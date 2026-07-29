When it comes to transitional style, it's all about finding the right balance for in-between weather. And as we edge out of summer and into autumn, we're on the hunt for style inspiration. Enter Tina Fey, who has been spotted out and about on the London set of Only Murders In The Building.

Looking polished but cool, the actress was snapped in a pair of navy wide-leg trousers, a striped shirt and an elegant waistcoat, creating a late-summer-friendly suited and booted silhouette that offers just the right amount of warmth for the ever-cooling climes.

To maximise your summer capsule wardrobes, look for easy layerable items, as this will help you adapt to changing weather. Tailoring is set to continue as a key underpinning to seasonal wardrobes, and Fey's waist-nipping waistcoat offered a hip-grazing silhouette that felt balanced and sharp. Her black sock boots were an elegant reminder that our sandals will soon have to go back into our wardrobes.