10 bright and glistening marine nail looks to bring the coast to your fingertips

Whenever you're feeling nostalgic for the coast or the sound of the incoming tide, these marine nails offer a nod to salty waters and sunny beach days, no matter the season.

With everything from juicy sorbet nails to refreshing spritz nails topping summer's 2025 nail trends, there's certainly been no shortage of modern and stylish looks to opt for. But for those who want to dial things back to a more traditionally summery or vacation-like colour palette, why not take inspiration from the sea? A marine manicure can encompass everything from a sheer, seafoam white to a bold turquoise or shell design. You can even make the case for a sardine-themed look (to match the 'sardine summer' fashion movement).

Marine nails are relatively timeless, depending on the hue you pick, as strolls along the coast aren't reserved for warm weather. Not to mention the fact that rich and dark blues (like navy and cobalt) are also popular autumn nail shades. So, if you're on the hunt for an aquatic look to tide you through the rest of the season, or you just love the sea, in general, these are the 10 shades we recommend...

10 marine nails that channel the coast in the chicest way

For those who feel a connection to the ocean or just want to cling to every last hint of summer, a marine-inspired manicure is most definitely the way to go for your next nail appointment. A bright blue-green or pearl will never fail to look chic and holiday-ready. It also helps that these sorts of marine nail looks have been very popular this season, with our beauty team even opting for blue French tips and 3D shell designs.

That's not to say that an oceanic nail colour is reserved only for your July and August nails (although this is when they tend to peak). No, we're of the mind that blue is a timeless shade that works for every season. A pastel powder-blue, for instance, is perfect for spring, while a navy is a very stylish pick for the wintertime. But even still, whenever we see these sorts of shades, we're reminded of the sea.

So, whatever your preferences, there's likely to be a marine-esque manicure to suit, and we have 10 in mind that are especially perfect for this transitional summer-to-autumn period.

Our marine-inspired nail picks

For at-home nail lovers, we've rounded up three aquatic nail colours, from essie's Riviera Rush to a subtle pearl shimmer, to add to your kit. We also suggest investing in a good-quality top coat, like essie's Gel Couture, to add a dewy, glistening finish to your chosen shade.

essie Nail Polish in Shade 1000 Riviera Rush View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For a bright wash of summery, aquatic colour, go for essie's aptly-named Riviera Rush polish. It's a gorgeous turquoise, complete with a quick-drying formula and high-shine finish. OPI Infinite Shine Gel-Like Nail Varnish in Shade Never Leavin' Blue View at Amazon RRP: £17.50 This OPI nail colour really reminds of sparkling seas on the horizon, and thanks to the brand's 'Infinite Shine' formula, it will glisten just like it. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 4 Pearly White View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a more subtle and timeless option, a pearly polish is an easy way to achieve a marine-inspired manicure.

The marine nail trend, tried and tested

(Image credit: Future: Naomi Jamieson/ Sennen Prickett/ Lucy Abbersteen)

As mentioned, even our beauty team found themselves drawn to marine-like shades and designs this summer.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson opted for a cobalt blue French tip manicure and loved it: "Blue is one nail colour I often overlook, preferring milky shades or classic reds and burgundies, but on a whim, I went for a bright cobalt French tip and was surprised by how much I enjoyed having this pop of electric blue on my fingertips. It added such a chic detail to my outfits, and despite requesting it for a summery look, I can see myself wearing this in the wintertime too."

1. Ultramarine nails

For a modern and very chic manicure, pair a bold ultramarine shade with a short, squoval, or square nail shape. It's a statement, but the neat length makes it so wearable, plus when paired with tanned, sun-kissed skin, it's the perfect holiday look.

2. Riviera blue nails

For a slightly softer option, but one that will pair perfectly with your favourite Riviera perfumes and summery attire, go for this sort of muted green-blue. Again, a short nail length will make this marine-like hue feel very wearable.

3. Deep blue nails

If you prefer dark nail colours, this navy is both timeless and very fitting for a coastal-inspired look. It's moody, like the deep ocean, but like that of a navy t-shirt or pair of dark blue jeans, it will go with everything.

4. Seafoam nails

If blue nails aren't your thing, you can also interpret this marine nail trend into more of a sheer, foamy white, like the tips of breaking waves. This sort of milky manicure has been very popular this year, so you can't go wrong.

5. Euro summer blue

If you're a fan of slushie nails and love a statement summer shade, request this sort of bright, electric blue for your next set. It's playful and ideal for adding an accent of colour to your outfits.

6. Aquamarine nails

With ice-cream manicures proving so popular this season, a mint or aquamarine colour feels very appropriate. It's arguably more wearable than a bold cobalt, but still offers a nod to the seaside.

7. Seashell nails

If you have an event scheduled (like a wedding or late summer party), or want a manicure that looks elevated no matter the season, a wash of pearl is a lovely choice. It reminds us of a seashells and mother or pearl, whilst being very subtle and elegant.

8. Sea-spray nails

For another wearable option, we love the idea of these watery, 'sea spray'-like nails - especially paired with a trendy short, square nail shape.

9. Coral nails

For a completely different take, consider a coral instead of a blue or foamy white. It's perfect for summer but it's orange-y look is also very apt for the autumn months.

10. Blue French tip nails

For those who want to sport a nod to the ocean but without fully committing to an all-over bright blue or coral manicure, go for a French tip instead.