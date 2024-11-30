Sienna Miller’s high-street freckle pen gives a sun-kissed look no matter how dreary the weather - and it’s on sale this Black Friday

Sienna Miller's glowing natural makeup style is an iconic part of her boho look and we were super surprised to learn that she uses a high-street freckle pen to enhance her sun-kissed complexion - it was already affordable and is even cheaper now in the Black Friday sales.

Winter may be now be in full swing, but we're reluctant to leave behind our favourite summer makeup trend; faux freckles. The sun-kissed and natural look of freckles is something we've loved all year long, especially with the minimal makeup and no-makeup makeup trends we've seem boom in popularity this year. The look is one that can effortlessly transition into winter to boost our complexions and add some summery warmth to the dreary days.

No one does the freckled makeup look quite like Sienna Miller. Her casual, effortlessly-elevated makeup style is one we've long adored and we were shocked when she revealed that she uses a high street freckle pen to enhance her natural freckles in the winter so she can keep up the glowing and sun-kissed look even when sun is nowhere to be seen.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar posted to their YouTube channel, Sienna dished the details on her staple handbag essentials, of which the Utan freckle pen was one. The Utan Pen is essentially a self-tanning product which is packaged in a handy felt-tip pen form to make creating long lasting faux-freckles a breeze.

Shop Sienna Miller's Freckle Pen

Shop Sienna Miller's Makeup Favourites

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick £28 at John Lewis With a natural-looking finish and buildable tint, the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Hydrating Foundation Stick contains a blend of nourishing daikon radish seed oil, antioxidant-rich vitamin E and hydration hero hyaluronic acid, for a naturally dewy coverage that evens out your complexion. After spotting Sienna Miller using the foundation in a video, our editor brought it to try out and, in her review of the foundation, called it her 'beauty buy of the year.' Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer £35.20 at John Lewis Sienna appeared on Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram wearing the brand's Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, revealing that she uses it to get her 'everyday boho look.' The silky formula makes it a dream to blend for a super natural and sun-kissed look, with it also adding radiance and a healthy sheen to the skin too. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick, Sexy Sienna £21.60 at John Lewis The shade Sexy Sienna of Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick gives you the perfect subtle pink shade that Sienna Miller so often sports. As well as looking good on the lips, this lipstick also does good for them, with the formula being enriched with Lipstick Tree extract that protects lips and works as a natural anti-oxidant. It also contains Orchid Extract, which soothes and hydrates the skin.

Pulling the pen from her handbag, she explained, "I get freckly in the sun, but in the winter, my freckles fade and then I have brown smudges, so I like to add them occasionally."

She added, "This is a big secret I'm giving away - it’s a fake pen you can just stick on."

The Utan Pen is different from other faux-freckle products as the freckles it leaves behind last for up to 48 hours, rather than being washed off with the rest of your makeup at the end of the day. The unique formula develops after application to match your skin tone perfectly, gradually evolving over an eight hour period just as self-tanning products would on the body.

The precision brush has an incredibly fine tip so application is super simple and easy, with you just gently dotting across your face where you want the freckles to sit. For a super natural look, Utan recommends to create varying sizes of freckles and explains on its website, "To create bigger freckles, use less product and tap in with your finger or a beauty sponge straight after application. To create smaller and more precise freckles, ensure the brush has a small amount of gel at the tip by clicking it up slowly. "

Sienna isn't the only person to love the freckle product, with one shopper who reviewed it saying, "This is something I've actually spent decades looking for! I've had a totally natural result with this so I'm absolutely delighted. Very easy to use as well."

Another added, "The nicest freckles! I am obsessed and can’t see myself not using this for every makeup look from now on."