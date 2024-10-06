The 1-second skin prep trick Pamela Anderson relies on for natural, healthy glow

Hydrating and perfectly versatile, Pamela Anderson's go-to for skin prep and radiance is a surprisingly low-key staple that takes no time at all...

If you're someone who follows a skin-first approach to beauty, your bathroom cabinet is likely already laden with the best face moisturisers and the best hyaluronic acid serums. According to Pamela Anderson, however, there's another unassuming and very affordable product that deserves a shelf spot. Having embraced and championed going makeup-free and launching her very own skincare line (Sonsie, if you didn't know), Anderson's beauty routine is refreshingly streamlined, but there is one product she hasn't culled - a humble rose water spray.



Ideal as a skin-prep step or even as an afternoon pick-me-up, a rose-infused mist is a true staple to have in your beauty collection, handbag or in Anderson's case, the fridge...

The floral skin-booster Pamela Anderson swears by

Penning an entry for her weekly Substack newsletter, The Open Journal, Anderson shared that her beauty routine is very simple these days, having 'weeded out' unnecessary steps and products that are overly complicated. She cited that she uses just a few essentials now, namely, a "rose hydration spray," which she keeps in the fridge - so that she uses it, "every time I open it." Clever.

Pamela also revealed that she keeps a lip balm in her bag all day and has previously told Vogue that uses the Dr Hauschka Lip Balm (which is just £11 at Look Fantastic).

The inclusion of a straightforward rose mist is such a refreshing departure from the highly expensive beauty recommendations celebrities so often share and is easy to incorporate into your everyday routine. Alas, while Anderson didn't share the exact rose spray she uses , there are several affordable options on the market - from brands like Caudalie and Fresh - all of which boast formulas that hydrate, soothe and add radiance.

What does rose spray do for your face?

As mentioned, a rose mist of this kind can be used as part of your skincare routine (to nourish the skin) or to refresh and add a dewy gleam to your makeup - as well as simply rehydrate dry skin whenever you feel it needs a boost. Rose is known to be moisturising and aids your skin's barrier, thus making it quite the multi-tasker in your handbag.

Interestingly, Anderson isn't the only celebrity to sing the praises of a classic rose spray, Helen Mirren has also previously shared with Harper's Bazaar that she uses the MV Rose Hydrating Mist.