Narciso Rodriguez perfume has always been my signature, but it turns out I was wearing the wrong one

The search for your signature scent can be a true trial and error task, but if you're on the hunt for a floral fragrance that stands the test of time, buckle up as I've got just the recommendation for you.

If you were to ask me which is the best Narciso Rodriguez perfume a few months ago, I wouldn't have stumbled on my response – For Her Intense Eau de Parfum, of course. However, that was before I was introduced to the rest of the brand's fragrance assortment, all of which make stellar long-lasting perfume choices and are guaranteed to get me compliments each time I wear them.

One aroma in particular has proved to be tough competition for my signature scent, Narciso Rodriguez's For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau De Parfum. Undoubtedly deserving a spot on the list of the best perfume for women, here's why this sensual and addictive floral-amber fragrance needs to be on your radar too...

The floral fragrance that I swear by for compliments all-day long

If you ask my fellow woman&home beauty team, they'll confirm that I'm the Narciso Rodriguez expert amongst us all. Having tested a lineup of their bestselling scents, I know which ones are actually worthy for your perfume collection. And Narciso Rodriguez's gorgeous tuberose blend, which launched back in 2022, is exactly that.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau De Parfum 30ml View at Lookfantastic $97.48 at Walmart $130 at Nordstrom $130 at Macy's RRP: £63 for 30ml, £93 for 50ml and £120 for 100ml | Notes: If you're looking for a floral fragrance that is on the warmer, softer side, look no further than Narciso Rodriguez's For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau De Parfum. This floral-amber scent is centred around tuberose - a sweet and creamy floral note. The sweetness is complemented with opening notes of bergamot oil and pink peppercorn, before transitioning into a heart of musk and plum. After drying down, the scent settles into a cosy oriental vanilla that lingers on the skin, giving it a sensual and addictive edge.

I must admit, I rarely opt for floral fragrances, especially when musky perfumes or fresh perfumes are available to choose from. However, this fragrance has rewritten the script for me as I've found myself reaching for it most days over the past few months.

Not only is the tuberose incredibly velvety and creamy, giving the scent an opulent and sensual touch, but its base of vanilla, patchouli, suede leather also makes it much more wearable than other floral scents on the market.

Alike the other perfumes in the brand's arsenal, another perk that I've noticed of this musky-floral fragrance is its long-lasting nature. I'm talking, a scent that lasts all-day long, still getting my compliments even when I can no longer smell it on myself. In fact, much to surprise, this scent almost always garners someone to ask me what perfume I'm wearing – further adding to my theory that Narciso Rodriguez is the only fragrance brand that gets me compliments from others.

I've also found great joy layering this on top of the brand's For Her Musc Nude scent to enjoy all the second-skin effect of the latter and the benefits of the two floral-musk fragrances together.