitely one I would choose again in the summer months."

Aleesha's coconut milk nails

A close-up of Digital Beauty eCom Editor, Aleesha Badkar&#039;s hand seen with a creamy, coconut milk-inspired manicure/ taken above a pavement background

(Image credit: Future)

"It's no big surprise that I love a neutral nail shade," comments Digital Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "but this month I wanted to veer away from pink hues and didn't feel like anything too cool, so when I spotted this warm-toned milky white, I knew it was the one.

"As I'm still yet to find a dress for a certain stylish nail trend expert's wedding this month (ahem, Naomi Jamieson), I wanted something that would go with pretty much any outfit, and this coconut milk look is just the match for my warm neutrals style."

Naomi's petal-pink Bio Sculpture nails

A close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s pink nails, taken in front of a white wood-floor background

(Image credit: Future)

"After sporting quite statement blue and brown polka dot nails back in March, I've kept things quite soft and simple since," Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, shares. "I'm actually getting married this month, so I've treated my last few appointments almost like a trial run for my wedding nail colour, and after loving this sheer pink hue throughout April, I've settled for it again this month (and for my big day). It's Bio Sculpture's 'Dream' shade, which is actually part of the brand's latest builder gel collection.

"I just love how clean and elegant the colour is, especially when paired with this oval nail shape. I knew I wanted my wedding nails to be understated and timeless, and I think this milky, petal-pink accomplishes that. Dream is indeed a dream."

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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