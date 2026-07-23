Cat Deeley's comfortable sandal choice proves that even the most practical of summer footwear can be elevated with the right pairings
Black and gold together make for a very elevated finish
Cat Deeley is someone we regularly turn to for style inspiration, and her latest off-duty look had me double-checking the details. With plenty of laidback polish, Cat shared a series of posts documenting her summer so far, but it was the first snap that caught our eye.
In a pair of wide-leg, slightly slouchy tailored beige trousers, teamed with a breezy black shirt, Cat looked at ease, and her footwear supported that stylistically, as she sports a black, low-profile sandal with metal detailing. While we can't see the sandal's logo, it looks like it could be either a pair of Anine Bing Jess Sandals or the Barbour Caitlin sandals. Although it's impossible to confirm without a better view.
With a walking sandal-like aesthetic, the supportive silhouette echoed similar comfortable sandal designs, with multiple strap detailing that ensures they're ideal for all-day wear. Gold triangular hardware accents the black body of the shoe for an elevated finish that is unrivalled, even by similar styles on the market. Foot support and contemporary design together make for a summer winner.
Cat Deeley is a big fan of Anine Bing, and these sandals look very similar to Cat's style. The gold hardware, low sole and multi-strap detailing add an elegant finish to this supportive sandal that can easily work from AM to PM this summer. Pair with trousers, floaty dresses or even jeans for an instantly rockier finish to your heatwave ensemble.
If you're thinking Cat's sandal aesthetic looks familiar, you're right, with the style echoing the likes of Teva, who are giants in the walking sandal field. With a similar triangular hardware detail, albeit in black, and with a thicker tread sole, there is a reason that this practical sandal remains a celebrity favourite, most recently spotted on Helen Skelton.
We're big fans of Skechers sandals at Woman&Home and know first hand how they are some of the most comfortable out there. This pair feature a similar triangular detail to Cat's, although the shoe is just in black with no metallic accents. If you're after a slip-in sandal, this is the pair we rate highly.