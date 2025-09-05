Boots' Korean Skincare Box was a quick sellout last time - well now it's back, with quality formulas for only £35

In short, K beauty refers to South Korean beauty products, which are known for their innovative, science-backed formulas that bolster enviable glass-skin results.

K beauty has been rising in popularity over the last few years, especially on social media, which makes Boots' limited-edition K Skincare box perfectly on-trend. Packed full of 8 quality Korean skincare buys, including the best face moisturisers to the best niacinamide serums, this box sports a price tag of £35, despite its contents boasting an impressive value of £89.

Unsurprisingly, the set has been widely searched and talked about online, so we're doing our due diligence as beauty experts by sharing everything you could possibly need to know about the trending skincare box in question.

Why everyone's talking about the Boots K Beauty Skincare Edit

Whether you're new to K beauty or you're simply looking to try your hand at some of the most popular products on the market, this discovery box serves as the perfect opportunity to do so. You can expect to be introduced to standout buys from a plethora of brands, such as Biodance, Anua and Tocobo, giving you the chance to test the formulas for yourself.

Boots K Beauty Skincare Edit View at Boots RRP: £35 This limited-edition box features a curated edit of 8 stellar products from some of the most well-known and loved K-Beauty brands, including cult favourite formulas and all-new buys. The product offering is designed to unlock the coveted glass-skin glow by hydrating, soothing and brightening the complexion.

What is inside the Boots K Beauty Skincare Edit?

For those intrigued as to what skincare products the box makes home, we've rounded up a list of its contents, plus the need-to-knows about each formula. You can expect to be treated to hydration-boosting sheet masks, the best cleansers, brightening serums and much more.

VT Cosmetics Reedle Shot 100 2-Step Mask – a two-step sheet mask infused with micro-needling technology to revitalise tired skin.

– a two-step sheet mask infused with micro-needling technology to revitalise tired skin. Biodance Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask – an intensely hydrating sheet mask designed to calm and strengthen the skin barrier.

– an intensely hydrating sheet mask designed to calm and strengthen the skin barrier. Purito Mighty Bamboo Cream – a rich moisturiser enriched with skin-loving ingredients for the ultimate nourishment.

– a rich moisturiser enriched with skin-loving ingredients for the ultimate nourishment. Tocobo Coconut Clay Cleansing Oil – an oil cleanser that effortlessly melts away makeup while purifying pores.

– an oil cleanser that effortlessly melts away makeup while purifying pores. Anua Niacinamide 10% + TXA Serum – this brightening niacinamide serum targets dullness and uneven tone.

– this brightening niacinamide serum targets dullness and uneven tone. Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 – a lightweight sunscreen that protects and hydrates the complexion without clogging pores.

– a lightweight sunscreen that protects and hydrates the complexion without clogging pores. Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleanser – a low-pH cleanser made with deep sea water to cleanse the skin without stripping it of its moisture.

How long is the Boots K Skincare Box available to shop?

The Boots K Skincare Edit is a limited-edition box, meaning it won't be stocked online forever. While we don't know exactly how long the box will be sticking around for, it is a has garnered a lot of talk online, so we can imagine that it is likely to be snapped up quick. To avoid missing out, we'd advise you to add it to your virtual basket while you still can.

Can you buy the Boots K Skincare Edit in-store?

The K Skincare Edit is available to shop exclusively online via the Boots website, meaning you're unable to purchase it in-store. However, you can enjoy free click and collect at one of Boots' 1,800 stores nationwide.