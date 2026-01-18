Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 19th - 25th of January 2026

Read your weekly horoscope for 19th - 25th of January 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 19th - 25th of January 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The Moon in your sign on the 25th helps you to gain clarity about an issue that has been confusing you for some time. This new awareness of your direction will make all the difference." Sally Trotman

"If you’re ready to make a life-defining move, this is the time. It’s a week of revelations and revolutions. Enjoy the ride, but make sure you’re strapped in!" Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your sign is ruled by Venus, which means you like the finer things in life. Treat yourself this week to something which makes you feel good about yourself, you deserve it." Sally Trotman

"You may not welcome everything that happens now, but in the future you’ll see that events had purpose and that purpose is to your benefit. Get ready to be amazed." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Quick-minded and sharp in your communications, you can decipher an important message this week which at first makes no sense, but a second look helps you understand everything." Sally Trotman

"Getting out of your comfort zone is on the astro-agenda whether you travel to unfamiliar places or take on a new commitment. All too soon the new will be old hat." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Family is everything to you, so plan to spend some quality time with those closest to you now. Just make sure you make time for yourself to rest and recuperate also." Sally Trotman

"Getting your head around finances is not always a whole lot of fun, but the actions you take now and the developments that come out of the blue are in your best interests." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"As a fire sign you can be impatient, but you also know that the best things come to those who wait. Find a balance between action and rest to achieve all your desires." Sally Trotman

"This could be a crucial period for a romantic or working relationship. Some Leos could be about to make a long-term commitment while others are ready to break one." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Making a practical plan is something you are good at. Put your ideas on paper and then decide who you want to proceed with your most important goals." Sally Trotman

"Changes on the work front that may or may not have been in the pipeline for a while come into force. However, the week still has some surprises up its sleeve." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"It’s easy to get out of balance, but this is something you can rectify by considering what your most important needs are while also honouring your responsibilities." Sally Trotman

"Forget about being a people-pleaser. What is important is you. If you don’t act in your own best interests now, you could regret it for a long time to come. Be decisive." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You’re a force to be reckoned with and this is your time to shine! Move forward with your New Year plans and take bold action to move closer to your most important dreams." Sally Trotman

"One way or another, you’re going to be moved. Hopefully to tears of happiness. On the other hand, you may be moving home or changing your work location. Adapt and advance." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Keep the faith and trust that the divine plan is unfolding perfectly. Your sense of fairness is admirable but sometimes you just need to put yourself first." Sally Trotman

"Under these stars, you can get rid of a mountain of problems. Have the courage to do that thing you’ve been putting off and set about making 2026 a year of expanding horizons." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"By taking your time to consider your options, you’re allowing the Universe to show you a bit more information about the path head. Wait patiently, then act when you are clear." Sally Trotman

"It’s that time of year. Accounts need to be settled, and a whole lot of number-crunching done. Cutting your losses may not be the answer to everything but it could be in one instance." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"With the Sun, Mercury and Venus all in your sign now, you can enjoy life to the full! Arrange a get together or party for those you hold dear and dance the night away." Sally Trotman

"An impressive line-up of planets in Aquarius points to a week for the memory books. Endings and beginnings. Realities and reckonings. Whatever the events, you have a choice to make." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The Moon in your sign on the 23rd gives you the opportunity to start a new venture, which will reap rewards far into the future. Believe in your vision." Sally Trotman

"This is one of the year’s most challenging weeks. Which doesn’t mean it can’t be good. What it does mean is that you have to pay attention and do nothing you might come to regret." Penny Thornton