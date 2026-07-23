Cat Deeley is someone we regularly turn to for style inspiration, and her latest off-duty look had me double-checking the details. With plenty of laidback polish, Cat shared a series of posts documenting her summer so far, but it was the first snap that caught our eye.

In a pair of wide-leg, slightly slouchy tailored beige trousers, teamed with a breezy black shirt, Cat looked at ease, and her footwear supported that stylistically, as she sports a black, low-profile sandal with metal detailing. While we can't see the sandal's logo, it looks like it could be either a pair of Anine Bing Jess Sandals or the Barbour Caitlin sandals. Although it's impossible to confirm without a better view.

With a walking sandal-like aesthetic, the supportive silhouette echoed similar comfortable sandal designs, with multiple strap detailing that ensures they're ideal for all-day wear. Gold triangular hardware accents the black body of the shoe for an elevated finish that is unrivalled, even by similar styles on the market. Foot support and contemporary design together make for a summer winner.

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