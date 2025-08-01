For a mani that mirrors turquoise seas, essie's Riviera Rush is the nail colour to pick

Paying homage to the blue-green waters that line the coast of France's South and Italy's North, essie's Riviera Rush shade offers the perfect pop of radiant summer colour to your nails.

While subtle, milky shades have proven to be a firm favourite amongst the 2025 nail trends, this season has turned the tide, with a plethora of bold and statement summer nail colours emerging. So far, we've seen everything from juicy sorbet nails to nostalgic slushie-like manicures and even a dessert-inspired update on the aforementioned creamy neutrals (hello, OPI Tiramisu for Two). Alongside all that newness, though, we've also seen the classics make their return, like ice-cream pastels, bright oranges and, of course, aquatic blues.

After all, nothing really says 'summer at the coast' like a pop of turquoise on your nails. But even if you're not heading to a beachy locale, like that of the French Riviera's iconic shoreline, you can fake it with this trending essie nail polish...

Why essie's Riviera Rush is the ultimate holiday nail colour

While we're all for a subtle nail look, when you're heading on holiday or just want to embrace the sunny weather, brighter shades - like solar nails - just feel so much more apt and fun. After all, they're more seasonal than a milky pink, so this month might be your last chance to give a coral or bright blue a whirl (if you like to follow the trends and seasonal colour palettes, that is - there's of course, no rule about not wearing turquoise in autumn).

That said, if you were in need of a summer nail colour to quickly elevate your fingernails, we have just the shade - and it's garnering quite a bit of attention right now.

essie Nail Polish in Shade 1000 Riviera Rush View at Boots RRP: £8.99 Delivering a wash of aquatic blue to your nails, essie's Riviera Rush is the ultimate nail colour for those wanting to truly embrace the sun-soaked summer. The brand describes the shade as a 'true turquoise' and just two to three coats of its air-drying formula will leave you with a bright and glossy, no-fuss mani.

Offering a dreamy wash of turquoise (a bright green-blue), essie's perfectly-named Riviera Rush shade is exactly what we picture when we think of a beach-ready manicure. It's fun but also stylish, offering an accent of colour to your summer wardrobe - like that of a white linen co-ord or black dress.

It's also a great choice if you've been loving the statement trends this season but need a new shade to debut.

Our other essie summer nail polish picks

If blue isn't your thing or you're keen to try a different summer shade, there's a plethora of other popular essie nail polishes to choose from, like Aperitif (a bright red) or Pillow Talk The Talk (a seashell-like pearly pink). Here are the three we recommend...