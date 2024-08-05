5 of the best houseplants for homes with low light - from leafy palms to aromatic lilies

Not everyone's home is filled with enough sunlight to keep the average houseplant happy. That doesn't mean that being a plant parent is off the cards though. We've found the best houseplants for homes with low light. These species will be more than happy to reside in a space a little darker than others.

Even if you're not choosing the hardest plants to keep alive, it can be a challenge to keep even the most amiable species happy when you can't provide it with the sunlight it needs. Luckily there are lots of houseplants, some of which are considered the easiest plants to look after, that will happily thrive in darker spaces.

So whether you fancy yourself a plant pro or want to start on your leafy collection, here are five stunning houseplants that will brighten up even the dingiest corner of a home.

The five best houseplants for homes with low light

Taking up the responsibility of caring for an indoor plant can be a surprisingly hard task. Whilst most species won't be too demanding there are certain houseplant mistakes you'll need to avoid to keep them alive and when you're lacking in light that can be a challenge.

We've done some research into the best houseplants for homes with low light and these five are our favourites. They're low maintenance and happy enough in a low-light home.

1. ZZ Plant

If you struggle keeping up with your houseplant watering routine then the ZZ plant is perfect for you and your low-lit home.

Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners says, "it’s one of the most popular plants known for being very hardy and virtually impossible to kill. Its stiff, leathery and glossy leaves make it very drought tolerant and you can put it in the darkest corners of your home and it’ll still thrive. However, it will need occasional watering."

They're also great if you want a taller plant as their stems grow high with large leaves, perfect for making a statement in an otherwise neutral room.

2. Snake Plant

Not only are snake plants one of the best species for low-light homes, they're also one of the best houseplants for helping with condensation in any room.

"These plants are really easy to take care of and can tolerate not only infrequent watering but also they can virtually also thrive in a wide range of light levels, including low light," explains Petar.

If that's not swayed you then you might like to know that snake plants are also one of the best plants for purifying the air in your home and providing fresh oxygen. They're great plants to have in your bedroom as they can help you sleep better!

3. Peace Lily

There's not much to caring for a peace lily. They're one of the simplest plants to look after and yet they provide you with some of the most lovely blooms. As one of the best indoor plants for your health and well-being, it's an added extra that they do so well in darker environments.

Petar points out that peace lilies take minimal effort to look after and require only a little morning sunlight. They can be placed in any corner of your home no matter how dingy, just make sure they have that morning burst of sun and they'll be as happy as can be.

4. English Ivy

Whilst you might be trying to get rid of ivy in your garden naturally, having one in a pot in your home is a much better and less invasive way to enjoy the plant and its benefits.

"You’ll need to place the plant in a spot where it receives a moderate amount of light and make sure to water it regularly. Generally, it can thrive in almost all light conditions, but keep in mind that this plant likes damp soil that’s also not soggy," explains Petar.

5. Parlour palm

Should you be looking for a plant that's got a little bit more of a statement look then a parlour palm is the one for you. A plant can be a great way to make a room look more expensive on a budget, and opting for a taller species means more leafy bang for your buck.

Petar says that the parlour palm can thrive perfectly well in low light conditions and it's a plant that's relatively easy to take care of. He explains, "looking after it too much can actually damage it and you’ll only need to keep its soil consistently damp but not soggy and feed it a weak liquid fertiliser during its growing season."

FAQs

Is it easier to care for plants that prefer low light?

Whilst low-light plants do seem to be less maintenance and less demanding this doesn't particularly mean they're much easier to look after than other species. They are however more tolerant to certain conditions which make most of them slightly better for those will less time.

Georgina O'Grady, managing director at Evergreen Direct, says, "I've found low light plants to be more tolerant of changes in light levels, with some even being able to withstand extended periods of near-complete darkness. They also have lower water and nutrient requirements, and are therefore considered low-maintenance compared to other plants."

Just remember not to completely abandon these plants altogether as they still require a certain amount of sunlight to develop so it's important to keep up the care routine no matter what.

When choosing a plant for your home, properly research its specific needs and establish whether you can provide those conditions for it. Choosing one of the best plants for a kitchen is great as long as you know you can look after the particular species.