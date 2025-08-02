Sheer and dewy rose water nails are everywhere right now, with their subtle, ultra-wearable tint

Combining a hint of petal-pink colour with a glossy, sheer finish, rose water nails are the understated but incredibly luxe manicure to request this season.

Rose water has been used in beauty practices and products for thousands of years. It's beloved not only for its scent but also its hydrating benefits, with rose water sprays, for instance, considered to be a staple skincare buy. What brings us here today, though, is the look of this petal infusion, which has inspired an entire manicure style that's having a resurgence among the 2025 nail trends.

Sheer nail polishes have long been the go-to for those seeking a very subtle look, but these rose-tinted nails take it to the next level - with a your-nails-but-better kind of glow.

What are rose water nails?

Rose water nails look exactly as you've just imagined them upon reading that question; a watered-down rosy pink. They're translucent but tinted, like the look of your cheeks after applying liquid blush, but translated into a manicure.

And while rose water nails aren't a completely new concept, having first risen to the mainstream following the launch of Gelcare's iconic 'Rose Water' nail polish, they are having quite the renaissance in 2025. No doubt thanks to the rise of 'fruit water' and slushie nails, which also champion similarly sheer, diluted colours.

This style of manicure is perfect for a natural, but enhanced look as it allows your nails - lunula, tips and all - to peek through, whilst smoothing over any imperfections and imparting a shiny, rosy glow to them.

Our rose water nail polish picks

The beauty of this trendy manicure is just how easy it is to recreate, both at home and in the salon. As mentioned, Gelcare offers a gel polish that was designed to deliver this exact, rosy effect, while other brands, like Manucurist, also offer air-drying formulas that afford a similar sort of watery, tinted finish.

Gel polish Gelcare Rose Water gel polish View at Gelcare RRP: £14 If you're a fan of gel nails and want to achieve a rose water look at home, this glossy Gelcare colour is all you need. It's one of the first shades the brand ever created and offers a gorgeous wash of blush-like tint to your talons. Bear in mind that this gel polish requires UV/LED curing. Strengthening Manucurist Active Glow in Shade Raspberry View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 Arguably one of Manucurist's most iconic products, Active Glow in the original Raspberry colour not only adds the perfect rosy tint to your nails, but also strengthens and repairs them - with ingredients like raspberry extract, AHAs and sweet almond oil. Most affordable LEIGHTON DENNY Nail Polish in Shade Less Is More View at Amazon RRP: £12.50 Leighton Denny also offers a rose water-like option, which promises to brighten the look of your nails and afford a gel-like effect and shine.

1. Short, gel rose water nails

An example of Gelcare's famous Rose Water gel nail polish at work - it captures and executes the idea of rose-infused water splashed onto your nails, perfectly. As above, we would recommend pairing (or requesting, if you're having a professional mani) this colour with a neat, short nail length and square or squoval shape, for a really natural and understated effect.

2. French tip rose water nails

French tip nails have remained a popular design this year, so it only makes sense to combine it over this rose water hue - for a very clean and elevated natural look. It tricks the eye into thinking that only a clear coat and white tip have been applied, with your nails naturally boasting a healthy, pink colour.

3. Squoval rosewater nails

This watery rose shade was made to be paired with subtle and smooth squoval nails. The combination is a shortcut to perfectly healthy and glossy-looking nails that go with everything and never fail to look expensive.

4. Square rose water nails

Short square nails have also proven to be a very popular shape this year, and when topped with a rosy sheer polish, well, let's just say you've got a very chic manicure on your hands.

5. Almond rose water nails

For an elegant and very versatile look (ideal for an occasion), opt for an almond nail shape with this sheer, dewy colour. It just looks so fresh and pretty.