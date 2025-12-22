Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 22nd - 28th December 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 22nd - 28th December 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 22nd - 28th December 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"On 28 December the Moon makes its monthly return to your sign. So, set three intentions for the coming month and take inspired action to bring these ideas to fruition." Sally Trotman

"Love is everything and everywhere. With Venus high overhead, this Christmas is about celebrating love and using the power of love to overcome any lingering rifts, particularly in the family." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you feel like things haven’t exactly been going your way recently, have faith and hope because there is a new opportunity on the horizon that will answer your prayers." Sally Trotman

"People and places far away should figure in your festive plans. There could be news of an engagement or another positive development. Push the boat out, it’ll be worth it." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Right now you are being guided towards something that you have been considering for a while. Make sure you notice the signs and seize the moment when all becomes clear." Sally Trotman

"Not everything will run to schedule, but that’s the magic of this Christmas. You think it’s all gone wrong but it’s all part of a bigger plan. The universe knows." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"A gentle soul, you help people and want to be there for those you love. If you can give yourself some time now, you will then have more to give." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters the love zone, and it does so just in time for Christmas. Somebody, somewhere surely loves you.. So, if you’re ready to pop the question, what’s stopping you?" Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It is 100% safe for you to really empower yourself. So, stand tall and speak your truth from the heart. Also, trust that when you do this everyone will benefit." Sally Trotman

"It’s time to let bygones be bygones. With the cosmos on side, you can make this the happiest festive season for many years. Life’s too short to stuff a mushroom!" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Sometimes you can become too easily disheartened when things don’t seem to be moving as quickly as you might have hoped they would. Be patient and keep a positive expectation." Sally Trotman

"You know the song – if you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with. Well, it’s a message issuing long and loud from your Christmas stars." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"As a sociable Air sign, you make friends easily and others are drawn to your gentle nature. There may be some new connections to be made during the festive period." Sally Trotman

"Neptune’s misty tentacles are all over this Christmas. Magic. Mystery. Romance. And a fair bit of confusion, too. Don’t bother trying to find a reason why. Simply go with it." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You may well need to find some new ways of communicating what is on your mind because, if you don't, you may find your frustrations coming out in other ways." Sally Trotman

"This is a get-away-from-it-all Christmas. Whether you’re travelling to people and places at a distance or home-sweet-home, it’s time to get away from the patterns of the past." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your ability to say it how it is often takes people by surprise, but it also gains you respect. Speak up now and be direct in all of your communications." Sally Trotman

"Whatever way you cut it, slice it or flambé it, it’s going to work out. So, don’t let doubts and insecurities get in the way of an otherwise joyful time." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"With the Sun, Venus and Mars in Capricorn at the end of December, you can progress with your goals. Make a practical plan, then take a step at a time." Sally Trotman

"With Venus in your sign, what could possibly go wrong right now? Keep reminding yourself that your lucky stars are working for you even if appearances are to the contrary." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Moon is in your sign on Christmas Day. This is the perfect time to gather with friends and family members you hold dear, creating a festive season to remember." Sally Trotman

"There’s a mysterious edge to the festivities this year. You might not get quite what you thought you’d get and other people could do something you never expected. Stay sane." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"On 27 December the Moon moves into Pisces, giving you the time and space for some quiet reflection. Spend time in nature giving thanks for the blessings in your life." Sally Trotman

"Sparkles, spangles and spats! The perfect recipe for this Christmas. Rest assured, you can absolutely make it work though, especially if you throw a few love bombs into the proceedings." Penny Thornton