Victoria Beckham's chic take on a pastel manicure offers a luxury look for spring

Looking for a nail colour that offers both high-end and summer in one stroke? Victoria Beckham's pink nails are the only inspiration you need for a luxe and versatile mani...

Despite summer still being a ways off, if you feel as though you've rinsed all the spring-ready shades the 2024 nails have had to offer and are instead, looking for transitional nail styles, Victoria Beckham might have the answer. Departing from her signature shades of black and nude (Victoria's nails tend to rotate between the two), the fashion and beauty mogul has just debuted a milky pink hue - akin to 'Bubble Bath' nails - that is as versatile as it is elegant.

The colour in question, is just pink enough to warrant everyday spring-to-summer wear and yet subtle enough for more formal occasions - as proven by Beckham herself. So, if this sounds like the manicure you've been missing, here's how to recreate the posh look...

Why Victoria Beckham's pink nails are the versatile hue we're loving for pre-summer

We first caught a glimpse of the fashion icon's pastel pink mani at her 50th birthday bash on April 20th - especially when she left the party in style, on the back of her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria could be seen with chic, almond-shaped nails (which, alongside squoval nails, are one of the trendiest nail shapes for spring) adorned with a wash of cool-toned, pastel pink. The creamy hue perfectly complimented her light green dress but in no-way stole focus.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Then, solidifying just how wearable this shade is, we caught another glimpse of the milky pink mani at the Victoria Beckham X Mango event, where Beckham styled it alongside a white tailored suit - which allowed the light pink to delicately offset the monochromatic ensemble.

How to recreate VB's pink nails

OPI Nail Polish in Shade 'Mod About You' View at Boots RRP: £14.90 This is the perfect milky-pink hue to recreate Victoria Beckham's mani with and offers a high-shine finish. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade 'Lose Your Lingerie' View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 This budget-friendly polish is another staple and along with recreating VB's nail look perfectly, also makes a great base coat for French tip nails. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade 'Rose Blossom' View at John Lewis RRP: £16 Offering breathable wear, this oxygenated nail polish from Nailberry offers a glossy finish and is available in the loveliest rose-pink hue - for a slightly brighter look.

The beauty of this manicure lies with it's simplicity and thus, just how easy it is to recreate. The timeless pale pink suits all nail shapes and also compliments treatments like BIAB nails perfectly - as the builder is typically available in creamy and nude shades, though gel colours can be applied overtop.

All you need to do is shape your nails to your desired length and shape - we'd recommend a glass nail file, like this one from Tweezerman (at Cult Beauty) - before then applying two to three coats of your chosen pink. Then finish with a clear, high-shine top coat, like the Beauty Pie Flexiglass™ UV Top Coat.