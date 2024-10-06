The 1-second skin prep trick Pamela Anderson relies on for natural, healthy glow
Looking to embrace a pared-back routine? Pamela Anderson's skincare essential is refreshingly quick and easy...
Hydrating and perfectly versatile, Pamela Anderson's go-to for skin prep and radiance is a surprisingly low-key staple that takes no time at all...
If you're someone who follows a skin-first approach to beauty, your bathroom cabinet is likely already laden with the best face moisturisers and the best hyaluronic acid serums. According to Pamela Anderson, however, there's another unassuming and very affordable product that deserves a shelf spot. Having embraced and championed going makeup-free and launching her very own skincare line (Sonsie, if you didn't know), Anderson's beauty routine is refreshingly streamlined, but there is one product she hasn't culled - a humble rose water spray.
Ideal as a skin-prep step or even as an afternoon pick-me-up, a rose-infused mist is a true staple to have in your beauty collection, handbag or in Anderson's case, the fridge...
The floral skin-booster Pamela Anderson swears by
Penning an entry for her weekly Substack newsletter, The Open Journal, Anderson shared that her beauty routine is very simple these days, having 'weeded out' unnecessary steps and products that are overly complicated. She cited that she uses just a few essentials now, namely, a "rose hydration spray," which she keeps in the fridge - so that she uses it, "every time I open it." Clever.
RRP: £23
Designed to prime, prep and set, this multi-tasking mist from Fresh is formulated with damask rose extract to hydrate and replenish your skin - and affords a long-lasting base for makeup, if you choose to wear it.
RRP: £19
Complete with a luxe and delicate rose scent, this 2-in-1 moisturising toner spray works to cleanse the skin and refresh it. Its formula of allantoin, rose water and natural-origin cleansing agents melts away impurities and makeup, whilst soothing and hydrating the skin - and is suitable for all skin types.
RRP: £36
This cult-favourite mist from Caudalie features grape, orange blossom and rose to gently moisturise and soothe your complexion. If you're unsure of how to use a face mist, this one is again a multi-tasker. It can be used to prep, set and add glow to your skin, meaning you can use it as a finishing flourish at the end of your skincare and makeup routines, or just to add some extra hydration and rosy radiance on no-makeup days.
Pamela also revealed that she keeps a lip balm in her bag all day and has previously told Vogue that uses the Dr Hauschka Lip Balm (which is just £11 at Look Fantastic).
The inclusion of a straightforward rose mist is such a refreshing departure from the highly expensive beauty recommendations celebrities so often share and is easy to incorporate into your everyday routine. Alas, while Anderson didn't share the exact rose spray she uses , there are several affordable options on the market - from brands like Caudalie and Fresh - all of which boast formulas that hydrate, soothe and add radiance.
What does rose spray do for your face?
As mentioned, a rose mist of this kind can be used as part of your skincare routine (to nourish the skin) or to refresh and add a dewy gleam to your makeup - as well as simply rehydrate dry skin whenever you feel it needs a boost. Rose is known to be moisturising and aids your skin's barrier, thus making it quite the multi-tasker in your handbag.
Interestingly, Anderson isn't the only celebrity to sing the praises of a classic rose spray, Helen Mirren has also previously shared with Harper's Bazaar that she uses the MV Rose Hydrating Mist.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Davina McCall's hairstylist has revealed how he gets her blow dry so bouncy and glossy - and it takes just 5 minutes
We've wanted to know Davina McCall's hair styling must-haves for years...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Is Le Creuset worth it? Where to splurge and how I save on these culinary heirlooms
If you're wondering whether Le Creuset is worth the splurge, you're in the perfect place. I love the brand, so I've found deals and alternatives for your kitchen
By Laura Honey Published
-
Davina McCall's hairstylist reveals how he creates her bouncy, glossy blow dry
We've wanted to know Davina McCall's hair styling must-haves for years...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We know which cult shampoo is behind Demi Moore's amazingly shiny, sleek hair
Ever wondered how Demi Moore's hair stays so glossy and healthy-looking? Look no further...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is on sale today - it's a handbag essential for cold weather
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and you can snap up her go-to lip balm from the brand for under £20
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The £6 secret Gwyneth Paltrow swears by for glowing, silky-smooth skin is unbelievably simple
It's a non-negotiable part of her everyday routine - and so affordable to incorporate into your own
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We've got every detail on the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. styling tool
Dyson's original multi-styler has had a game-changing upgrade with bespoke Bluetooth technology. Meet the Airwrap i.d...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We found out which £20 serum Cameron Diaz uses for 'bright and healthy-looking' skin
Cameron has been vocal about her love for this surprisingly affordable retinol serum
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham has rejected autumn nail trends in favour of this unusual shade
Victoria Beckham isn't swaying from her favourite chic hue - no matter the season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The surprising budget serum Scarlett Johansson loves for a hydrated glow is less than £10
It's a non-negotiable winter staple - and it's only £9
By Amelia Yeomans Published