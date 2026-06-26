Vicky Pattison's cotton M&S midi is the standout high street summer dress of the year

There's an M&S dress I've had in my shopping basket for a week or so now. I'm not sure why I was ever umming and ahing over buying it, to be honest, because as soon as I saw Vicky Pattison wearing it, I immediately sprinted to the checkout!

It's the Pure Cotton Embroidered Midi Dress, and as somebody who spends all day every day looking at clothes, I really thought it looked far more expensive when I first saw it. I totally would have believed it was by a label like Rixo or Sezane.

The V-neckline and the pintucks are incredibly flattering, and the floral embroidery is blooming beautiful. I normally prefer dresses with sleeves, but I'll make an exception for this breezy dress, which is perfect for the hot weather thanks to the pure cotton fabric. The shape makes it one of the most stylish summer dresses to hide a tummy, and all that for £55? Take all my money, M&S.

A post shared by Get A Grip with Angela Scanlon and Vicky Pattison (@getagriplove) A photo posted by on

Exact match M&S Pure Cotton Embroidered Midi Cami Dress £55 at M&S There are very limited sizes left in this dress, but I've no doubt M&S will do a restock soon. One reviewer wrote: "Great dress for the warmer weather. Looks good with a denim jacket or dressed up for a night out. Fits true to size. Pretty and fresh just right for the months to come."

Vicky wore it on an episode of her popular podcast with Angela Scanlon, Get A Grip Love, and fans were quick to compliment the dress, writing: "that dress is beautiful". Vicky later posted a snap of the full look on Instagram stories, where you can see she paired it with some simple tan leather sandals and a woven tote bag.