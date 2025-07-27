Pearly nails are back for summer, and essie's Pillow Talk The Talk is the perfect shade

If you're looking for a subtle but glamorous update on this year's milky pink manicures, essie's Pillow Talk The Talk might just be the answer, with its soft, pearlescent sheen and Ballet Slipper-esque tint...

As far as the 2025 nail trends are concerned, milky pink shades are very much in, and while yes, some bright looks have emerged this summer (take sorbet nails, for instance), these sorts of sheer nail polishes are still very much leading the charge. So much so, in fact, that we've spotted searches soar for the likes of OPI's Bubble Bath and essie's Mademoiselle. The beauty of a subtle, soapy pink nail look is how easy it is to achieve at home, with these traditional, air-drying formulas, which is clearly what many are opting for.

That said, we've also noticed another essie polish garnering interest, and it offers the perfect touch of holiday-ready glamour in the form of a pearly, shell-like gleam...

Why essie's Pillow Talk The Talk is the underrated shade to invest in

When it comes to the most iconic essie nail polishes, you'll likely know your Mademoiselle from your Ballet Slipper, and be no stranger to the brand's array of pastels and rich autumnal shades (our personal favourite of the latter is essie's Bordeaux), but there are a few lesser-known shades that are just as chic for an easy, at-home mani. Namely essie's Pillow Talk The Talk colour.

essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 748 Pillow Talk The Talk View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Boasting a cool, pink tint and pearlescent shimmer, essie's Pillow Talk The Talk is the perfect nail polish to add to your kit, for a quick and glamorous summery manicure.

It boasts a lovely, delicate pink tint (like many of essie's best-sellers), but with the addition of a subtle, pearlescent shimmer. If you were looking to embrace trends like chrome or the 'glazed donut' manicure, this polish makes it so easy. Just one coat delivers a sheer, silvery-pink sheen, but you can also layer it or add it over one of your other go-to milky pink colours for a more opaque and metallic look.

This sort of pearly, shell-like look is perfect for a simple but elevated holiday manicure, as our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, can attest to, having actually opted for a similar look to essie's Pillow Talk The Talk shade with her own vacation BIAB nails.

(Image credit: Future/ Sennen Prickett)

Other essie pearlescent and metallic shades to invest in

In case you're keen to add a few more pearly and metallic nail polish shades to your kit, we've rounded up three other essie classics...

