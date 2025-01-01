Why A-list celebrities can't get enough of rose water spray (and neither can we)

Delivering a hydrated, plump and radiant complexion, rose water sprays are the versatile skincare secret hailed by many celebrities - so, naturally, we're following suit and adopting it into our very own beauty regimes...

Acting as one of the best toners within your skincare routine, rose water makes a stellar skincare ingredient thanks to its hydrating and inflammatory properties - so it comes as no surprise that it's favoured by an abundance of celebrities.

From prepping our complexion before applying the best face moisturiser to spritzing our face for a midday refresh, our beauty team are taking inspiration from the well-known faces on the red carpet and elevating our skincare routines with a rose water mist. Plus, we reach out to skin experts to hear their verdict on the benefits of rose water sprays and the best way to incorporate it into your day-to-day.

The celeb-loved skincare staple that we're adopting into our own routine

Rose water sprays have gained popularity within recent years thanks to their natural and multipurpose formulas, Dr Edel Woods, aesthetic doctor, skincare expert and founder of ORA Skin Clinic, says: "It is versatile, which makes it appealing as a toner, mist or even mixed into face masks or makeup."

But rose water certainly isn't a new ingredient to the skincare world, Mariam Abbas, an advanced facialist, cites: "The use of pure rose water as a cosmetic ingredient dates back centuries, it was first used in Ancient Persia and found its way to the West from the Middle East and South Asia."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey / Noam Galai / Araya Doheny / Stringer)

Boasting an extensive list of benefits for the complexion, many celebrities have revealed their skincare arsenals make home to rose water sprays. Making waves for going makeup-free, many are intrigued by Pamela Anderson's skincare routine, including the products behind the actress' radiant complexion. Thankfully, Anderson shared a "rose hydration mist" to be one of her skincare essentials, in her weekly Substack newsletter, The Open Journal.

It's not just Anderson who relies on the floral gem to achieve a hydration complexion. Giving an insight into her skincare arsenal on Harper's Bazaar's 'Inside My Beauty Bag', Venus Williams revealed her love for rose water: "My approach to beauty now is how much can I drench my skin head to toe, so I'm the crazy person that you'll see with rose water, spraying like 90 times per day."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similarly, in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Salma Hayek was asked about her secret for beautiful skin, before the actress revealed: "I do [use] a lot of rose water, I don't wash my face in the morning just lots of rose water." She added: "If you get a good one, you'd be surprised how hydrating it is."

Shop rose water staples

For those looking to incorporate the versatile skincare buy into your very own routine, we've rounded up an array of celebrity-approved choices available to shop on the market to suit all budgets - plus some of the woman&home beauty team's top picks too...

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater View at LookFantastic RRP: £8 Scarlett Johansson declared she was a fan of Mario Badescu's iconic Rosewater Spray during an interview with US Weekly back in 2012 - while Martha Stewart is also rumoured to use the spritz. Enriched with rose water, aloe vera and seaweed extract, this multi-tasking mist works as a pick-me-up for the complexion, delivering a hit of moisture and boosting radiance. Heritage Store Rosewater and Glycerin View at Amazon RRP: £15.99 Heritage Store's Rosewater and Glycerin Mist is arguably one of the most popular rose water sprays amongst celebrities, but it's most notably loved by Jennifer Aniston. This pink bottle has been spotted nestled away in Aniston's assortment of skincare staples while filming on set for The Morning Show. Boasting over 11,000 reviews on Amazon (with an average of 4.5 stars out of 5), this mess-free mist works to hydrate, soften and soothe the skin, while maintaining pH levels and reducing excess oils. Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist View at Sephora RRP: £36 In a video posted to her Instagram story, Tracee Ellis Ross was seen dousing her face in Jurlique's Rosewater Mist whilst in her dressing room trailer, on set filming the sitcom 'Black-ish'. This lightweight spray boasts a formula rich in botanical ingredients that works to instantly hydrate and refresh the skin, helping to replenish dryness and restore the skin's moisture barrier. MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist View at Naturisimo RRP: £31 During her Harper's Bazaar 'Inside My Beauty Bag' video, Helen Mirren revealed her go-to face mist to be MV Skintherapy's Rose Hydrating Mist, which she declares has: "this gorgeous rose smell." Equipped with rose oil, this spritz immediately calms, refreshes, soothes and hydrates the skin - while the Quandong extract encourages collagen stimulation, cell renewal and anti-inflammatory effects. Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner View at Amazon RRP: £21 As shown in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video with Venus Williams, the athlete hailed Trilogy's Hydrating Mist Toner for its hero formula: "I can't ever stop spraying the toner because it feels so good." Perfect for those with thirsty skin, this spray is set to instantly deliver moisture, unlocking a calm and revitalised complexion. Whether used after your cleansing routine or as a post-workout refresh, this oil-infused toner leaves the skin quenched, toned and radiant. Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist Toner View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 For a more affordable option, Thayers Rose Petal Face Mist is a stellar option. Ideal for those trying to combat dull skin, this skin-loving formula arrives with witch hazel to minimise the appearance of pores, aloe vera to refresh and glycerin to maintain the skin's moisture barrier.

What are the benefits of rose water?

Many celebrities may love and endorse the product, and no wonder - there are plenty of benefits to introducing the ingredient into your skincare routine, Woods says: "Rose water is known for its soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s packed with antioxidants which help to protect the skin from environmental damage while promoting a healthy and radiant glow."

Aside from naturally brightening the complexion, maintaining the skin's natural pH levels and tightening pores, rose water also has many benefits for mature skin, Abbas advises: "Its antioxidant properties protect the skin from free radical damage and suppress enzymes that break down essential proteins like collagen and elastin, helping to reduce wrinkle formation and slow the ageing process."

Rose water's skin-loving properties also mean it's a great ingredient for those with sensitive complexions, Woods says: "Rose water can help relieve irritation caused by dryness or environmental aggressors." It can also be a great addition for those with certain skin conditions. Abbas says: "Its anti-inflammatory and skin soothing properties can promote healing and reduce redness and irritation in conditions like rosacea and acne."

How do you use rose water?

Rose water can be used in a variety of ways in your routine, and even throughout the day, Woods explains: "As a toner, it’s perfect to apply after cleansing to help tighten pores and prepare the skin for the moisturiser," She adds: "You can also use it as a midday refresher by putting it onto your face for quick hydration."

As for what rose water products to look out for, Abbas says: "In my opinion, rose water is ideally used as an ingredient in toners, essences, and mists because of its hydrating and PH balancing properties."

Are there any downsides to using rose water?

"While rose water is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential downsides. Some people experience sensitivity or allergic reactions, especially if the rose water contains added fragrances or synthetic ingredients," explains Woods. Therefore, the dermatologist recommends: "Choosing pure and natural rose water is essential to minimise the risk of irritation and make sure you always patch test a new product to make sure it works well with your skin."

To avoid any irritation occurring, Abbas stresses: "While rose water is a popular skincare ingredient because of its natural origin, it carries the risk of causing irritation in sensitive skins, [so] it is important to test the product on a small patch before regular use."