If you love these Gucci loafers, UGG's more affordable version will slot just as easily into cosy winter wardrobes

We’ve seen a handful of shoe trends come and go over the autumn/winter season, but loafers have real staying power. We’ve seen both designer and high street iterations of the sleek and sophisticated footwear, with the likes of Tod's, Prada and Miu Miu instantly springing to mind.

But there’s a new take on this iconic shoe silhouette and given us a much cosier spin on the timeless silhouette. It started with Gucci’s loafer with horsebit, with its suede fabric already feeling a lot softer than more androgynous, tougher leathers. But then Gucci went even further and added a fluffy, merino wool lining to the shoes, too.

Of course, we fell in love with the look instantly, the promise of toasty feet no matter the weather was highly appealing, but, not to be left out in what’s become their cosy footwear domain, UGG have released a very similar style, and the UGG Ellis loafer is more affordable, and quite possibly more wearable, than its designer counterpart.

Shop UGG Lookalike For Gucci's Lined Loafer

Savvy shoppers that we are, we’re always looking for the best UGG alternatives. But UGG have proven that it's a brand we can turn to for affordable takes on designer footwear. Its Ellis loafer is a great example of that, with lined loafers being a great late winter, early spring take on formal footwear, that adds a cosy finish to both tailored and more casual looks.

We’re not saying that the UGG loafers look incredibly similar to the Gucci pair, but they share the same premise: sophistication blended with practicality and warmth, and that's a look we can get behind. Both boast a soft, textured suede upper, with Gucci’s merino wool lining emulated by UGG’s blend of sheepskin and patented, fluffy UGGplush that brings a soft touch to their take on winter-ready loafers.

While we might be dreaming of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, while the wind is still howling, it’s lined footwear like these loafers that we’re relying on. The UGG pair are available in a black or brown colourway, and with a more understated silhouette than the statement Gucci loafers, it is a style that is sure to slot easily into any winter capsule wardrobe. The tread on the Gucci loafers will definitely add a little height and support to your silhouette, but both pairs will work effortlessly with everything from jeans and a blazer to more tailored trousers, too.