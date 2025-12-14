Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 15th - 22nd December 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 15th - 22nd December 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 15th - 22nd December 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"A project you have been working on for some time now will come to fruition in the very near future. So, know that your persistence is about to pay off." Sally Trotman

"Last-minute doubts are not necessarily simply nerves before a big event. Make sure you talk things through with a trusted advisor. Face your fears and then go, do your thing." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Sometimes we have to surrender to let go and move on. So, think about what you need to release in order to make space for the new beginnings awaiting you?" Sally Trotman

"If you’re expecting funds, make sure they are definitely on their way. Finances are currently under uncertain stars, and delays and missteps are more likely. Otherwise, enjoy the Christmassy razmataz." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your time and energy have been tied up with someone close to you, and while this has been worthwhile you now need to step back and focus on yourself again." Sally Trotman

"It’s the perfect time to marry or make a commitment. By the same token, a relationship that has not got what it takes could hit a rut in the road." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Someone you look up to is able to help you this week. Listen to their guidance because it will really help you to move closer to a very important goal." Sally Trotman

"Only you can choose whether to put duty first or the need to do what’s truly right for you. What you decide will set the tone for a working relationship." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Make a wish and trust that what you desire is coming. You may have been tested along the way this year, but you can now put your learning into practice." Sally Trotman

"What happens at this time is meant to be. Someone you meet could have a huge impact on you while someone you’ve known for a while could let you down." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Victory is yours if you can remain fully focused on the outcome you desire and put things into perspective. You are always able to make the best of any situation." Sally Trotman

"Don’t allow a minor problem to impact the rest of the season’s sparkly offerings. What is set in stone cannot be changed, but what you can change is your attitude." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"As an Air sign your mind is busy and you can be prone to over analysis. If this is happening more, pause and breathe for a moment to gain clarity." Sally Trotman

"Tis the season of goodwill. So, reach out to someone you’ve lost touch with and good things will follow. We can’t alter the past, but we can influence our future." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in Scorpio this week gives you the opportunity to start a new project you’re passionate about. Put all your energy into this because the results will be amazing." Sally Trotman

"There’s a big difference between being realistic and being negative. Something to think about if a situation doesn’t quite measure up to your expectations. Work it through, don’t wreck it." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the Sun, New Moon and Mercury and Venus all in your sign this week, make sure you find new ways to express your ideas and confidently communicate your vision." Sally Trotman

"If it can be fixed, do. If not, let it go. You have bigger and better things to focus on. You may also find your initial impression of things was wrong." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 22 December the Moon makes its monthly return to your sign. So, set yourself three fresh goals for the month ahead and then take action to achieve your desires." Sally Trotman

"Misunderstandings will easily happen, so make sure people have got your messages, as well as understood them. And the same goes for you. Be sure you have the correct information." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Although you can relate to almost anyone you meet; you have a select few good friends who you confide in. Arrange a gathering for those closest to you this week." Sally Trotman

"It’s good to be sensible with money, but sometimes you have to splash the cash. This is one of those times. Give generously and it will come back to you." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Home comforts are incredibly important to you, so ensure you make the most of this time to really nest, relax and enjoy your surroundings peacefully with family and close friends." Sally Trotman

"It may seem like there’s a forest before you, but it’s manageable. Take it one tree at a time. The Christmas elves are on side. You’re luckier than you think." Penny Thornton