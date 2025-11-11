Here's why this limited-edition Lookfantastic beauty box should be your first Black Friday purchase

Whether you're on the hunt for a loved one's Christmas gift or simply want to treat yourself to a touch of beauty, we've just spotted the buy just for you.

Although Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until later this month (Friday 28th November 2025, to be exact), the Black Friday beauty deals are already in full swing. Aside from the plethora of price tags being slashed on big name beauty buys, we've also spotted limited-edition launches hitting the market in honour of the annual event.

Enter, the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit. Stashed full with the likes of the best face masks, an iconic Sol de Janeiro scent and one of the best conditioners for fine hair, this beauty box gives you the chance to explore a lineup of new formulas for a fraction of the price – we're talking over a 65% saving. Here's everything you need to know before snapping it up...

Why we're treating ourselves to Lookfantastic's beauty box this Black Friday

Boasting a price tag of just £40, with the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit you'll be treated to a lineup of impressive contents from some of the biggest names in beauty - worth over £125. Whether you're searching for Christmas gifts for friends or simply wanting to treat yourself to some popular beauty buys, this beauty box is a great opportunity to discover all-new formulas.

Contents worth £125 Lookfantastic Lookfantastic The Black Friday Edit View at Lookfantastic RRP: £40 | $52.80 Number of items: 7 (6 full size) Value of box: £125 Highest value item: £30 What's included? Inside this box you'll be treated to the likes of a volume-boosting conditioner, brightening sheet face mask and bronzing drops (plus much more) from big name brands - including Sol de Janeiro, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Iconic London.

What's inside the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit

Taking a glimpse inside Lookfantastic's limited-edition Black Friday Edit beauty box, you can expect to be treated to a number of best-selling beauty buys from some of the most well-known (and loved) brands on the market - including a moreish body mist and a long-lasting lipstick...

Where to buy the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit

For those wanting to bag Lookfantastic's Black Friday Edit, you can purchase the beauty box exclusively by shopping via the multi-retailer's website. You'll enjoy free 2-3 days tracked delivery with every purchase of the edit. That said, for those wanting to get their hands on the beauty box next day, you can also opt for Express Delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit available to shop?

We don't know exactly how long the Lookfantastic Black Friday Edit will be in stock for, but it is a limited edition launch so we know that it won't be sticking around forever. It's also worth noting that it's been selling fast, with hundreds of boxes having been purchased in the past 48 hours, so you might want to snap it up sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.