These Next beauty boxes are such good value that I'm gifting them to all of my friends this Christmas
Stashed full of makeup must-haves and skincare stocking fillers, these beauty boxes have our writer's seal of approval
Stuck for present ideas? I'm a beauty bargain hunter and I've spotted some unmissable beauty boxes that are set to make your Christmas shopping a breeze and impress the one unwrapping the gift.
Following in the footsteps of the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes have taken the world by storm this season thanks to their assortment of high-value products for a fraction of the price. As someone whose job is to quite literally shops beauty for a living, I've had my eye on the ball in order to scout out the very best beauty box deals on the market now (I'm looking at you, Boots Showstopper beauty box).
So, you can imagine my interest piqued when I was scrolling the Next website and discovered their extensive offering of impressive beauty boxes, that simultaneously sported affordable price tags. Jam-packed with instantly recognisable beauty brands, not only do they make great Christmas gifts for friends, but they also serve as a stellar treat to yourself this festive season.
Discover the lineup of stellar beauty boxes that Next has to offer
We've spotted standout boxes stashed full with makeup, skincare, body care and fragrance buys from big name brands - all while boasting affordable price tags that are perfect for the gifting season. Without spoiling too much too soon, notable mentions include a box equipped with everything you could need for a festive pamper evening and one that will induce your winter glow.
Worth over £78
RRP: £20
Calling all makeup lovers! This box is filled to the brim with five hero formulas (three of which are full size) from some of the biggest names in beauty, including Laura Mercier, NUDESTIX and Natasha Denona. You'll be treated to a lineup of buys, from eye pencils and eyeshadow palettes to illuminating primers, to create a full face of festive glamour.
Worth over £163
RRP: £45
The Premium Glow Up Beauty Box is stashed full of coveted top-shelf beauty products designed to make your complexion, hair and body glow. Inside, you'll discover the likes of a reparative conditioner, one of the best hyaluronic acid serums, a luxe eyeshadow palette (plus five more buys) from some of the most well-loved beauty brands, such as Rituals, Philip Kingsley and Iconic London.
Worth £144
RRP: £35
Whether you're looking to gift a touch of luxury or indulge yourself, look no further than this curated edit of seven luxurious buys that are designed to give you the true pamper experience. You'll unbox formulas, including mascaras, room sprays and relaxing body washes, from top brands such as bareMinerals, Cowshed and L'Occitane.
Worth over £80
RRP: £22
Give the gift of great skin this Christmas thanks to the Festive Glow Skincare Cracker. You can expect to unwrap five skincare staples that will refresh your regime, from a cleansing gel to an SPF, from Neal's Yard, Liz Earle and Hello Sunday.
Worth over £90
RRP: £22
Perfect for a Secret Santa gift or stocking filler, the Season to Sparkle Makeup Cracker features five full size products from popular makeup brands, such as Pixi, bareMinerals and Manucurist. From a creamy copper eyeshadow stick to a blurring setting powder that ensures your makeup goes the extra mile, you'll be equipped with everything you need to create a glam look for the party season.
Worth £64
RRP: £22
For those interested in haircare, body care and fragrance, the Prep to Party Beauty Cracker might be more to your liking. This festive set hosts five charming beauty products from brands such as Philip Kingsley, Dermalogica and This Works. Think, smoothing body wash, a hydration serum, volumising root spray and a rollerball perfume.
Worth over £64
RRP: £20
Enjoy the perfect pamper night in with the The Festive Pamper Stocking Filler, which makes home to six indulgent beauty buys for the face, body and hair to unlock a head-to-toe glow. We're talking a gradual tanning lotion, French pharmacy favourite body oil and a multi-purpose hair mist from the likes of Bondi Sands, Nuxe and Beauty Works.
Worth £80
RRP: £20
Sure to impress your loved one on Christmas morning, the Winter Glow Stocking Filler consists of five curated skincare essentials from some of the most iconic names in beauty, such as Liz Earle and Dermalogica. Designed to smooth, hydrate, plump and restore the health of your complexion, you'll discover buys like an overnight face oil, intensive moisturiser and glow-boosting drops.
Worth over £84
RRP: £25
Unlock your lit-from-within glow with the Head-To-Glow Beauty Box, filled with an assortment of goods to unveil your glass skin glow. You'll enjoy six beauty buys, four of which are full size, from Living Proof, Nuxe and Iconic London - plus more. Spoiler, you can expect to find a lengthening mascara, a hair styling treatment and a long-lasting lipstick.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.