We tried a bunch of DIY face mist recipes and these are our favorites

As a self-confessed skincare spritz obsessive, I'm not sure how I haven't made my own DIY face mist until now.

I’ve tried hundreds of beauty products in my lifetime but there’s just something about face mists that I have a real soft spot for. The best face mists are soothing, hydrating, refreshing and a lovely complexion pick me up during the day. Teamed with your go-to skincare products and the best night serums, they make for a killer skincare combo.

There’s a real variety of different face mists on the market, ranging in price points, ingredients and, obviously, benefits. I like mine to offer a real cooling and nourishing sensation whether I’m product layering in my skincare routine or after a dose of hydration during the day.

As I'm not looking for any groundbreaking technology or intensive results when it comes to my mists, I wanted to try DIY face mists as not only does this mean I can create a face mist that's perfect for me and contains the best skincare combinations for my skin, but also as a way to save money.

I tested a number of different recipes and DIY face mist combinations for this guide and when choosing my ideal face mist ingredients I went for things like hyaluronic acid, rose water and witch hazel for the soothing and hydrating benefits they bring. I also experimented with lavender because I love the truly relaxing experience of a lavender bubble bath or bath oil.

My favorite DIY face mist recipes

The ingredients for The Soother DIY face mist. (Image credit: Annie Milroy)

1. Cucumber aloe mist Best DIY face mist recipe for cooling and soothing Our expert review: Specifications Ingredients: A few slices of cucumber, 1/3 cup of distilled water, 1 tsp of aloe vera juice, 1 tsp of witch hazel (optional) Time to make: 10 minutes + optional chilling time

For this recipe you can either blend half a cucumber or cut into small pieces, I opted for cutting as I didn't have a blender, but either is fine. Follow by mixing in the distilled water, aloe vera, and witch hazel, and give the bottle a good shake. I placed my cucumber mist into the fridge for an hour to give it an extra dose of cool before trying it out.

After an hour I gave my skin a good drench of the DIY face mist and it was such a treat. Not only did it smell really fresh, but it was also immediately soothing and reduced the redness in my cheeks. Be aware that witch hazel is a strong ingredient and those with sensitive skin should use a very little amount or avoid it completely. My skin drank up the formula and I found myself going back for more during the day to rehydrate and calm my complexion. The combination of aloe vera juice and cucumber work to produce a solution that’s anti-inflammatory and this really worked for me.

Verdict: I really liked this DIY face mist, it gave me everything you could want from a skincare spritz and more. Seriously refreshing, soothing, and cooling, this could be a great option for those who have sensitive skin if you don't add the witch hazel as aloe vera and cucumber are two of the most soothing skincare ingredients. I love adding mine to the fridge for an extra cooling benefit and this is definitely a mist I would take out and about with me on a particularly hot day.

The ingredients for The Hydrator DIY face mist. (Image credit: Annie Milroy)

2. Soothing rose DIY face mist The quickest DIY face mist to make Our expert review: Specifications Ingredients: 1/2 cup of Organic Rose Water, 3 drops of ylang-ylang essential oil, 3 drops of rose geranium oil, 1 tsp of witch hazel with rose extract (optional) Time to make: 2 minutes

I adore soothing rose sprays and couldn’t try out DIY face mists without copying my favorite spritz. I simply poured all the ingredients into my spray bottle and mixed well, leaving it to settle before applying it to my freshly cleansed skin. The first thing I noticed was the spa-like scent that filled the room after just a couple of sprays, the rose water smelt amazing teamed with the ylang-ylang and rose geranium oils.

In terms of the effects on my skin, it left my complexion looking plump and nourished and felt so unbelievably soft. I would recommend this gentle DIY face mist to anyone and everyone as it really refreshed and boosted my radiance, I would without a doubt use this in my everyday routine after cleansing and before my serums and face creams. This is also the perfect first skincare step when doing a facial at home.

Verdict: Possibly the quickest DIY face mist to make, this soothing rose option is utterly moreish. The organic rose water intensely hydrated and soothed my skin and left my complexion looking and feeling healthy. It’s a great base for mixing and matching your best essential oils until you find something that works for you. A truly versatile and easy face mist that is so worth trying to make for yourself.

