H&M’s winter-ready take on UGG boots are just what we needed to get through the season

Of all the noughties trends that have come back into fashion in recent years, there’s one in particular we couldn’t be more glad about. The return of UGG boots has spelt delight for our toes, whether in our slip-on Tasmans or divisive Mary Jane UGGs, the brand never fails to deliver on both comfort and style.

But while winter should be the season of the UGG boot, there’s one drawback to the comfortable design: they can’t be worn in heavy rain or snow. Both the sheepskin uppers and lightweight, foam soles are likely to be damaged by the season’s extreme weather and though they can be treated with a waterproofing spray, they're still at risk from leaks, staining and even warping, leaving them destroyed.

So we’ve been looking for alternatives and came across a bargain. H&M’s warm-lined suede boots look just like the classic mini II boots by UGG that we know and love, but feature the winter-ready update of chunky rubber soles that make them a little sturdier in damper conditions, the ultimate UGG boot alternative.

Shop H&M's winter-ready UGG lookalikes

With the same soft and cosy-looking design as UGGs, the H&M boots are made from real suede and come in a rich, mocha brown shade that’s not only one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, but also acts as a versatile, neutral hue in any winter capsule wardrobe.

The silhouette of the boots is so similar to that of UGGs, allowing them to be styled with everything from your favourite jeans to midi dresses and, as we’ve seen some of our favourite celebrities do, with skirts and tailored coats. Plus, with a soft and fluffy textile lining, the inside of the H&M boots might not be as high quality as UGG’s sheepskin lining, but they will still keep your toes toasty in the cold.

The main difference, and the thing that makes these H&M boots stand out, is their soles. Made of rubber, the chunky but not quite platform sole helps to keep the suede off the ground when it's damp out, limiting any damage to the upper body of the shoe. Plus, they’re patterned underneath to give you some added grip. The chocolately brown hue feels trendy and elegant, and as an added bonus, while this hue of UGG is sold out everywhere we looked, if you've been after this shade, then the H&M design is a great option.