Kate Hudson’s romantic floral dress is lovely – but it's her elegant kitten heel sandals that we’re really paying attention to

Spotted on the set of the upcoming film Hello & Paris in New York, actress Kate Hudson stepped out in a romantic floral midi-dress paired with one of this season's biggest shoe trends – kitten heel sandals.

And if you're currently on the lookout for a practical yet elegant shoe style that pairs seamlessly with your occasionwear – including summer wedding guest dresses – kitten heel sandals are a trending design that's also practical.

Hudson's white strappy dress was covered in delicate florals that felt perfectly summery. It was her Estra braided leather slingback sandals by French clothing brand Chloé that truly captured our attention.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an added pop of colour and arm coverage, she wears a purple shawl draped over her shoulders, and also carries a suede drawstring bag for a luxurious finishing touch.

Shop Kate's Look

Hudson's cream-braided sandals feature a slingback strap and a low, sculptural heel for a sturdy finish, making them the perfect design for weddings, garden parties and special occasions.