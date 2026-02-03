Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 3rd - 9th February 2026

After what felt like the longest month, January has finally ended, and our expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton are here to reveal what the week holds in store for every star sign.

Keen to know what lies ahead? Our resident, world-class astrologers are to provide a seven day forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more - bookmark this page for your free weekly update.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21 – April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

'You’re a natural leader, and it’s time to assume this position now and lovingly guide others. You know how to inspire and uplift, so just be yourself.' Sally Trotman

'Assume nothing. Even if you think you know what someone will do or precisely how a situation will turn out, you're going to be surprised. Pay attention.' Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20 – May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

'It’s time to declutter! As an Earth sign it can be hard for you to let go, but this is the perfect moment to release what is no longer serving you, both physically and emotionally.' Sally Trotman

'Just when you thought life couldn’t get any weirder, along comes Uranus and turns things upside down. The old ways are not always the best ways. It’s time for change.' Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

'Notice your feelings around a certain situation rather than letting your mind take you off track. Follow what feels right to you.' Sally Trotman

'This is a variety-packed week and one when things you depend on may let you down. Technology is particularly unreliable. Back up your systems and have a plan B.' Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

'Sometimes it’s easier to retreat than stand firm, but on this occasion, it’s important for you to defend what you believe in. Have the courage of your convictions.' Sally Trotman

'If you feel slightly on edge, blame your stars. On the plus side, a breakthrough could be on the cards, but on the minus side, anything not built to last could fall to pieces.' Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

'Be gentle with yourself and remember that it’s ok to take your time when making an important decision. Relax and let the answers come to you.' Sally Trotman

'Reaching an agreement is going to be hard work, and the chances are you’re going to end up on opposite sides of the fence. It’s not terminal. Simply agree to disagree.' Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

'Find ways to nurture yourself now. Make time to do what you enjoy and be kind to yourself. Let go of self-criticism and focus on your strengths.' Sally Trotman

'If you don’t expect people to be easy-going or for everything to go just the way you wanted, you’re going to have an enjoyable few days. Otherwise, prepare to do battle.' Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

'The Moon in your sign on the 6th brings an old friend back into your life. Enjoy the time with this person and forge a stronger bond than you had before.' Sally Trotman

'People-pleasing is one thing, sacrificing your integrity for the sake of peace is quite another. Know where to draw the line and don’t let anyone make you cross it.' Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

'On the 8th the Moon returns to your sign, helping you to see a situation more clearly. With this new information you will be able to move forward with purpose.' Sally Trotman

'You may not receive the answer you were expecting, which doesn’t mean it’s the wrong one. It could raise some alternative scenarios that have their distinct advantages.' Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

'Move towards what feels peaceful for you. Go with the flow and walk through doors that open easily. Release what isn’t flowing and move with ease towards your desires.' Sally Trotman

'Avoid reacting too quickly to a development you didn’t expect. This may be the time to liberate yourself from a situation you no longer want, but how you do so matters.' Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

'Focus on what’s most important to you and prioritise what you need to start on first. You can find a new way of approaching your plans.' Sally Trotman

'Getting out of your comfort zone has many benefits, even if you can’t see them at first. What is currently difficult to manage will be a piece of cake in no time at all.' Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

'With the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars all in your sign right now, you can make big strides towards your most important goals this year. Act with courage and clarity.' Sally Trotman

'With so many planets in Aquarius, life is full on. You’re either riding a wave you hope will never end or dealing with wave after wave of issues. All this will pass.' Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

'It’s time to focus on developing a healthier lifestyle. Getting enough rest, good food and exercise is a priority, so make a plan as to how you can maintain discipline.' Sally Trotman

'When the rug gets pulled from beneath your feet, learn to dance on a moving carpet. Wise words from an old master, and very useful in a week of changing fortunes.' Penny Thornton

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.