5 of the best houseplants for homes with low light - from leafy palms to aromatic lilies
Don't let low light stop you from cultivating some luscious plants
Not everyone's home is filled with enough sunlight to keep the average houseplant happy. That doesn't mean that being a plant parent is off the cards though. We've found the best houseplants for homes with low light. These species will be more than happy to reside in a space a little darker than others.
Even if you're not choosing the hardest plants to keep alive, it can be a challenge to keep even the most amiable species happy when you can't provide it with the sunlight it needs. Luckily there are lots of houseplants, some of which are considered the easiest plants to look after, that will happily thrive in darker spaces.
So whether you fancy yourself a plant pro or want to start on your leafy collection, here are five stunning houseplants that will brighten up even the dingiest corner of a home.
The five best houseplants for homes with low light
Taking up the responsibility of caring for an indoor plant can be a surprisingly hard task. Whilst most species won't be too demanding there are certain houseplant mistakes you'll need to avoid to keep them alive and when you're lacking in light that can be a challenge.
We've done some research into the best houseplants for homes with low light and these five are our favourites. They're low maintenance and happy enough in a low-light home.
1. ZZ Plant
If you struggle keeping up with your houseplant watering routine then the ZZ plant is perfect for you and your low-lit home.
Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners says, "it’s one of the most popular plants known for being very hardy and virtually impossible to kill. Its stiff, leathery and glossy leaves make it very drought tolerant and you can put it in the darkest corners of your home and it’ll still thrive. However, it will need occasional watering."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
They're also great if you want a taller plant as their stems grow high with large leaves, perfect for making a statement in an otherwise neutral room.
Zamioculcus Plant on Stand: £30 at Marks and Spencer
Not only is this one of the easiest plants to keep alive it's also one of the most glossy and evergreen species. And with this raised wicker pot it couldn't look more polished, perfect for a neutral Minimaluxe bedroom.
2. Snake Plant
Not only are snake plants one of the best species for low-light homes, they're also one of the best houseplants for helping with condensation in any room.
"These plants are really easy to take care of and can tolerate not only infrequent watering but also they can virtually also thrive in a wide range of light levels, including low light," explains Petar.
If that's not swayed you then you might like to know that snake plants are also one of the best plants for purifying the air in your home and providing fresh oxygen. They're great plants to have in your bedroom as they can help you sleep better!
Snake plant in 14cm Terracotta Plastic Grow pot: £12 at B&Q
Fancy adopting a snake plant? This small yet leafy species is ideal for brightening up a room without becoming a burden. Continue to let it grow and you'll have an impressive-looking low-maintenance plant in no time.
3. Peace Lily
There's not much to caring for a peace lily. They're one of the simplest plants to look after and yet they provide you with some of the most lovely blooms. As one of the best indoor plants for your health and well-being, it's an added extra that they do so well in darker environments.
Petar points out that peace lilies take minimal effort to look after and require only a little morning sunlight. They can be placed in any corner of your home no matter how dingy, just make sure they have that morning burst of sun and they'll be as happy as can be.
Peace Lily: £33 at Bloom & Wild
Pretty, air purifying and easy to care for – the perfect all-rounder. It’s happiest in a spot with indirect sunlight. This plant measures 25-40cm tall including the height of its 13cm x 13.5cm ceramic pot.
4. English Ivy
Whilst you might be trying to get rid of ivy in your garden naturally, having one in a pot in your home is a much better and less invasive way to enjoy the plant and its benefits.
"You’ll need to place the plant in a spot where it receives a moderate amount of light and make sure to water it regularly. Generally, it can thrive in almost all light conditions, but keep in mind that this plant likes damp soil that’s also not soggy," explains Petar.
English Ivy, 20-30cm: £8 at Patch Plants
This trailing plant is perfect for popping on a bookshelf or lighting up a darker corner. This species is practically unkillable so it's ideal for the most negligent plant parent.
5. Parlour palm
Should you be looking for a plant that's got a little bit more of a statement look then a parlour palm is the one for you. A plant can be a great way to make a room look more expensive on a budget, and opting for a taller species means more leafy bang for your buck.
Petar says that the parlour palm can thrive perfectly well in low light conditions and it's a plant that's relatively easy to take care of. He explains, "looking after it too much can actually damage it and you’ll only need to keep its soil consistently damp but not soggy and feed it a weak liquid fertiliser during its growing season."
Parlour Palm, 19cm: £22 at B&Q
Parlour palms are shade-tolerant and love a minimum room temperature of 10 degrees. They're extremely low maintenance but their leafy stems provide a stunning display in any room.
FAQs
Is it easier to care for plants that prefer low light?
Whilst low-light plants do seem to be less maintenance and less demanding this doesn't particularly mean they're much easier to look after than other species. They are however more tolerant to certain conditions which make most of them slightly better for those will less time.
Georgina O'Grady, managing director at Evergreen Direct, says, "I've found low light plants to be more tolerant of changes in light levels, with some even being able to withstand extended periods of near-complete darkness. They also have lower water and nutrient requirements, and are therefore considered low-maintenance compared to other plants."
Just remember not to completely abandon these plants altogether as they still require a certain amount of sunlight to develop so it's important to keep up the care routine no matter what.
When choosing a plant for your home, properly research its specific needs and establish whether you can provide those conditions for it. Choosing one of the best plants for a kitchen is great as long as you know you can look after the particular species.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Fascinating facts about Chanel - things you didn't know about the legendary designer and the fashion house
From Coco herself to the brand in recent times, there's plenty of surprising and memorable facts about Chanel
By Jack Slater Published
-
Duchess Sophie just found the perfect elevated alternative to trainers at the Olympics – her chic and comfy footwear just topped our wardrobe wish list
Sophie just gave a masterclass in combining comfort and style
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Why is my aloe vera plant drooping? Advice from houseplant experts
Why is my aloe vera plant drooping? And how do I make it perk up? We asked experts for their advice on easy and efficient ways to fix aloe issues
By Emily Smith Published
-
7 plants you should never deadhead in your garden, according to horticulture experts
Wondering which plants you shouldn't deadhead and which plants you should? We asked horticulture experts to get professional opinions
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to get rid of brambles: an expert's guide for a spike-free garden
Brambles are one of the most unwelcome invasive plants, and with their spikey stems, it's important to know how to dispose of them safely and efficiently
By Emily Smith Published
-
Is your pond going green? This amazing (and affordable) double-stacked pond transformation has us inspired to do some DIY
This simple pond transformation is proof that you can rewild your garden and keep it looking chic, all without breaking the bank. We're inspired.
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don shares his gardening tip for bagging 'dozens of free plants' for years to come
Now is the time to collect seeds from your spent plants to create a regenerative garden that will grow year after year
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don shares his strawberry plant advice to bring more 'vigour' to your summer crops
The gardening guru has revealed his trick for regenerative strawberry plants and the time to do it is now
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? Plant experts weigh in
Why is my aloe vera plant turning brown? And how do I fix it? We asked gardening experts for advice how to revive an ailing aloe vera
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to care for a bird of paradise plant: 5 steps to keep this tropical species happy
Follow this simple care guide to ensure your bird of paradise plant continues to soar and thrive for years to come
By Emily Smith Published