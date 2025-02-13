This one-minute hair styling trick will instantly boost volume at your roots

Do you ever wish you could hit a button and instantly unlock bouncy, volumised strands? Well, we've just found a nifty blow-dry trick that adds lift and body at the roots - and it only takes one minute to do.

Whether you're using the best shampoos for fine hair or a round brush and one of the best hair dryers in hopes of unlocking a salon-worthy blow dry, trying to inject some volume in flat and lacklustre strands can feel like a never-ending task. Trust me, as someone with fine hair, I know the feeling all too well.

While volumising sprays may do the job, I've discovered an easy one-minute styling trick to incorporate into your blow-dry routine that instantly doubles the volume of your roots - and now I'm not looking back.

The one minute trick that doubles the volume of your roots

So, for those wondering exactly how to add volume to fine hair, Matt Newman (AKA @MattLovesHair) has thankfully shared a nifty volume-boosting trick in a video posted to TikTok. The method in question involves placing a small roller on each prong of a crocodile hair clip. Newman then advises spritzing the front two tendrils of hair with hairspray before placing the DIY roller clip vertically, with the sectioned hair in between the two rollers and clipping it shut.

The hairstylist also recommends placing another roller-adorned clip horizontally at the crown of your head, to give your locks an all-round volumised appearance. Then, use one of the best hair dryers for fine hair to blow dry each roller section of hair. In terms of the removal process, Newman removes the clips first, followed by the rollers, to unveil bouncy, voluminous roots that have doubled in size.

Volume-boosting blow-dry essentials

For those looking to try this trick at home, you'll be pleased to know that it is super easy to achieve, you simply need (or may already own) a few essentials in your hairstyling arsenal.

Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Rollers - 8 pack View at Amazon RRP: £11.39 Give your strands long-lasting definition and lift with these thermal rollers from Kitsch, which arrive with three different-sized barrels to suit a variety of hair lengths. Boasting a ceramic-coated core that works to evenly distribute heat and lock curls in place as they cool, these innovative rollers are made from a self-gripping material that allows for a strong hold without any pulling or damage to your strands. AIMIKE Professional Hair Clips - 6 pack View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 Secure your rollers in place with these crocodile styling clips, which arrive equipped with a silicone band that prevents them from slipping and sliding through your tresses. Whether placed in wet or dry strands, or big or small sections of hair, these nifty clips will not budge. Kitsch Volumising Roller Clips View at LookFantastic RRP: £7 For those who are seeking the look with minimal effort, look no further than these roller clips. This 2-in-1 design boasts all the volumising benefits of classic velcro hair rollers, encouraging long-lasting body and bounce, attached to a handy and easily adjustable clip - essentially streamlining your styling process.

As someone with very flat, limp hair, this trick naturally piqued my interest and I knew I just had to test it out for myself. After trialling the method a few times, I've found the key to achieving the trick is knowing the proportions of the strands between the rollers, to avoid loose strands going astray - in other words, less is more. I'd also recommend letting your strands cool down while you still have the rollers in, to achieve maximum impact.

(l) Sennen's hair before trying out the volume-boosting trick and (r) the results after trialling the blow-dry method. (Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

As for the results, I was sceptical of my hair tripling in size, but this trick offered a natural lift at my roots that looked as though I had woken up with hair that voluminous. My locks noticeably boasted more body and bounce, particularly in my face-framing tendrils, meaning those strands weren't glued flat to my scalp as they were before. Overall, it's certainly a nifty trick, that doesn't require a lot of time or effort, and a great one to have up your sleeve when you're looking to instantly boost the volume of your hairdo.