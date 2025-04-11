Gardening experts reveal how often you should water grass seed for a luscious lawn this summer

Growing and maintaining a luscious lawn can feel like an art form at times, with so many care conditions to get just right. One of these is watering the grass seed before germination, specifically how often you should do it to ensure it thrives.

From knowing when to plant grass seed in spring to avoiding all the lawn care mistakes, cultivating a Wimbledon-worthy lawn can be challenging. Especially when you first sow your grass seed and it's particularly vulnerable.

This is why we've asked leading garden experts to share their advice on the regularity of watering grass seed and why it's so important to get it right.

How often should you water grass seed?

Watering your grass seed isn't the same as knowing when and how to water your garden plants to ensure they grow. Grass seed can be far more sensitive, so is therefore more important to know how much water is required and how often.

"Ultimately, the golden rule is never to let the grass seed dry out, but at the other end of the spectrum, over-watered grass seed is a recipe for disaster for a multitude of reasons," explains James Ewens, gardening expert at Green Feathers. "It’s all about finding the sweet spot for the grass seed, and finding the equilibrium by watering in moderation."

Whilst the exact amount will depend on the weather and your garden's soil type, Jane Dobbs, the lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners, has a recommendation.

"For the first 2 weeks after seeding, water grass seed twice daily, once in the early morning and once in the late afternoon. A moist top layer of soil is ideal, but not wet. Watering is light, frequent (depending on weather) during the first 14 days of germination," she explains.

Jane Dobbs Social Links Navigation Professional gardening expert Gardening is Jane's passion, having built and maintained stunning outdoor spaces for over a decade. Taking care of all the garden projects at Allans' Gardeners is her responsibility as lead gardener. A wide range of horticultural practices come into play in Jane's work, from landscape design to plant and lawn care.

James Ewens Social Links Navigation Commercial Director of Green Feathers James is a garden wildlife specialist and garden enthusiast. James is passionate about all things nature, garden, and wildlife, and when he’s not tending to his own outdoor space, he’s usually checking on his bird and hedgehog cameras.

Shop lawn care essentials

Hose attachment Multi-Jet Spray Gun View at Amazon RRP: £17.99 | This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, perfect for watering your grass seed with precision. Lawn roller Oypla Galvanised Garden Steel Lawn Roller View at Amazon RRP: £32.99 | A lawn roller is optional but handy to improve the seed-to-soil contact when sowing. This model boasts a 30-litre drum scraper bar to 'create a lawn worthy of a bowls green.' Seed spreader Wickes Hand Held Lawn Spreader View at Wickes RRP: £10 | Enjoy a little help tackling the job with this 2L ergonomic design with arm support. Featuring 5 spreader settings this design tackles grass seed sowing with ease.

FAQs

Should you water grass seed every night?

Although you might think more regular watering is an essential summer lawn care step, it can actually do more harm than good. Especially the later in the day it's done.

"I do not recommend watering grass seed every night. Even though moisture is crucial for germination, watering at night can cause fungal diseases since the soil and leaf surfaces are more wet. In the evening, only water if the soil is drying out too fast during the day," says Jane.

It's best to stick to watering only in the early morning and late afternoon, that way your seed isn't at risk of being waterlogged.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can it be too wet for grass seed?

Unlike overseeding your lawn, overwatering can be extremely damaging to it and lead to the seed not growing at all.

"The answer is a resounding yes - grass seed can absolutely be too wet, which will not only stunt the growth of grass seed but even deprive the seed of so much oxygen, they can’t germinate at all," says James.

"While grass seed needs moisture to germinate, too much water can smother the seed, deprive it of oxygen, and even cause it to rot before it ever sprouts. Oversaturated soil can also invite fungal diseases, and wash seed away, especially on sloped areas," he adds.

It's all about balance, of course, to make sure you avoid puddling by only watering a little and often. Don't stray from the recommended amount.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How long does grass seed take to germinate?

Before you can start worrying about how often to mow your lawn, it'll need to germinate and grow first. And this shouldn't take too long, however, different types of seed will take different amounts of time.

"In most cases, grass seeds will germinate between 7 and 21 days, depending on the grass variety," explains Jane. "Cool-season grasses like fescue and ryegrass can take 7-14 days, while warm-season grasses like Bermuda and Zoysia can take 14 -21 days."

Once you've mastered your grass seed watering routine, it's time to sort the rest of the garden out. From cleaning down your best outdoor furniture to planting patio container plants, ticking these tasks off will make all the difference to your garden once summer finally arrives.