Emma Willis proves that even the most laid-back jeans and jumper outfits can be elevated with this styling trick

Her turn-up denim, shirt and sweatshirt combo has a chic, laidback feel

Emma Willis
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for M&S Food)
Emma Willis is such a source of inspiration when it comes to casual outfit styling, and her latest look is a masterclass in smart casual outfit ideas. Elevating her off-duty denim ensemble with a simple layering trick that we can all easily replicate.

Wearing a pair of wide-leg, turn-up jeans cut to a directional baggy silhouette, Emma leaned into the relaxed look by adding an oversized, grey sweatshirt to her outfit. The key accessory came in the form of a layered white shirt, whose collar just peeked out over the jumper’s neckline to add a preppy twist to her cosy style.

Shop Emma Willis's Easy Outfit Formula

There are so many different routes to go down when it comes to how to style wide-leg jeans, with the now staple cut continuing to find support in this season's latest denim trends.

But while you might be tempted to balance out the baggier silhouette by keeping your top half more fitted, which is usually our go-to, leaning into the oversized, relaxed feel as Emma has done is an easy way to create a more contemporary feel to your outfit overall and to looser jean styles.

What’s brilliant about this outfit formula is its versatility, with so many of the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025/26 working alongside it. If you’re struggling for smart casual outfit ideas, styling a pair of trending western-inspired boots or loafers with Emma's casual look is a sure-fire way to pull off the dress code.

