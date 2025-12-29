Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 29th December 2025 - 4th January 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 29th December 2025 - 4th January 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 29th December 2025 - 4th January 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"This time make sure you don’t leap before you look. Caution is needed with any new venture, so do your research before making any and all major changes this week." Sally Trotman

"2026 opens in a bit of a blur. Too much of a good time aside, information reaching you cannot be trusted. Wait until you have all the facts before acting." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you are feeling confused or indecisive, find out the facts and then make an informed choice. By blending logic with intuition, you will decide on the best way forward." Sally Trotman

"Is it the weather? Or is it that people have got their wires a bit crossed? Travel, especially over the weekend, could be challenging so ensure you keep monitoring conditions." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Moon in Gemini on 1 December gives you the opportunity to talk your hopes, dreams and wishes over with a friend. Start making your dream a reality this year." Sally Trotman

"It’s too early in the year to start worrying about your finances. However, if you’re heading to the January sales or purchasing online, curb your enthusiasm. If in doubt, don’t." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"On 3 December the Moon in your sign helps you to organise your home, so that you feel more settled and secure. This is important to improve your overall wellbeing." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought you’d got a grip on things, along comes Neptune, creating doubt and confusion. This is not the time to make a finite move. Time will tell." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Use your unique gifts and skills to help others in a new way. Watch out for any opportunities that arise to share your talents with others and make a difference." Sally Trotman

"When you’re not on top of your game, a situation could look far worse than it is. Give it another week, and you’ll see matters in a whole new light." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Sun in your fellow Earth sign, Capricorn, you can make a practical plan for the coming weeks. Focus on being of service and the rest will unfold perfectly." Sally Trotman

"Allow events to unfold naturally. If someone is ready to make an offer or agree terms, they’ll do it in their own time. Chill. There’s a whole year to go." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"As a creative sign, your artistic side needs exploring more. What do you desire to create more of in your life? Visualise what you truly want to manifest more of." Sally Trotman

"If your instincts tell you to keep close to home, follow them. The cosmic weather is slip-slidy and you don’t want to start the year wishing you’d done things differently." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Reflect on how much progress you made last year and begin to plan for the new year. Then, simply follow your heart and passion to reach your most important goals." Sally Trotman

"Travel may have its little problems, so make sure you leave early for your journey and have a back-up plan in your carry-on bag. Communications generally are under confusing stars." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"While fiery by nature, sometimes you can be reflective. Now is one of those times, so rest and recuperate whilst you consider how you can best move forward this year." Sally Trotman

"Start the year on the right foot and avoid any dramas. People have probably got their sums wrong and what seems like a crisis is nothing more than a misunderstanding." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars in Capricorn, this is the perfect moment to set three goals for the year ahead and work steadily to achieve your desired outcome." Sally Trotman

"This is an emotional week. It’s also a week of conclusions, whether in the sense of an ending or reaching understandings. Saturday’s Full Moon sets the seal on a deal." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"It’s a good time to begin a new course. If you're unsure what you’re most interested in, look back at a hobby you previously enjoyed and take a new approach." Sally Trotman

"Keep your head down and your spirits up. It’s too early in the year to decide you’re done with a situation. There’s more to come, and something you’re not seeing." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Saturn in your sign for the last few months has really helped you to make some very important decisions for the long term. So, keep moving forward with your plans." Sally Trotman

"Keep your own counsel and don’t let anyone bring you down. While you can’t judge a whole year by its opening, there’s a hint of things to come about events." Penny Thornton