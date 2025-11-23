These Next beauty boxes are such good value that I'm gifting them to all of my friends this Christmas

Stuck for present ideas? I'm a beauty bargain hunter and I've spotted some unmissable beauty boxes that are set to make your Christmas shopping a breeze and impress the one unwrapping the gift.

Following in the footsteps of the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have taken the world by storm this season thanks to their assortment of high-value products for a fraction of the price. As someone whose job is to quite literally shops beauty for a living, I've had my eye on the ball in order to scout out the very best beauty box deals on the market now (I'm looking at you, Boots Showstopper beauty box).

So, you can imagine my interest piqued when I was scrolling the Next website and discovered their extensive offering of impressive beauty boxes, that simultaneously sported affordable price tags. Jam-packed with instantly recognisable beauty brands, not only do they make great Christmas gifts for friends, but they also serve as a stellar treat to yourself this festive season.

Discover the lineup of stellar beauty boxes that Next has to offer

We've spotted standout boxes stashed full with makeup, skincare, body care and fragrance buys from big name brands - all while boasting affordable price tags that are perfect for the gifting season. Without spoiling too much too soon, notable mentions include a box equipped with everything you could need for a festive pamper evening and one that will induce your winter glow.