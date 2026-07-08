Lupita Nyong'o steps out in the elevated shoe style that will outlast seasonal trends

When Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Chanel cruise 26/27 show wearing a head-to-toe monochrome look from the French fashion brand, it was hard not to take notice of just how chic this timeless combination is.

The actress and brand ambassador looked elegant yet comfortable in a cream bouclé waistcoat and matching midi skirt, both of which were finished with black grosgrain detailing to create a cool monochrome outfit. Accessorising with a black lambskin Chanel 2.55 handbag - one of the best designer handbags in our opinion - as well as cool cat-eye sunglasses, the star looked effortlessly cool even in the Parisian heat.

Finishing her look with coordinated contrasting toe slingback pumps, bouclé might not be your immediate go-to when it comes to what to wear in the heat, but her sleeveless waistcoat and breezy skirt meant that this polished aesthetic worked in soaring climes. And it is a great source of inspiration for the office or events in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)