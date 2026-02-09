Kate Middleton and Prince William 'deeply concerned' by Epstein revelations as they share public statement

A Kensington Palace spokesperson commented on the Prince and Princess's reaction and 'focus' after the release of more Epstein files

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the Natural History Museum's newly transformed gardens
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been "deeply concerned" by the latest mass of disturbing information revealed about Jeffrey Epstein in recent weeks. Speaking out for the first time in a public statement on this issue, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the couple’s response to the "continuing revelations".

They added that Prince William and Catherine’s "thoughts remain focused on the victims". This message follows days on from the release of millions of documents related to Epstein in the US and renewed scrutiny of many high-profile figures over their past connections to him.

The Prince of Wales’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is just one of the people whose name has rarely been out of the headlines. He continues to deny the accusations against him.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they arrive for a visit to the National Curling Academy on January 20, 2026

After being stripped of his Princely title late last year he’s been keeping a low profile and has recently moved out of his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. It was announced by King Charles in October 2025 that "formal notice" had been served for his younger brother "to surrender the lease" on the property.

These measures were "deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him".

Although the statement didn’t specifically name Epstein, it ended by declaring, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

This was highly significant at the time and now the Prince and Princess of Wales have echoed this, not making their message purely about Epstein, but his victims and what they’ve been through.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look serious during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany

William and Kate didn’t reference Andrew by name, though given the scandal surrounding his former friendship with Epstein, other royals have been asked by members of the public or media about it in recent days.

The Prince of Wales is undertaking an official visit to Saudi Arabia - something that’s considered as very important politically. The new Kensington Palace statement makes his and Kate’s position clear in advance and minimises the risk of Andrew overshadowing this visit.

The last time Prince William, Kate and Andrew were seen together in public was at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral. Pictures showing the former Prince seemingly attempting to talk to his solemn-looking nephew immediately attracted attention.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Andrew and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025

Just weeks later it was announced that Andrew would stop using his Duke of York title as the "continued accusations" against him - which he has always strenuously denied - were distracting from the work of the King and Royal Family. At the time, The Sunday Times reported that William was not satisfied with this step.

They added that when he ascends the throne, he will ban his uncle from "all elements of royal life", including his coronation and "most state occasions".

Even so, the new statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales is still momentous for the way it directly comments on the Epstein scandal. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced increased pressure and calls for him to give evidence in the US following the release of more documents regarding the late convicted sex offender.

