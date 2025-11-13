It's official, the Boots Showstopper beauty box is back for another year - and it's their best one yet

Packed full of top buys from some of the biggest brands in the beauty landscape, beauty boxes give you the opportunity to trial all-new formulas or your much-loved products for less.

After dropping a plethora of beauty boxes this season, including the popular Boots Korean skincare box, the high street retailer has officially launched the main star of the show with the return of their limited-edition Showstopper Beauty Box.

It's the topic of conversation on everyone's lips right now, and rightfully so, as it's full to the brim with the likes of the best face moisturisers, a reparative hair mask and one of the best tinted lip balms - plus, much more. So, if you're eyeing up the box for yourself (or a loved one's Christmas gift), here's everything you need to know before you snap it up...

Take a peek inside this year's Boots Showstopper Beauty Box

While the Showstopper Beauty Box from Boots is slightly pricier than the rest of the boxes they've launched this season, setting you back £90, we think it's worth it thanks to its sought-after contents boasting an impressive value of over £448 - that's nearly an 80% saving. So, whether you're looking to snap up a stellar Christmas gift for a beauty lover, or perhaps you're simply wanting to trial an array of new formulas yourself, here's why the beauty box in question is worth bagging, before it sells out.

Contents worth £448+ Boots Showstopper Beauty Box View at Boots RRP: £90 Number of items: 26 (16 full size) Value of box: £448.06 Highest value item: £28 What's included? You'll enjoy stellar buys from some of the biggest names in beauty, such as Rituals, Sol de Janeiro, Kerastase and more. Think, a complete beauty routine of cult classic formulas and all-new products in just one box - from blushes and luxurious roll-on body oils to brightening shampoos and Korean skincare must-haves.

What's inside the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box

Ok, this is what you've all been waiting for. We've put together the full list of products that you can expect to find nestled inside this beauty box, including one of our team's favourite Sol de Janeiro scents, the best waterproof mascara and a candle to aid a restful sleep.

Where to buy the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box

Like the high street retailer's other beauty box launches, the Boots Showstopper Beauty box is available exclusively online. That said, you can enjoy the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store, so it will be ready to be collected for your next trip in-store. For those interested in delivery straight to your door, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery or you can get it next day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box available to shop?

There might not be a specific end date for the 2025 edition of this annual beauty box, however, the retailer claim it'll only be available while stocks last - meaning when it's gone, it's gone. If it's anything like previous years, we're predicting it to sell out fast. So, you might want to add it to your virtual basket now to avoid missing out.

Shop more Boots beauty boxes

Due to its high-value, sought-after contents, we're expecting this particular beauty box to be snapped up fast. So, whether the Showstopper Beauty Box isn't taking your fancy, or perhaps it sold out too fast, there's a plethora of other Boots beauty boxes to choose from that might be more to your liking - from a cosy autumnal beauty edit to a popular K beauty skincare box.