It's official, the Boots Showstopper beauty box is back for another year - and it's their best one yet
For a limited time only, you can enjoy £448 worth of top beauty formulas for just £90...
Packed full of top buys from some of the biggest brands in the beauty landscape, beauty boxes give you the opportunity to trial all-new formulas or your much-loved products for less.
After dropping a plethora of beauty boxes this season, including the popular Boots Korean skincare box, the high street retailer has officially launched the main star of the show with the return of their limited-edition Showstopper Beauty Box.
It's the topic of conversation on everyone's lips right now, and rightfully so, as it's full to the brim with the likes of the best face moisturisers, a reparative hair mask and one of the best tinted lip balms - plus, much more. So, if you're eyeing up the box for yourself (or a loved one's Christmas gift), here's everything you need to know before you snap it up...
Take a peek inside this year's Boots Showstopper Beauty Box
While the Showstopper Beauty Box from Boots is slightly pricier than the rest of the boxes they've launched this season, setting you back £90, we think it's worth it thanks to its sought-after contents boasting an impressive value of over £448 - that's nearly an 80% saving. So, whether you're looking to snap up a stellar Christmas gift for a beauty lover, or perhaps you're simply wanting to trial an array of new formulas yourself, here's why the beauty box in question is worth bagging, before it sells out.
Contents worth £448+
RRP: £90
Number of items: 26 (16 full size)
Value of box: £448.06
Highest value item: £28
What's included? You'll enjoy stellar buys from some of the biggest names in beauty, such as Rituals, Sol de Janeiro, Kerastase and more. Think, a complete beauty routine of cult classic formulas and all-new products in just one box - from blushes and luxurious roll-on body oils to brightening shampoos and Korean skincare must-haves.
What's inside the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box
Ok, this is what you've all been waiting for. We've put together the full list of products that you can expect to find nestled inside this beauty box, including one of our team's favourite Sol de Janeiro scents, the best waterproof mascara and a candle to aid a restful sleep.
- AMIKA The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask 100ml – Full Size
- Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Lip Treatment in Strawberry Sorbet Glimmer – Full Size
- The Ordinary Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion 100ml – Full Size
- Huda Beauty Blush Filter in the shade Bubblegum – Full Size
- Fenty Beauty Suede Powder Blush in the shade Wattabrat – Full Size
- Round Lab Dokdo Toner 200ml – Full Size
- Sol de Janeiro Brazillian Bum Bum Cream 75ml – Full Size
- NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Roll-On Body Oil 60ml – Full Size
- ICONIC LONDON Stay n Slay Waterproof Mascara 9ml – Full Size
- MORPHE Continuous Prep & Set Mist – Full Size
- The Inkey List Bioactive Ceramide Moisturiser 50ml – Full Size
- Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Hand Balm 70ml – Full Size
- Grown Alchemist Skin Defense Primer 50ml – Full Size
- No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 50ml – Full Size
- Boots Berry Lip Sleep Mask – Full Size
- Boots Fragrance Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads (40s) – Full Size
- Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow 81 Eau de Parfum 10ml
- Kerastase Gloss Absolu Hydra-Illuminating Shampoo 80ml
- Kerastase Gloss Absolu Conditioner with Glycolic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid & Wild Rose in Oil 75ml
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Gel-Cream 5ml
- Carolina Herrera La Bomba Eau de Parfum 11ml
- Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream 4ml
- Biodance Collagen Gel Toner Pads - 10 pack
- Urban Decay All Nighter Vitamin C Setting Spray 15ml
- NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Travel Candle
- Grown Alchemist Polishing Exfoliator 20ml
Where to buy the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box
Like the high street retailer's other beauty box launches, the Boots Showstopper Beauty box is available exclusively online. That said, you can enjoy the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store, so it will be ready to be collected for your next trip in-store. For those interested in delivery straight to your door, you'll also qualify for free standard delivery or you can get it next day delivery for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box available to shop?
There might not be a specific end date for the 2025 edition of this annual beauty box, however, the retailer claim it'll only be available while stocks last - meaning when it's gone, it's gone. If it's anything like previous years, we're predicting it to sell out fast. So, you might want to add it to your virtual basket now to avoid missing out.
Shop more Boots beauty boxes
Due to its high-value, sought-after contents, we're expecting this particular beauty box to be snapped up fast. So, whether the Showstopper Beauty Box isn't taking your fancy, or perhaps it sold out too fast, there's a plethora of other Boots beauty boxes to choose from that might be more to your liking - from a cosy autumnal beauty edit to a popular K beauty skincare box.
Contents worth £206+
RRP: £45
Number of items: 10 (8 full size)
Value of box: £206.65
Highest value item: £34
What's included? This box has indulgence at its core, equipped with everything you need to carry you through the autumnal season, from a chic OPI nail colour and hydrating haircare to a relaxing sleep spray.
Contents worth £178+
RRP: £40
Number of items: 9 (6 full size)
Value of box: £178.40
Highest value item: £36
What's included? An assortment of beauty treats, including skincare, haircare, fragrance, and makeup, for you to feel your best. You'll enjoy buys from popular brands such as Caudalie, OPI, Iconic London and Floral Street.
Contents worth £89+
RRP: £35
Number of items: 7
Value of box: £89.03
Highest value item: £22
What's included? A curated edit of products from some of the most well-known and loved K-Beauty brands, including cult favourite formulas and all-new buys, designed to unlock the coveted glass-skin glow by hydrating, soothing and brightening the complexion.
