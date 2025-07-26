What is sardine summer? This marine-inspired fashion trend explained and what it means for your warm-weather wardrobe
We're getting behind fashion's fascination with fish this season – here's everything you need to know about this trend and what to shop
If you've recently heard the term "sardine summer" or noticed a rise in fish and shell embellished fashion accessories, you might be wondering where this trend has come from, and more importantly, whether you should be (and how to) integrate it into your wardrobe, don't worry, we're here with all the answers.
Adding to the ever-expanding list of microtrends from recent years, such as "tomato girl summer" and "cottagecore," sardine summer is more than just a fad. All things fishy and coastal are a central part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, largely drawing on the nostalgic, playful, and not-so-serious themes embedded in the majority of this season's fashion collections. And it's no coincidence – this trend is simply the latest manifestation of people's love for everything coastal and marine-inspired when the sun appears.
Over the past few summers, my social media feed has been filled with the luscious beaches of European coastlines, with a notable interest in the Amalfi Coast. This craze has heavily impacted trends in industries from fashion to interiors that centre around everything coastal and Mediterranean, which is why we shouldn't be shocked by this latest iteration – "sardine summer." It also fits into a wider cultural shift: fashion's growing obsession with food and culinary culture and how to merge that with clothing. Whether it's cherry printed t-shirts or handbags in the shape of sardine tins, we're seeing a rise in foodie fashion across the board.
If you're wondering when and where the trend first arose, one of the earliest sightings of fish accessories has to be the Bottega Veneta fish handbag spotted in its autumn/winter 2024 collection. The fashion house has also released the Sardine leather shoulder bag – which features their signature intrecciato weave and a sculptural handle in brass, which is shaped like a sardine. We've spotted plenty of A-listers carrying this bag, including Margot Robbie and even Rihanna.
As the trend gains traction, playful nods to sardine summer are emerging across the whole fashion landscape, from high-end luxury labels to the high street. Staud's viral "Stuadine" beaded Tommy bag and its Tin Clutch have gained notable popularity, as it mimics a tin of sardines. However, it's not solely accessories that the trend has inspired. A variety of summer staples, from graphic t-shirts to whimsical waistcoats, are appearing too. Oh, and we can't forget the chicest printed linen skirt from Staud that features a colourful sardine print.
So, the real question is, how do you wear "sardine summer" in a sophisticated way? Treat this trend as a playful accent rather than a full outfit theme. Think of integrating it into your summer outfits for work by adding a novelty tote or a pair of coastal-inspired earrings or a fish charm necklace worn with your best trouser suit. It's about giving subtle nods, to update staples rather than jumping all in.
Shop Sardine Summer Essentials
This fish-shaped woven raffia bag will liven up your warm-weather attire in an instant. It features a swishy straw fringe tail and a practical top handle. Wear with a breezy linen dress and you're most comfortable sandals.
Featuring a bright cobalt blue colour and a playful fish print this t-shirt will instantly liven up your day. If you're wondering how to style an oversized shirt take a look at our handy guide for outfit solutions.
This woven tote will add a whimsical element to your summer capsule wardrobe. Featuring a chic scarf handle and a fish embroidered print, take this bag with you wherever you go this summer.
This iconic shoulder bag has quite a reputation. It features a beautiful and colourful montage and is expertly hand-beaded. Pair with the best wedding guest dresses this season for a vibrant finishing touch.
The sardine summer trend is an easy way to liven up your warm-weather attire if you're stuck on what to wear in the heat. A crisp white button-up shirt paired with some denim Bermuda shorts is a go-to summer uniform, but adding a statement handbag like J.Crew's raffia fish bag or some fish-shaped earrings will add joy and a directional feel to your everyday outfits, especially whilst on holiday or by the sea.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Ultimately, sardine summer is just a playful evolution of our love with the coastal aesthetic, come summer. As soon as the sun appears, we naturally gravitate towards nautical colours and marine-inspired motifs. The trend isn't exclusive to sardines, as anything coastal-inspired falls under the aesthetic, from shell prints to pearl earrings. If you're hesitant about engaging with this trend, we'd suggest opting for playful jewellery that features shells or fish motifs to begin with, for a wearable but fun way to add a little trending ellement to everyday looks.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.