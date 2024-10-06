The 1-second skin prep trick Pamela Anderson relies on for natural, healthy glow

Looking to embrace a pared-back routine? Pamela Anderson's skincare essential is refreshingly quick and easy...

Pamela Anderson attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles on October 01, 2024 in London, England/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

Hydrating and perfectly versatile, Pamela Anderson's go-to for skin prep and radiance is a surprisingly low-key staple that takes no time at all...

If you're someone who follows a skin-first approach to beauty, your bathroom cabinet is likely already laden with the best face moisturisers and the best hyaluronic acid serums. According to Pamela Anderson, however, there's another unassuming and very affordable product that deserves a shelf spot. Having embraced and championed going makeup-free and launching her very own skincare line (Sonsie, if you didn't know), Anderson's beauty routine is refreshingly streamlined, but there is one product she hasn't culled - a humble rose water spray.

Ideal as a skin-prep step or even as an afternoon pick-me-up, a rose-infused mist is a true staple to have in your beauty collection, handbag or in Anderson's case, the fridge...

The floral skin-booster Pamela Anderson swears by

Penning an entry for her weekly Substack newsletter, The Open Journal, Anderson shared that her beauty routine is very simple these days, having 'weeded out' unnecessary steps and products that are overly complicated. She cited that she uses just a few essentials now, namely, a "rose hydration spray," which she keeps in the fridge - so that she uses it, "every time I open it." Clever.

Fresh Rose Instant Hydration Mist
Fresh Rose Instant Hydration Mist

RRP: £23

Designed to prime, prep and set, this multi-tasking mist from Fresh is formulated with damask rose extract to hydrate and replenish your skin - and affords a long-lasting base for makeup, if you choose to wear it.

NUXE Very Rose Refreshing Toning Mist
NUXE Very Rose Refreshing Toning Mist

RRP: £19

Complete with a luxe and delicate rose scent, this 2-in-1 moisturising toner spray works to cleanse the skin and refresh it. Its formula of allantoin, rose water and natural-origin cleansing agents melts away impurities and makeup, whilst soothing and hydrating the skin - and is suitable for all skin types.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie Beauty Elixir

RRP: £36

This cult-favourite mist from Caudalie features grape, orange blossom and rose to gently moisturise and soothe your complexion. If you're unsure of how to use a face mist, this one is again a multi-tasker. It can be used to prep, set and add glow to your skin, meaning you can use it as a finishing flourish at the end of your skincare and makeup routines, or just to add some extra hydration and rosy radiance on no-makeup days.

Pamela also revealed that she keeps a lip balm in her bag all day and has previously told Vogue that uses the Dr Hauschka Lip Balm (which is just £11 at Look Fantastic).

The inclusion of a straightforward rose mist is such a refreshing departure from the highly expensive beauty recommendations celebrities so often share and is easy to incorporate into your everyday routine. Alas, while Anderson didn't share the exact rose spray she uses , there are several affordable options on the market - from brands like Caudalie and Fresh - all of which boast formulas that hydrate, soothe and add radiance.

What does rose spray do for your face?

As mentioned, a rose mist of this kind can be used as part of your skincare routine (to nourish the skin) or to refresh and add a dewy gleam to your makeup - as well as simply rehydrate dry skin whenever you feel it needs a boost. Rose is known to be moisturising and aids your skin's barrier, thus making it quite the multi-tasker in your handbag.

Interestingly, Anderson isn't the only celebrity to sing the praises of a classic rose spray, Helen Mirren has also previously shared with Harper's Bazaar that she uses the MV Rose Hydrating Mist.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