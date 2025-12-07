Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 8th - 14th December 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 8th - 14th December 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 8th - 14th December 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You can be helpful to someone close to you by sharing your words of wisdom and hard-won experience. Trust that you have what it takes to make a difference." Sally Trotman

"Your first impression may be wrong. Get the facts, then give yourself time to assimilate them. What might initially strike you as a negative may in fact be a plus." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The world is your oyster and your hard work is about to pay off! A work project brings the opportunity to showcase your skills, and your persistence will pay off." Sally Trotman

"There’s nothing wrong in painting a prettier picture, as long as you are aware of the reality. This is the season of good will. Leave the tough stuff to January." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Release the burden of the past and focus on what’s happening today. The present is a gift, if you focus on the here and now you'll find the silver lining." Sally Trotman

"Mercury may not be retrograde at the minute, but travel and communications are tricky. Allow more time for journeys and give people a chance to change their minds and apologise." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You feel most empowered around your friends and family. Keep building this support system because it will give you what you need to make a bold move early next year." Sally Trotman

"Maybe things could have gone better and perhaps you haven’t got all you wanted and more. It’s not a judgement on who you are. The best is yet to come." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"There are many options available, but none seem to be exciting you in the way you would like them too. Pause and know the right opportunity will appear in time." Sally Trotman

"Take any last-minute changes in your stride. There could be some confusion about a planned event and messages may have gone missing. It’s not worth losing a friendship over." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"On the 11 December, the Moon makes its monthly return to your sign, helping you to be productive and organised around a new work project that you are passionate about." Sally Trotman

"Coughs and colds could scupper special events, so don’t soldier on at the first sign of a chill or feel bound to fulfil an obligation that’s a bridge too far." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in Libra on 13 December guides you to make a new connection with someone who’ll be important in your life for the foreseeable future. Be open to invitations." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes there’s absolutely nothing that you can do to please some people, so rather than try to set imagined wrongs to rights, instead figure out what’s happening in their lives." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"There’s something on your mind that is concerning you and perhaps you haven’t shared this with anyone else. Find a listening ear in someone you trust and share your worries." Sally Trotman

"Panic buying never turns out well, nor does buying people’s love with expensive gifts. You don’t need what you think you need. Remember to keep it simple. Just be yourself." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the Sun, Venus and Mars all in Sagittarius now there could be an exciting offer of romance if single, or a different work opportunity on the horizon for you." Sally Trotman

"Don’t be surprised if you’re not feeling like celebrating much. This is a tough week, but once you’ve attended to what you least want to do, the gloom will lift." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You have an important decision to make, so make sure that you take your time. Look at the options and then follow the path that brings you the most joy." Sally Trotman

"Misunderstandings will easily happen, so make sure people have got your messages, as well as understood them. And the same goes for you. Be sure you have the correct information." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"What is your biggest achievement this year? Reflect on this question and then set an intention for the year ahead to build on everything you have already created in 2025." Sally Trotman

"Group events may not turn out quite as you expect. You may come to see someone in a whole new light and words could be exchanged that’ll have lasting consequences." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you are feeling trapped in your current circumstances, then ask yourself what changes can you make to take a step forward, however small, and move beyond your comfort zone?" Sally Trotman

"Believe nothing until it’s firmly in writing. People may well mean what they say, but as the old saying goes – there’s many a slip twixt the cup and the lip." Penny Thornton