The ingredients for The Blemish Buster face mist. (Image credit: Annie Milroy)

3. Green Tea DIY face mist Best DIY face mist for oily skin Our expert review: Specifications Ingredients: ½ cup of steeped and cooled green tea, 4 drops of peppermint essential oil, 4 drops of eucalyptus essential oil Time to make: 30 minutes including cooling time

Green tea helps to dilute the powerful essential oils in this DIY face mist and works to rebalance and hydrate your complexion. Boil your kettle and pop in two tea bags of your green tea of choice and leave to completely cool down. Then mix all your ingredients together by shaking the bottle and leaving it to settle.

Despite initially reminding me of toothpaste, this was another really effective formula that I enjoyed trying out. Probably not best suited to my skin needs other than when I'm breaking out, this still was a delight to use. I also found this to be one of the best DIY face mist options for reviving and waking up tired complexions. The peppermint and eucalyptus oils served as the perfect morning pick-me-up for both my mind and skin!

Verdict: I loved the green tea base of this DIY face mist the best. Combined with the anti-bacterial effect the peppermint and eucalyptus oils have, this is such a great face mist for those who have oily skin. It’s lovely and rebalancing and also worked as an amazing complexion reviver. I found it a little too drying for my skin, so if I were to make it again I might reduce the number of essential oil drops.

The ingredients for The Relaxer mist. (Image credit: Annie Milroy)

4. Relaxing DIY face mist The easiest DIY face mist to make Our expert review: Specifications Ingredients: ½ cup distilled water, 4 drops of lavender essential oil, 1 tsp witch hazel (optional) Time to make: 2 minutes

This really couldn’t have been easier to make and was probably the simplest of all the DIY face mist recipes I made. It was as easy as mixing some distilled water with drops of lavender essential oil. I added a generous amount of lavender oil as I love the relaxing scent but you really can play around with whatever works best for you and the witch hazel is also completely optional too. It just adds another skincare benefit.

I love that this DIY face mist can also be used as a room and pillow spray to help create a totally relaxing environment, to soothe the mind, body, and soul. Lavender essential oil is known for its antiseptic and bacterial properties, in addition to hydrating and being non-comedogenic for pores. I liked that it helped to soothe my red skin when I stepped out of the shower and acted as a blissful mist helping to reduce stress during the day.

Verdict: Despite being the most simple and probably the least effective face mist in terms of skincare benefits, I loved using this on my face, body, and around my house. Lavender is such a lovely smell that not only soothes the skin but a busy mind too. I used this throughout the day to help relax me and I would recommend it for those who are wondering how to relax your mind and are in need of a calming environment. I will definitely be making this again and I might even add in some lavender stems to make it extra fragrant.

The ingredients for The Tightener face mist. (Image credit: Annie Milroy)

5. Rice water DIY face mist The cheapest DIY face mist Our expert review: Specifications Ingredients: ½ cup of rice, 2 - 3 cups of distilled water Time to make: Several hours including fermenting the rice

The cheapest and easiest DIY face mist out of the bunch is without a doubt this rice water spray. The benefits of using rice water for your hair as widely known, but rice water can also be used to brighten, tighten and exfoliate your complexion too. Rice water couldn't be easier to make yourself at home. All you need is rice and distilled water! I left mine to soak for a few hours but you can start using from as little as just 30 minutes, and then added to my spray bottle.

Just a few mists of the formula and I could feel my face tightening slightly, which was reassuring as I knew it was getting to work quickly. It left my skin feeling hydrated, plump and soft. There's a lot of praise for rice water and I am very keen to keep using this DIY face mist as not only was it the easiest and cheapest recipe to make, but it also comes with an array of promising benefits which I am excited to discover.

Verdict: This was the most surprising of all of the mists I made, as I really wasn't expecting to get so much out of just rice and water! I would recommend leaving the rice to soak for a couple of hours to ensure its potency before applying it to your face. The formula was lovely and refreshing, as well as deeply nourishing and plumping.

Are DIY face mists worth a try? My final verdict

Even though the initial investment might seem like quite a lot, if you are someone that buys face mists for their skincare routine, then I think a DIY face mist is worth trying for yourself. If you buy some good quality base ingredients like Organic Rose Water, Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera and then all your favorite essential oils, you can really play around with what works best for you and your skin type. The possibilities are endless and it will definitely work out much cheaper in the long run.

Overall, my favorite DIY face mist was the soothing rose or the cucumber aloe mist, both had great skincare benefits and I would make them again and again. I thoroughly enjoyed myself too, like baking your favorite cake, making a DIY face mist is such a fun activity to do with a friend ahead of a wholesome pamper evening.

Editor's Note: We would advise that anyone considering making or using a DIY face mist consult a dermatologist before doing so.