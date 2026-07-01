Anne Hathaway just made comfort-first heeled sandals look effortlessly chic, pairing them with a fiery red blouse and wide-leg trousers

Anne Hathaway embraced fiery red tones yesterday, in New York, whilst on The Odyssey press tour. Not only are we favouring her vibrant attire, but we're also coveting her trendy kitten-heel sandals that are surprisingly affordable too.

After recently announcing her pregnancy, Hathaway has been seen styling her bump to perfection in recent weeks, and this outfit is no exception. She wears an almost-sheer red peplum top with a breezy silhouette alongside loose trousers in the same bright hue.

Hathaway's exact top is the Bennett Peplum-Hem Top by the New York-based brand Ashlyn, and to accessorise, she leaned into one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends of 2026 with her Round-Toe Kitten-Heel Sandals by Vivaia. Kitten heel sandals offer just enough height to feel polished without sacrificing comfort. Anne's exact style features built-in arch support for all-day wear, making it a go-to choice for attending special occasions or long days out.