Kate Middleton and Prince William 'deeply concerned' by Epstein revelations as they share public statement

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been "deeply concerned" by the latest mass of disturbing information revealed about Jeffrey Epstein in recent weeks. Speaking out for the first time in a public statement on this issue, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the couple’s response to the "continuing revelations".

They added that Prince William and Catherine’s "thoughts remain focused on the victims". This message follows days on from the release of millions of documents related to Epstein in the US and renewed scrutiny of many high-profile figures over their past connections to him.

The Prince of Wales’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is just one of the people whose name has rarely been out of the headlines. He continues to deny the accusations against him.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

After being stripped of his Princely title late last year he’s been keeping a low profile and has recently moved out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. It was announced by King Charles in October 2025 that "formal notice" had been served for his younger brother "to surrender the lease" on the property.

These measures were "deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him".

Although the statement didn’t specifically name Epstein, it ended by declaring, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

This was highly significant at the time and now the Prince and Princess of Wales have echoed this, not making their message purely about Epstein, but his victims and what they’ve been through.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

William and Kate didn’t reference Andrew by name, though given the scandal surrounding his former friendship with Epstein, other royals have been asked by members of the public or media about it in recent days.

The Prince of Wales is undertaking an official visit to Saudi Arabia - something that’s considered as very important politically. The new Kensington Palace statement makes his and Kate’s position clear in advance and minimises the risk of Andrew overshadowing this visit.

The last time Prince William, Kate and Andrew were seen together in public was at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral. Pictures showing the former Prince seemingly attempting to talk to his solemn-looking nephew immediately attracted attention.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Just weeks later it was announced that Andrew would stop using his Duke of York title as the "continued accusations" against him - which he has always strenuously denied - were distracting from the work of the King and Royal Family. At the time, The Sunday Times reported that William was not satisfied with this step.

They added that when he ascends the throne, he will ban his uncle from "all elements of royal life", including his coronation and "most state occasions".

Even so, the new statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales is still momentous for the way it directly comments on the Epstein scandal. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced increased pressure and calls for him to give evidence in the US following the release of more documents regarding the late convicted sex offender.