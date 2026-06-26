I can’t stop buying M&S clothes - but their bestselling bags deserve just as much attention

Whether it's the delicious picky bits or the designer-looking clothes that just seem to fly off the virtual shelves, we all love British clothing brand M&S at the moment.

I'll never stop raving about their barrel leg jeans, but when I recently had a browse through the handbag section, I was left wondering why I didn't already own an M&S bag. I'm a big fan of basket bags for this time of year, and whilst I've been coveting Sienna Miller's Sezane bag for some time now, actually, I think some of M&S's totes are just as chic.

It's too hot to shop for clothes at the moment, isn't it? When it's 35 degrees, the last thing you want to do is try on denim for size. So instead, take this opportunity to update your accessories collection with a roomy bag to hold everything from your SPF to your handheld fan. Happy shopping...

Shop my top M&S bag picks